EQS-News: Financial results Q2 2026 – Strong first half-year with profitable growth – Guidance confirmed – New partnerships formed

EQS-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

Financial results Q2 2026 – Strong first half-year with profitable growth – Guidance confirmed – New partnerships formed



06.08.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

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OHB SE: Financial results Q2 2026 – Strong first half-year with profitable growth – Guidance confirmed – New partnerships formed Double-digit growth in total operating performance (+11%) and significantly improved adjusted EBITDA (+31%)

Order intake continues to show strong momentum, with an expected peak in the second half of the year

Guidance for fiscal year 2026 confirmed

New partnerships and collaborations strengthen position for proposals in key German defense initiatives

Internationalization strategy reaches further milestones The OHB Group (ISIN: DE0005936124, Prime Standard) generated total revenues of EUR



The Group's order backlog stood at EUR



The space industry is experiencing an exceptional boom driven by geopolitical developments, growing defense budgets, and a renewed European focus on technological sovereignty. In the past quarter, the OHB Group strengthened its financial base through a capital increase and, through several new partnerships, laid the groundwork to continue benefiting from this boom in the future. By providing a high-performance, secure, and continuously available communications architecture, Rheinmetall and OHB aim to jointly contribute to strengthening Europe’s technological sovereignty and Germany’s capability to pursue its security policy objectives. The “KIRK” joint venture, established in partnership with Helsing, will work with its other partners Hensoldt and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace to develop a space-based tactical surveillance, reconnaissance, and target acquisition system, with the goal of closing a critical capability gap on the modern battlefield.



The Group also made significant progress in advancing its internationalization efforts, thereby strengthening the foundation for sustainable growth: For the SOVA-S mission, OHB Czechspace will act as the prime contractor for a satellite project for the first time in the company’s history. In addition, OHB SPACE UK reached a major milestone in its short history through its involvement in the EnVision mission – the location was only opened in the spring of 2025. One of England’s most modern cleanrooms is currently under construction in Bristol, where, soon more than 100 engineers are set to develop, integrate, and test institutional and commercial space systems.



At this point in time, the Management Board assumes that the financial position and net assets will continue to develop well. Total operating performance is expected to amount to EUR 1,400 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to reach between 10.5% and 11.0%. OHB SE thus confirms its guidance for 2026. The OHB Group believes it is well positioned to achieve its strategic mid-term targets of total operating performance of more than EUR 4.0 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 13%.



Key performance indicators at a glance in EUR 000 Q2 2026 Q2 2025 6M 2026 6M 2025 +/- 6M Revenue 329,195 307,687 600,140 536,957 +12% Total operating performance 348,682 321,142 627,943 563,530 +11% Adjusted EBITDA 33,049 25,949 60,391 45,942 +31% Adjusted EBIT 22,054 16,207 38,859 26,525 +46% EBT -5,923 11,617 7,803 17,437 -55% Net profit for the period -5,112 7,497 4,828 11,469 -58% Share of OHB SE shareholders in net profit for the period -5,136 7,123 4,758 10,862 -56% Earnings per share

in EUR -0.27 0.37 0.25 0.57 -56% Cash and cash equivalents 526,939 52,799 526,939 52,799 +898%

Contact:

Media representatives:

Marianne Radel

Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 421 2020 9159

Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de

Investors and analysts:

Marcel Dietz

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 421 2020 6426

Email: ir@ohb.de The OHB Group (ISIN: DE0005936124, Prime Standard) generated total revenues of EUR 627.9 million in the first six months, up 11 % on the previous year (EUR 563.5 million). Adjusted EBITDA increased by 31% from EUR 45.9 million in the previous year to EUR 60.4 million. Adjusted EBIT increased by 46% from EUR 26.5 million in the previous year to EUR 38.9 million.The Group's order backlog stood at EUR 3,304 million after six months of fiscal year 2026, up from EUR 3,067 million in the previous year. Of this amount, EUR 2,566 million is attributable to the SPACE SYSTEMS segment, EUR 440 million to the ACCESS TO SPACE segment and EUR 298 million to the DIGITAL segment. These figures ensure reliable and long-term planning for the future. As of June 30, 2026, the OHB Group's total assets stood at EUR 2,113.5 million, up around 35 % from December 31, 2025 (EUR 1,566.4 million). The increase in equity from EUR 431.4 million to EUR 915.6 million resulted in an equity ratio of 43.3 % as of June 30, 2026, up from 27.5 % at year-end on December 31, 2025.The space industry is experiencing an exceptional boom driven by geopolitical developments, growing defense budgets, and a renewed European focus on technological sovereignty. In the past quarter, the OHB Group strengthened its financial base through a capital increase and, through several new partnerships, laid the groundwork to continue benefiting from this boom in the future. By providing a high-performance, secure, and continuously available communications architecture, Rheinmetall and OHB aim to jointly contribute to strengthening Europe’s technological sovereignty and Germany’s capability to pursue its security policy objectives. The “KIRK” joint venture, established in partnership with Helsing, will work with its other partners Hensoldt and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace to develop a space-based tactical surveillance, reconnaissance, and target acquisition system, with the goal of closing a critical capability gap on the modern battlefield.The Group also made significant progress in advancing its internationalization efforts, thereby strengthening the foundation for sustainable growth: For the SOVA-S mission, OHB Czechspace will act as the prime contractor for a satellite project for the first time in the company’s history. In addition, OHB SPACE UK reached a major milestone in its short history through its involvement in the EnVision mission – the location was only opened in the spring of 2025. One of England’s most modern cleanrooms is currently under construction in Bristol, where, soon more than 100 engineers are set to develop, integrate, and test institutional and commercial space systems.At this point in time, the Management Board assumes that the financial position and net assets will continue to develop well. Total operating performance is expected to amount to EUR 1,400 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to reach between 10.5% and 11.0%. OHB SE thus confirms its guidance for 2026. The OHB Group believes it is well positioned to achieve its strategic mid-term targets of total operating performance of more than EUR 4.0 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 13%.Media representatives:Marianne RadelCorporate CommunicationsPhone: +49 421 2020 9159Email: marianne.radel@ohb.deInvestors and analysts:Marcel DietzInvestor RelationsPhone: +49 421 2020 6426Email: ir@ohb.de

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