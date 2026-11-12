EQS-News: Financial results Q3 2026 – Strong first nine months with profitable growth

EQS-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Over Indebtedness

Financial results Q3 2026 – Strong first nine months with profitable growth



12.11.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

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OHB SE: Financial results Q3 2026 – Strong first nine months with profitable growth Total operating performance up 10% compared to the previous year;

adjusted EBITDA improved significantly (+23%)

Guidance for fiscal year 2026 confirmed

IRIS 2 high-volume order and S3-NGT boost long-term visibility; order intake of EUR 2.3 billion in 2026

Order intake pipeline remains at around EUR 20 billion

Two successful small satellite missions (SeRANIS and IRIDE) strengthen position in the market for LEO constellations and small satellite solutions

Strategic investment in MediaMobil expands the value chain in the field of satellite communications The OHB Group (ISIN: DE0005936124, Prime Standard) generated total operating performance of EUR



The Group's order backlog stood at EUR



With the contract to develop and build all 18 satellite platforms for the Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) segment of IRIS2, Europe’s flagship program for secure satellite communications, OHB signed the largest single contract in the Company’s history last quarter. The contract volume amounts to just under EUR 1 billion. With Galileo and Copernicus, OHB is already a key contributor to two of Europe’s most important satellite programs. Through its contribution to IRIS², the Company is further expanding its role in Europe’s strategic space infrastructure.



Additionally, OHB is strengthening its position in the market for Earth observation satellites with a contract from the European Space Agency ESA for the Sentinel-3 Next Generation Topography (S3-NGT) mission of the European Copernicus program. ESA is once again relying on OHB’s proven expertise in the implementation of complex satellites systems. The contract for the first satellite has a volume of EUR 554 million and includes an option for a second satellite.



Both contracts improve the visibility of revenue development in the coming years thereby strengthening the Group’s strategy planning certainty.



The successful launch of the ATHENE-1 technology demonstrator for the SeRANIS mission and the last group of Eaglet-II satellites for the IRIDE Earth observation constellation demonstrates the Group’s technological versatility and its ability to successfully meet diverse customer and mission requirements by offering different satellite platforms for the fast-growing LEO market segment.



Given the growing importance of innovative communications solutions for future space applications, OHB has expanded its expertise in the field of satellite communications through a strategic partnership with MediaMobil Communication GmbH and the acquisition of a 25% stake in the company. The Group thus continues to expand its service portfolio across the entire value chain.



The Management Board assumes that the financial position and net assets will continue to develop well. Total operating performance is expected to amount to EUR 1,400 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to reach between 10.5% and 11.0%. OHB SE thus confirms its guidance for 2026. The OHB Group believes it is well positioned to achieve its strategic mid-term targets of total operating performance of more than EUR 4.0 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 13%.



Key performance indicators at a glance in EUR 000 Q3 2026 Q3 2025 9M 2026 9M 2025 +/- 9M Revenue 312,459 283,892 912,599 820,849 +11% Total operating performance 318,516 299,998 946,459 863,528 +10% Adjusted EBITDA 39,288 35,001 99,679 80,943 +23% Adjusted EBIT 28,053 24,878 66,912 51,403 +30% EBT 20,323 19,355 28,126 36,792 -24% Net profit for the period 14,309 12,915 19,137 24,384 -22% Earnings per share

in EUR 0.69 0.64 0.96 1.20 -20% Cash and cash equivalents 232,357 53,437 232,357 53,437 +335%

Contact:

Media representatives:

Marianne Radel

Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 421 2020 9159

Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de

Investors and analysts:

Marcel Dietz

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 421 2020 6426

Email: ir@ohb.de The OHB Group (ISIN: DE0005936124, Prime Standard) generated total operating performance of EUR 946.5 million in the first nine months, up 10% on the previous year (EUR 863.5 million). Adjusted EBITDA increased by 23% from EUR 80.9 million in the previous year to EUR 99.7 million. Adjusted EBIT increased by 30% from EUR 51.4 million in the previous year to EUR 66.9 million.The Group's order backlog stood at EUR 3,937 million after nine months of fiscal year 2026, up from EUR 3,117 million in the previous year. Of this amount, EUR 3,202 million is attributable to the SPACE SYSTEMS segment, EUR 456 million to the ACCESS TO SPACE segment and EUR 279 million to the DIGITAL segment. These figures ensure reliable and long-term planning for the future. As of September 30, 2026, the OHB Group's total assets stood at EUR 1,878.6 million, up around 20% from December 31, 2025 (EUR 1,566.4 million). The increase in equity from EUR 431.4 million to EUR 937.2 million resulted in an equity ratio of 49.9 % as of September 30, 2026, up from 27.5 % at year-end on December 31, 2025.With the contract to develop and build all 18 satellite platforms for the Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) segment of IRIS2, Europe’s flagship program for secure satellite communications, OHB signed the largest single contract in the Company’s history last quarter. The contract volume amounts to just under EUR 1 billion. With Galileo and Copernicus, OHB is already a key contributor to two of Europe’s most important satellite programs. Through its contribution to IRIS², the Company is further expanding its role in Europe’s strategic space infrastructure.Additionally, OHB is strengthening its position in the market for Earth observation satellites with a contract from the European Space Agency ESA for the Sentinel-3 Next Generation Topography (S3-NGT) mission of the European Copernicus program. ESA is once again relying on OHB’s proven expertise in the implementation of complex satellites systems. The contract for the first satellite has a volume of EUR 554 million and includes an option for a second satellite.Both contracts improve the visibility of revenue development in the coming years thereby strengthening the Group’s strategy planning certainty.The successful launch of the ATHENE-1 technology demonstrator for the SeRANIS mission and the last group of Eaglet-II satellites for the IRIDE Earth observation constellation demonstrates the Group’s technological versatility and its ability to successfully meet diverse customer and mission requirements by offering different satellite platforms for the fast-growing LEO market segment.Given the growing importance of innovative communications solutions for future space applications, OHB has expanded its expertise in the field of satellite communications through a strategic partnership with MediaMobil Communication GmbH and the acquisition of a 25% stake in the company. The Group thus continues to expand its service portfolio across the entire value chain.The Management Board assumes that the financial position and net assets will continue to develop well. Total operating performance is expected to amount to EUR 1,400 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to reach between 10.5% and 11.0%. OHB SE thus confirms its guidance for 2026. The OHB Group believes it is well positioned to achieve its strategic mid-term targets of total operating performance of more than EUR 4.0 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 13%.Media representatives:Marianne RadelCorporate CommunicationsPhone: +49 421 2020 9159Email: marianne.radel@ohb.deInvestors and analysts:Marcel DietzInvestor RelationsPhone: +49 421 2020 6426Email: ir@ohb.de

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