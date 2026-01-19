EQS-News: Finexity AG: FINEXITY Appointed as Lead Investment Manager for WEISSENHAUS Luxury Resorts - Capital Markets Advisory for “WEISSENHAUS Reimagined”

EQS-News: Finexity AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Agreement

Finexity AG: FINEXITY Appointed as Lead Investment Manager for WEISSENHAUS Luxury Resorts - Capital Markets Advisory for “WEISSENHAUS Reimagined”



19.01.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



“WEISSENHAUS reimagined.”



The first ongoing financing round has already met with strong demand not only from retail investors but also from institutional investors. This underlines both the attractiveness of the WEISSENHAUS project and FINEXITY’s structuring approach from a professional investor’s perspective. FINEXITY’s appointment as exclusive Lead Investment Manager highlights the company’s ambition to support selected flagship projects beyond its technological trading venue model through its dedicated Capital Markets team.



“WEISSENHAUS is a true signature asset,” comments Paul Huelsmann, CEO of the FINEXITY Group. “Tokenization opens up new opportunities, particularly for real asset–backed investments. It combines institutional-grade structuring standards with efficient distribution, enhanced transparency and a modern investor approach. That WEISSENHAUS is pursuing this path together with us sends a strong signal to the market.”



WEISSENHAUS is one of Germany’s most renowned luxury destinations. Nestled within a 75-hectare natural landscape directly on the Baltic Sea coast, the Private Nature Luxury Resort stands for the highest standards in architecture, cuisine, wellness and privacy. Shaped by its owner Jan Henric Buettner, one of Germany’s most prominent entrepreneurs and investors, the historic estate has been restored over many years with significant entrepreneurial commitment and developed into an internationally recognised luxury resort.



Against the backdrop of its planned capital markets driven development, WEISSENHAUS has also consciously further professionalized its operational structure since late summer 2025. A newly appointed, internationally experienced management team and a carefully composed advisory board complement the owner’s perspective with additional hotel, operational and investment expertise, creating a solid foundation for further scaling.

“WEISSENHAUS is conceived as a life’s work, not as a short-term investment,” says Buettner. “For the next phase of development, it was crucial to find a partner who understands this perspective while also offering deep capital markets expertise. FINEXITY combines strategic understanding with professional structuring.”



FINEXITY is currently placing an initial tokenized, mortgage-backed bond with a volume of EUR 1.5 million, which has been listed on the FINEXITY OTC-marketplace. The issuance is primarily aimed at retail investors and will be used, among other things, to expand room capacity and to upgrade furniture, fixtures and equipment (FF&E). Even ahead of placement, the transaction has attracted substantial interest from institutional investors. Against this backdrop, the next bond issuance, with a total volume of up to EUR 20 million, will increasingly focus on (semi-)professional investors. Participation by retail investors is envisaged selectively and subject to higher minimum investment thresholds. FINEXITY supports WEISSENHAUS holistically - from the equity story and structuring through to listing on its OTC-venue and placement. From this mandate alone, FINEXITY expects revenues in the low seven-figure euro range.



“With exceptional assets such as WEISSENHAUS, a purely traditional financing perspective is not sufficient,” adds Michael Ost, Deputy CEO of FINEXITY Group. “What matters are a credible story, transparency and a well-structured capital market access. Our tokenized infrastructure enables exactly this – fully compliant, scalable and investor-focused.”

Disclaimer

This announcement does not constitute a public offering or a solicitation of a public offering of securities, particularly within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (Prospectus Regulation).

About FINEXITY

FINEXITY operates in the digital assets space with offices in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the United Arab Emirates. Through its proprietary OTC platform infrastructure, FINEXITY connects over 50 issuers of tokenized private market investments with six trading partners and more than 84,000¹ registered investors. The platform enables access to a wide range of Private Market asset classes – including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, renewable energy, and collectibles. Trading partners include independent financial advisors, wealth managers, as well as German Sparkassen and Volksbanken.



This infrastructure is complemented by an in-house capital markets team that supports issuers with efficient structuring and investment brokerage services targeting both retail and professional investors.Combining exchange infrastructure and capital markets expertise, FINEXITY provides the full value chain of tokenized securities – from structuring and tokenization to placement, OTC trading, and settlement.



Over the past few years, the group has raised more than EUR 25 million in growth capital from business angels, strategic investors, and venture capital firms.



¹FINEXITY Group: 14.000 + Effecta GmbH: 70.000; The figures shown are pro forma, unaudited, and provided for illustrative purposes only. The acquisition of 90.10 % of the Effecta GmbH remains subject to the successful completion of the ownership control procedure.



More information at:



About WEISSENHAUS

WEISSENHAUS Private Nature Luxury Resort is a privately operated resort spanning more than 75 hectares in a prime beachfront location on Germany’s Baltic Sea coast in Schleswig-Holstein. Its individual rooms, villas and suites are distributed across lovingly restored historic buildings, some featuring private gardens. The heart of the resort is the 400-year-old castle, which houses, among other amenities, a restaurant, several rooms and suites, and a private cinema. The Bootshaus restaurant is located directly in the dunes and offers spectacular views of the sunset over the sea. The historic thatched barn provides an ideal setting for conferences, weddings and private events. The award-winning Schloss Spa offers 3,000 square metres dedicated to relaxation and wellbeing.

