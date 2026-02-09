EQS-News: Finexity AG: FINEXITY accelerates capital markets business - Roman Exenberger strengthens bond primary market activities in the DACH region

EQS-News: Finexity AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous

Finexity AG: FINEXITY accelerates capital markets business - Roman Exenberger strengthens bond primary market activities in the DACH region



09.02.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Head of Debt Capital Markets (DCM). In this role, he will specifically strengthen the origination and syndication of new bond issuances.



“Efficient primary market processes represent one of the key bottlenecks in the European bond market,” says Paul Huelsmann, CEO of the FINEXITY Group. “With Roman Exenberger, we are gaining one of the most experienced experts precisely at this critical interface. Together, we will not only provide bond issuers with the technological foundation for efficient primary market processes, but also actively support them through our syndication and placement capabilities. This marks another important step on our path to becoming the leading exchange for tokenised securities in Europe.”



Roman Exenberger brings more than 20 years of experience in the issuance, marketing and distribution of bonds. Most recently, at valantic FSA, he played a key role in driving the sales of a highly scalable IT platform that enabled companies to independently raise capital through digital bond issuances.



“At FINEXITY, I am joining a setup that truly scales primary market processes for bonds - from issuance structuring and tokenisation through to syndicated distribution,” says Roman Exenberger. “This is the decisive lever for efficiently bringing bonds and private market investments to market.”



This move comes against the backdrop of a structural market imbalance: approximately EUR 800 billion are issued annually in the European primary bond market, while retail and semi-professional investors remain largely excluded, and issuers face high structuring and distribution costs.



At the same time, pressure on alternative financing channels continues to increase. According to the latest SAFE survey by the European Central Bank, access to bank financing for companies in the euro area has deteriorated further, while borrowing costs and ancillary expenses have risen significantly. Concurrently, the financing gap is widening as credit demand increases while availability continues to decline.



A recent development in the United Kingdom underscores the ongoing opening of the market: corporate bonds can now be traded from GBP 1, enabling access for retail investors. This reform is considered a milestone in lowering entry barriers, enabling digital subscription processes and strengthening the integration of primary markets with market infrastructure.



FINEXITY addresses this gap with an integrated platform for the issuance, distribution and investor connectivity of bond products, covering everything from structuring and tokenisation to digital subscription processes and syndicated capital allocation via banks and wealth managers. In parallel, the company is advancing the development of its own DLT-based trading and settlement infrastructure (DLT-TSS) to ensure a fully compliant integration of primary and secondary markets.



“Our equity story is clear: we are evolving FINEXITY from a successful OTC platform into a technologically fully integrated market infrastructure for tokenised securities,” adds Michael Ost, Deputy CEO of the FINEXITY Group. “The expansion of our bond primary market business and investor access is a key growth driver in this transformation.”

This announcement does not constitute a public offering or a solicitation of a public offering of securities, particularly within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (Prospectus Regulation).



About FINEXITY

FINEXITY operates in the digital assets space with offices in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the United Arab Emirates. Through its proprietary OTC platform infrastructure, FINEXITY connects over 50 issuers of tokenized private market investments with six trading partners and more than 84,000¹ registered investors. The platform enables access to a wide range of Private Market asset classes – including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, renewable energy, and collectibles. Trading partners include independent financial advisors, wealth managers, as well as German Sparkassen and Volksbanken.



This infrastructure is complemented by an in-house capital markets team that supports issuers with efficient structuring and investment brokerage services targeting both retail and professional investors.Combining exchange infrastructure and capital markets expertise, FINEXITY provides the full value chain of tokenized securities – from structuring and tokenization to placement, OTC trading, and settlement.



Over the past few years, the group has raised more than EUR 25 million in growth capital from business angels, strategic investors, and venture capital firms.



¹FINEXITY Group: 14.000 + Effecta GmbH: 70.000; The figures shown are pro forma, unaudited, and provided for illustrative purposes only. The acquisition of 90.10 % of the Effecta GmbH remains subject to the successful completion of the ownership control procedure.



More information at:

Media Contact FINEXITY

Robin Tillmann Sascha Dettmar

E-Mail:

Mobile: +49 175 389 7878 Mobile: +49 151 1007 0566

