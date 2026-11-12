OHB Aktie
WKN: 593612 / ISIN: DE0005936124
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12.11.2026 08:00:04
EQS-News: Financial results Q3 2026 – Strong first nine months with profitable growth
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EQS-News: OHB SE
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Over Indebtedness
OHB SE: Financial results Q3 2026 – Strong first nine months with profitable growth
The Group's order backlog stood at EUR 3,937 million after nine months of fiscal year 2026, up from EUR 3,117 million in the previous year. Of this amount, EUR 3,202 million is attributable to the SPACE SYSTEMS segment, EUR 456 million to the ACCESS TO SPACE segment and EUR 279 million to the DIGITAL segment. These figures ensure reliable and long-term planning for the future. As of September 30, 2026, the OHB Group's total assets stood at EUR 1,878.6 million, up around 20% from December 31, 2025 (EUR 1,566.4 million). The increase in equity from EUR 431.4 million to EUR 937.2 million resulted in an equity ratio of 49.9 % as of September 30, 2026, up from 27.5 % at year-end on December 31, 2025.
With the contract to develop and build all 18 satellite platforms for the Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) segment of IRIS2, Europe’s flagship program for secure satellite communications, OHB signed the largest single contract in the Company’s history last quarter. The contract volume amounts to just under EUR 1 billion. With Galileo and Copernicus, OHB is already a key contributor to two of Europe’s most important satellite programs. Through its contribution to IRIS², the Company is further expanding its role in Europe’s strategic space infrastructure.
Additionally, OHB is strengthening its position in the market for Earth observation satellites with a contract from the European Space Agency ESA for the Sentinel-3 Next Generation Topography (S3-NGT) mission of the European Copernicus program. ESA is once again relying on OHB’s proven expertise in the implementation of complex satellites systems. The contract for the first satellite has a volume of EUR 554 million and includes an option for a second satellite.
Both contracts improve the visibility of revenue development in the coming years thereby strengthening the Group’s strategy planning certainty.
The successful launch of the ATHENE-1 technology demonstrator for the SeRANIS mission and the last group of Eaglet-II satellites for the IRIDE Earth observation constellation demonstrates the Group’s technological versatility and its ability to successfully meet diverse customer and mission requirements by offering different satellite platforms for the fast-growing LEO market segment.
Given the growing importance of innovative communications solutions for future space applications, OHB has expanded its expertise in the field of satellite communications through a strategic partnership with MediaMobil Communication GmbH and the acquisition of a 25% stake in the company. The Group thus continues to expand its service portfolio across the entire value chain.
The Management Board assumes that the financial position and net assets will continue to develop well. Total operating performance is expected to amount to EUR 1,400 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to reach between 10.5% and 11.0%. OHB SE thus confirms its guidance for 2026. The OHB Group believes it is well positioned to achieve its strategic mid-term targets of total operating performance of more than EUR 4.0 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 13%.
Key performance indicators at a glance
Contact:
Media representatives:
Marianne Radel
Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 421 2020 9159
Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de
Investors and analysts:
Marcel Dietz
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 421 2020 6426
Email: ir@ohb.de
12.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|OHB SE
|Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
|28359 Bremen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 421 2020 8
|E-mail:
|info@ohb.de
|Internet:
|www.ohb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005936124
|WKN:
|593612
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200Y9EA2FRAPKRQ70
|EQS News ID:
|2433036
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2433036 12.11.2026 CET/CEST
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Analysen zu OHB SE
|12.11.26
|OHB Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.26
|OHB Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.11.26
|OHB Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.10.26
|OHB Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.10.26
|OHB Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.11.26
|OHB Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.26
|OHB Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.11.26
|OHB Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.10.26
|OHB Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.10.26
|OHB Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.11.26
|OHB Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.26
|OHB Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.11.26
|OHB Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.10.26
|OHB Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.10.26
|OHB Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
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|OHB SE
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