Media Contact FINEXITY

Robin Tillmann Sascha Dettmar

E-Mail:

Mobile: +49 175 389 7878 Mobile: +49 151 1007 0566



Media Contact WEISSENHAUS

Martin Elsner Jasmin Hill

E-Mail:

Tel: +49 (0) 4382 9262 1703 Tel: +49 (0) 4382 9262 1705

The FINEXITY Group, operator of a leading marketplace for tokenized private-market investments, is further strengthening its position as a structuring and financing partner for internationally leading hotels. FINEXITY has entered into a long-term strategic financing partnership with the WEISSENHAUS Private Nature Luxury Resort, a leading international resort located on Germany’s Baltic Sea coast. At the core of the cooperation is the capital markets–based support of the resort’s further development under the guiding principleThe first ongoing financing round has already met with strong demand not only from retail investors but also from institutional investors. This underlines both the attractiveness of the WEISSENHAUS project and FINEXITY’s structuring approach from a professional investor’s perspective. FINEXITY’s appointment as exclusive Lead Investment Manager highlights the company’s ambition to support selected flagship projects beyond its technological trading venue model through its dedicated Capital Markets team.“WEISSENHAUS is a true signature asset,” comments. “Tokenization opens up new opportunities, particularly for real asset–backed investments. It combines institutional-grade structuring standards with efficient distribution, enhanced transparency and a modern investor approach. That WEISSENHAUS is pursuing this path together with us sends a strong signal to the market.”WEISSENHAUS is one of Germany’s most renowned luxury destinations. Nestled within a 75-hectare natural landscape directly on the Baltic Sea coast, the Private Nature Luxury Resort stands for the highest standards in architecture, cuisine, wellness and privacy. Shaped by its owner, one of Germany’s most prominent entrepreneurs and investors, the historic estate has been restored over many years with significant entrepreneurial commitment and developed into an internationally recognised luxury resort.Against the backdrop of its planned capital markets driven development, WEISSENHAUS has also consciously further professionalized its operational structure since late summer 2025. A newly appointed, internationally experienced management team and a carefully composed advisory board complement the owner’s perspective with additional hotel, operational and investment expertise, creating a solid foundation for further scaling.“WEISSENHAUS is conceived as a life’s work, not as a short-term investment,” says. “For the next phase of development, it was crucial to find a partner who understands this perspective while also offering deep capital markets expertise. FINEXITY combines strategic understanding with professional structuring.”FINEXITY is currently placing an initial tokenized, mortgage-backed bond with a volume of EUR 1.5 million, which has been listed on the FINEXITY OTC-marketplace. The issuance is primarily aimed at retail investors and will be used, among other things, to expand room capacity and to upgrade furniture, fixtures and equipment (FF&E). Even ahead of placement, the transaction has attracted substantial interest from institutional investors. Against this backdrop, the next bond issuance, with a total volume of up to EUR 20 million, will increasingly focus on (semi-)professional investors. Participation by retail investors is envisaged selectively and subject to higher minimum investment thresholds. FINEXITY supports WEISSENHAUS holistically - from the equity story and structuring through to listing on its OTC-venue and placement. From this mandate alone, FINEXITY expects revenues in the low seven-figure euro range.“With exceptional assets such as WEISSENHAUS, a purely traditional financing perspective is not sufficient,” adds, Deputy CEO of FINEXITY Group. “What matters are a credible story, transparency and a well-structured capital market access. Our tokenized infrastructure enables exactly this – fully compliant, scalable and investor-focused.”FINEXITY operates in the digital assets space with offices in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the United Arab Emirates. Through its proprietary OTC platform infrastructure, FINEXITY connects over 50 issuers of tokenized private market investments with six trading partners and more than 84,000¹ registered investors. The platform enables access to a wide range of Private Market asset classes – including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, renewable energy, and collectibles. Trading partners include independent financial advisors, wealth managers, as well as German Sparkassen and Volksbanken.This infrastructure is complemented by an in-house capital markets team that supports issuers with efficient structuring and investment brokerage services targeting both retail and professional investors.Combining exchange infrastructure and capital markets expertise, FINEXITY provides the full value chain of tokenized securities – from structuring and tokenization to placement, OTC trading, and settlement.Over the past few years, the group has raised more than EUR 25 million in growth capital from business angels, strategic investors, and venture capital firms.¹FINEXITY Group: 14.000 + Effecta GmbH: 70.000; The figures shown are pro forma, unaudited, and provided for illustrative purposes only. The acquisition of 90.10 % of the Effecta GmbH remains subject to the successful completion of the ownership control procedure.More information at: www.finexity-group.com WEISSENHAUS Private Nature Luxury Resort is a privately operated resort spanning more than 75 hectares in a prime beachfront location on Germany’s Baltic Sea coast in Schleswig-Holstein. Its individual rooms, villas and suites are distributed across lovingly restored historic buildings, some featuring private gardens. The heart of the resort is the 400-year-old castle, which houses, among other amenities, a restaurant, several rooms and suites, and a private cinema. The Bootshaus restaurant is located directly in the dunes and offers spectacular views of the sunset over the sea. The historic thatched barn provides an ideal setting for conferences, weddings and private events. The award-winning Schloss Spa offers 3,000 square metres dedicated to relaxation and wellbeing.Robin Tillmann Sascha DettmarE-Mail: presse@finexity.com E-Mail: sascha@dettmar.email Mobile: +49 175 389 7878 Mobile: +49 151 1007 0566Martin Elsner Jasmin HillE-Mail: melsner@weissenhaus.de E-Mail: jhill@weissenhaus.de Tel: +49 (0) 4382 9262 1703 Tel: +49 (0) 4382 9262 1705

19.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News