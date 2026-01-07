EQS-News: Finexity AG: FINEXITY and EGRO Media Group enable millions of retail investors access to private market investments

EQS-News: Finexity AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Agreement

At the core of the platform are selected private market experts as well as independent analysts who will regularly contextualize their respective asset classes, explain market developments and provide foundational knowledge across the approximately 70 weekly newspapers published by the EGRO Media Group. Via the platform, investors will receive curated access to selected investment products. The platform is scheduled to launch with investment opportunities in the renewable energy asset class and will be gradually expanded to include additional asset classes.



“This partnership represents a key milestone in our end-investor growth strategy for the coming years and is expected to have a significant impact on our capital markets strategy,” said Paul Hülsmann, Chief Executive Officer of FINEXITY Group. “With EGRO Media Group, we gain a media partner with substantial reach and credibility. For the first time, we are able to communicate our investment solutions broadly, continuously and directly to households reaching up to ten million people. This not only strengthens our market position, but also creates substantial value for our shareholders and issuing partners.”



The platform will be operated and managed technically in its entirety by FINEXITY. FINEXITY will be responsible for product structuring, regulatory embedding as well as the digital subscription and settlement process. EGRO Media Group contributes its journalistic expertise, strong regional presence and extensive reach. With approximately 70 weekly newspapers, a weekly print circulation of more than three million copies and a nationwide reach of up to ten million readers, EGRO represents one of the strongest media platforms in the German market. Its distribution network comprises more than 15,000 delivery personnel across Germany. External expert contributions will be editorially prepared by EGRO’s editorial teams and are intended to provide information and contextualization.



“The platform demonstrates how educational content and digital infrastructure can work together to make private markets more understandable and accessible,” added Michael Ost, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of FINEXITY Group. “Additional reach is combined with an already scalable infrastructure, enabling new investor groups to be introduced to private market investments in a structured and responsible manner.”



From the perspective of EGRO Media Group, the partnership is also regarded as strategically significant. “The combination of our media reach and FINEXITY’s digital investment expertise opens up new revenue and innovation potential,” said Bernd Maas, Managing Partner of EGRO Media Group. “We view this partnership as a long-term strategic alliance that connects traditional media with forward-looking financial technologies and provides us with access to new sources of revenue.”



Markus Echternach, Managing Director of EGRO Media Group, added: “FINEXITY stands for transparency, digitalization and new access to investments – values that align perfectly with our media philosophy. Together, we are creating a direct channel between the capital markets and private investors. This cooperation has the potential to sustainably transform access to investments in Germany for millions of people.”



The platform will be positioned as an independent brand and will be operated technically as a white-label solution via FINEXITY’s infrastructure. This enables fully digital registration, identification and investment processing. The offered investments will be structured as tokenized securities, providing digital, legally compliant and transparent access.



The partnership is designed as a long-term cooperation and provides for a step-by-step expansion of joint activities. In the medium term, the structured execution of primary market transactions in the lower nine-digit euro range is envisaged. From a capital markets perspective, the cooperation represents a significant strategic milestone aimed at scaling the business model, increasing visibility among private investors and sustainably broadening the shareholder base.



Disclaimer

This announcement does not constitute a public offering or a solicitation of a public offering of securities, particularly within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (Prospectus Regulation).



About FINEXITY

FINEXITY operates in the digital assets space with offices in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the United Arab Emirates. Through its proprietary OTC platform infrastructure, FINEXITY connects over 50 issuers of tokenized private market investments with six trading partners and more than 84,000¹ registered investors. The platform enables access to a wide range of Private Market asset classes – including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, renewable energy, and collectibles. Trading partners include independent financial advisors, wealth managers, as well as German Sparkassen and Volksbanken.



This infrastructure is complemented by an in-house capital markets team that supports issuers with efficient structuring and investment brokerage services targeting both retail and professional investors.Combining exchange infrastructure and capital markets expertise, FINEXITY provides the full value chain of tokenized securities – from structuring and tokenization to placement, OTC trading, and settlement.



Over the past few years, the group has raised more than EUR 25 million in growth capital from business angels, strategic investors, and venture capital firms.



¹FINEXITY Group: 14.000 + Effecta GmbH: 70.000; The figures shown are pro forma, unaudited, and provided for illustrative purposes only. The acquisition of 90.10 % of the Effecta GmbH remains subject to the successful completion of the ownership control procedure.



More information at:



About EGRO

EGRO Media Group (stylized: EGRO) is a well-established German media company headquartered in Obertshausen, Germany. Founded in 1962, the group has developed into one of the leading providers of regional media and direct advertising in Germany.



Today, EGRO Media Group operates as a media association comprising eleven publishing houses, several agencies and delivery companies under one roof. Through its proprietary brands, the group publishes numerous free weekly newspapers with a combined circulation in the millions, distributed directly to private households. In addition, EGRO organizes the nationwide distribution of advertising brochures and promotional materials with extensive reach.



Alongside its traditional print business, the media group is increasingly expanding its digital footprint and cross-media offerings. In this context, EGRO recently acquired a majority stake in Nanos AG, a technology provider specializing in digital marketing solutions and data-driven visibility tools. This investment is intended to further strengthen EGRO’s digital capabilities and technological expertise.



EGRO Media Group places a strong emphasis on local and regional journalism and positions itself as a trusted partner for retailers, service providers and advertising clients seeking to reach their target audiences across multiple channels. Through its in-house agencies for advertising, media planning and digital services, EGRO offers a broad portfolio of integrated media and communication solutions.

Through equity participations in additional regional publishing houses, including Verlagshaus Taunus Medien GmbH and Hochtaunus Verlag GmbH, EGRO continues to strengthen its presence in key economic regions while further expanding its portfolio of local media titles.

