Photon Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A1T9KW / ISIN: NL0010391108
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19.11.2026 19:53:13
EQS-News: Financial Results for Q3 2026
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EQS-News: Photon Energy NV
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
The management board of Photon Energy N.V. informs that it has published on its website Reports | Photon Energy Group the financial report with consolidated financial statements for the three months period from 1 July until 30 September 2026 and 9M 2026.
Financial highlights:
The Company will host a live webcast on Friday, 20 November at 11:00am CET to present its financial results and hold a Q&A session. Attendees are invited to submit questions during the session through the chat box or in advance via email to ir@photonenergy.com.
19.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
2439012 19.11.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Photon Energy N.V.
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19.11.26
|EQS-News: Announcement on Coupon Payment due on 23 November 2026 (EQS Group)
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19.11.26
|EQS-News: Financial Results for Q3 2026 (EQS Group)
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02.10.26
|EQS-News: Photon Energy Group announces the appointment of Andrej Horansky as new CFO; Stanislav Zeman assumes COO position (EQS Group)
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30.09.26
|EQS-News: The Change of Date of the Annual Report 2025 Publication (EQS Group)
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29.09.26
|EQS-News: Photon Energy N.V. Commissioned EY-P as an Independent Business Review Provider (EQS Group)
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26.09.26
|EQS-News: Photon Energy N.V. Sells 7.6 MWp of PV Operational Assets in Slovakia (EQS Group)
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01.09.26
|EQS-News: Photon Energy N.V. Terminates the Holders’ Vote without Meeting Announced on 30 July 2026 (EQS Group)
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20.08.26
|EQS-News: Quarterly Report for Q2 and Interim Consolidated Financial Statements with Notes for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2026. (EQS Group)
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