EQS-News: Financial results Q1 2026 – Strong, profitable growth

EQS-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Interim Report

Financial results Q1 2026 – Strong, profitable growth



07.05.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

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OHB SE: Financial results Q1 2026 – Strong, profitable growth Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 27.3 million, up 37 % on the previous year

Total operating performance increased by 15 % compared to the previous year (EUR 279.3 million)

Order backlog exceeds all-time high reached at the end of 2025 and continues to grow to EUR 3,354 million (+45% year-over-year)

Foundation of European Moonport Company and increasing production rates in the launcher sector support growth targets The OHB Group (ISIN: DE0005936124, Prime Standard) generated total operating performance of EUR 279.3 million in the first three months, up 15 % on the previous year (EUR 242.4 million). Adjusted EBITDA increased from EUR 20.0 million in the previous year to EUR 27.3 million. Adjusted EBIT increased from EUR 10.3 million in the previous year to EUR 16.8 million.



The Group's order backlog stood at EUR 3,354 million after three months of fiscal year 2026, up from EUR 2,314 million in the previous year. Of this amount, EUR 2,683 million is attributable to the SPACE SYSTEMS segment, EUR 362 million to the ACCESS TO SPACE segment and EUR 309 million to the DIGITAL segment. These very high figures ensure reliable and long-term planning for the future. As of March 31, 2026, the OHB Group's total assets stood at EUR 1,486.2 million, down around 5 % from December 31, 2025 (EUR 1,566.4 million). The increase in equity from EUR 431.4 million to EUR 441.2 million resulted in an equity ratio of 29.7 % as of March 31, 2026, up from 27.5 % at year-end on December 31, 2025.



The increase in order backlog to a new all-time high was driven by the contract signed by OHB Sweden AB for the EPS-Sterna microsatellite constellation: With a volume of EUR 248 million, this is the subsidiary’s largest order to date. The constellation is based on a prototype also supplied by the company, the Arctic Weather Satellite, which was launched in 2024. As with EPS-Sterna, OHB is leveraging the expertise gained from previous projects to implement the Ramses mission: The probe is based on the probe from the Hera mission, which was also launched in 2024. With the selection of OHB Italia S.p.A. as the prime contractor for Ramses, OHB solidified its leading role in the field of space safety in the past quarter.



In addition, drawing on its decades of experience and a strong network of industrial and academic partners, OHB consolidated all activities related to future lunar missions with the founding of the European Moonport Company in February 2026. This step is intended to support Europe’s leading role in humanity’s permanent return to the Moon as a newly emerging economic hub.



Furthermore, the European Ariane program reached another milestone last quarter: The successful maiden flight of Ariane 6 in its more powerful configuration with four solid-fuel boosters instead of two on February 12, 2026, was the first of a total of 18 Ariane 6 launches contracted to deploy the Amazon Leo constellation. As the largest German supplier to the Ariane program, MT Aerospace AG makes a significant contribution to reliable European access to space. In preparation for an increasing launch cadence in the coming years, the company has ramped up its production to support the industrialization of spaceflight.



At this point in time, the Management Board assumes that the financial position and net assets will continue to develop well.

Key performance indicators at a glance in EUR 000 Q1 2026 Q1 2025 +/- Q1 Revenue 270,945 229,270 +18 % Total operating performance 279,261 242,388 +15 % EBITDA 25,726 17,342 +48 % Adjusted EBITDA 27,342 19,993 +37 % EBIT 15,189 7,667 +98 % Adjusted EBIT 16,805 10,318 +63 % EBT 13,726 5,820 +136 % Net profit for the period 9,940 3,972 +150 % Share of OHB SE shareholders in net profit for the period 9,894 3,739 +165 % Earnings per share

in EUR 0.52 0.20 +160 % Cash and cash equivalents 54,254 45,883 +18 %

Contact:

Media representatives:

Marianne Radel

Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 421 2020 9159

Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de

Investors and analysts:

Marcel Dietz

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 421 2020 6426

Email: ir@ohb.de The OHB Group (ISIN: DE0005936124, Prime Standard) generated total operating performance of EUR 279.3 million in the first three months, up 15 % on the previous year (EUR 242.4 million). Adjusted EBITDA increased from EUR 20.0 million in the previous year to EUR 27.3 million. Adjusted EBIT increased from EUR 10.3 million in the previous year to EUR 16.8 million.The Group's order backlog stood at EUR 3,354 million after three months of fiscal year 2026, up from EUR 2,314 million in the previous year. Of this amount, EUR 2,683 million is attributable to the SPACE SYSTEMS segment, EUR 362 million to the ACCESS TO SPACE segment and EUR 309 million to the DIGITAL segment. These very high figures ensure reliable and long-term planning for the future. As of March 31, 2026, the OHB Group's total assets stood at EUR 1,486.2 million, down around 5 % from December 31, 2025 (EUR 1,566.4 million). The increase in equity from EUR 431.4 million to EUR 441.2 million resulted in an equity ratio of 29.7 % as of March 31, 2026, up from 27.5 % at year-end on December 31, 2025.The increase in order backlog to a new all-time high was driven by the contract signed by OHB Sweden AB for the EPS-Sterna microsatellite constellation: With a volume of EUR 248 million, this is the subsidiary’s largest order to date. The constellation is based on a prototype also supplied by the company, the Arctic Weather Satellite, which was launched in 2024. As with EPS-Sterna, OHB is leveraging the expertise gained from previous projects to implement the Ramses mission: The probe is based on the probe from the Hera mission, which was also launched in 2024. With the selection of OHB Italia S.p.A. as the prime contractor for Ramses, OHB solidified its leading role in the field of space safety in the past quarter.In addition, drawing on its decades of experience and a strong network of industrial and academic partners, OHB consolidated all activities related to future lunar missions with the founding of the European Moonport Company in February 2026. This step is intended to support Europe’s leading role in humanity’s permanent return to the Moon as a newly emerging economic hub.Furthermore, the European Ariane program reached another milestone last quarter: The successful maiden flight of Ariane 6 in its more powerful configuration with four solid-fuel boosters instead of two on February 12, 2026, was the first of a total of 18 Ariane 6 launches contracted to deploy the Amazon Leo constellation. As the largest German supplier to the Ariane program, MT Aerospace AG makes a significant contribution to reliable European access to space. In preparation for an increasing launch cadence in the coming years, the company has ramped up its production to support the industrialization of spaceflight.At this point in time, the Management Board assumes that the financial position and net assets will continue to develop well.Media representatives:Marianne RadelCorporate CommunicationsPhone: +49 421 2020 9159Email: marianne.radel@ohb.deInvestors and analysts:Marcel DietzInvestor RelationsPhone: +49 421 2020 6426Email: ir@ohb.de

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