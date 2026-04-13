EQS-News: Finexity AG: Circus' First Bond Successfully Placed; Strategic Financing Partnership of up to EUR 50 Million Signed

EQS-News: Finexity AG / Key word(s): Bond/Alliance

Finexity AG: Circus' First Bond Successfully Placed; Strategic Financing Partnership of up to EUR 50 Million Signed



13.04.2026 / 13:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Seven-digits EUR Circus bond fully placed in just a few weeks

Framework agreement for multi-tranche follow-on financing of up to EUR 50 million for AI robotics with civil and defense applications signed

Hybrid bond structure in preparation to broaden investor base



Finexity AG (XETRA: FXT), acting as lead manager, has successfully structured the first indirect bond financing for the publicly listed Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) and fully placed it within just a few weeks. The successful placement of the first seven-digits EUR bond was made to retail investors of Finexity Invest GmbH, the investment intermediation subsidiary of FINEXITY Group.

Concurrent with the initial placement, FINEXITY Group and Circus SE have entered into a framework agreement for additional, multi-tranche capital markets financing for AI robotics with civil and defense applications of up to EUR 50 million. Implementation will proceed through a series of consecutive bond tranches, marking the beginning of a strategic, long-term financing partnership.

"Circus is a prime example of a new generation of industrial technology companies with asset-backed, predictable cash flows," said Paul Huelsmann, CEO of FINEXITY Group. "We give them access to the capital markets - structured, efficient, and above all, scalable."



Hybrid Structure as the Next Scaling Step

For upcoming transactions, FINEXITY and Circus are planning a hybrid bond structure comprising a conventional and a tokenized tranche. The goal is to bring institutional investors and digital capital markets participants together within a single structure for the first time, significantly increasing placement capacity.

While the first bond was placed exclusively through FINEXITY Invest, the distribution of follow-on financings will be deliberately expanded: In addition to FINEXITY's proprietary retail channel, distribution partners connected to the FINEXITY marketplace will also be included - among them banks such as the Sparkassen, the German savings banks, as well as wealth managers.

FINEXITY Builds a Scalable Capital Markets Platform for the “Mittelstand”

The European market for mid-market financing encompasses several trillion euros, while banks are increasingly withdrawing from traditional lending. At the same time, demand for flexible, capital markets-based financing solutions continues to grow.

FINEXITY addresses this structural gap by building a scalable platform for corporate financing - with a focus on industrial mid-market companies. By combining its own retail distribution with connected institutional distribution partners, FINEXITY continuously expands access to capital.

With the successful initial placement and a secured pipeline of further transactions, FINEXITY is deliberately broadening its marketplace to include corporate bonds, establishing itself as a capital markets partner for the German Mittelstand (SMEs).



Disclaimer

This announcement does not constitute a public offering or a solicitation of a public offering of securities, particularly within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (Prospectus Regulation).



About FINEXITY

FINEXITY (XETRA: FXT) operates in the digital assets space with offices in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the United Arab Emirates. Through its proprietary OTC platform infrastructure, FINEXITY connects over 50 issuers of tokenized private market investments with six trading partners and more than 84,000¹ registered investors. The platform enables access to a wide range of Private Market asset classes – including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, renewable energy, and collectibles. Trading partners include independent financial advisors, wealth managers, as well as German Sparkassen and Volksbanken.



This infrastructure is complemented by an in-house capital markets team that supports issuers with efficient structuring and investment brokerage services targeting both retail and professional investors.Combining exchange infrastructure and capital markets expertise, FINEXITY provides the full value chain of tokenized securities – from structuring and tokenization to placement, OTC trading, and settlement.



Over the past few years, the group has raised more than EUR 27 million in growth capital from business angels, strategic investors, and venture capital firms.

¹FINEXITY Group: 14.000 + Effecta GmbH: 70.000; The figures shown are pro forma, unaudited, and provided for illustrative purposes only. The acquisition of 90.10 % of the Effecta GmbH remains subject to the successful completion of the ownership control procedure.

More information at: www.finexity-group.com

About Circus SE

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a global AI and robotics company developing autonomous systems for food supply in both civilian and defense sectors. Its flagship robot, the patented CA-1, is the world’s first fully autonomous food production robot, now in serial production. Powered by proprietary embodied AI, Circus delivers industrial-scale, high-reliability meal output with minimal human input. Headquartered in Munich, the company is building the global infrastructure for autonomous food supply — on a mission to fuel humanity.

Media Contact FINEXITY

Robin Tillmann Sascha Dettmar

E-Mail: presse@finexity.com E-Mail: sascha@dettmar.email

Mobile: +49 175 389 7878 Mobile: +49 151 1007 0566

Media Contact CIRCUS

Elena Coles

Head of Investor Relations

E-Mail: ir@circus-group.com

Press: press@circus-group.com