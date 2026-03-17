EQS-News: Finexity AG: FINEXITY Enters Into Partnership With Circus Group

EQS-News: Finexity AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Miscellaneous

Finexity AG: FINEXITY Enters Into Partnership With Circus Group



17.03.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







By leveraging FINEXITY’s structuring expertise, placement capabilities and trading infrastructure, financings in the form of bonds can be placed efficiently, investor bases can be expanded, and transparency as well as settlement processes across the entire value chain can be digitally supported.



Circus develops AI-driven robotics solutions for the automation of food-service processes. The scaling of its business model is primarily based on the rollout of its robotics systems as well as a contractually secured deployment and usage model generating predictable, long-term cash flows. Following the start of series production of the CA-1 AI robot last year and deliveries to existing customers including German trade and tourism giant REWE and Mercedes-Benz, Circus expects production volumes of its systems to reach triple-digit units in 2026 and has issued revenue guidance of EUR 44 million to EUR 55 million.



As a first step within the cooperation, an asset-backed financing was implemented through a specially structured special purpose vehicle (SPV). The SPV acquired several robotics systems and leased them back to Circus under a long-term sale-and-leaseback agreement. The contractually fixed lease payments form the basis for stable cash flows to service the financing.



The model combines industrial asset financing with capital-markets access for private investors. By combining asset-backed structuring, digital placement, and broad retail distribution, a scalable financing pathway is created for technology-driven growth companies.



The placement, with a financing volume in the seven-figure Euro range, is being carried out via FINEXITY’s investor network and affiliated distribution channels and is aimed exclusively at private investors. The transaction also serves as a proof of concept for a scalable asset financing model through which FINEXITY intends to support the Circus Group as a long-term financing partner in the bond market and orchestrate access to both institutional and private investors. Looking ahead, bond financings in the eight-figure Euro range are envisaged on the basis of Circus’ already strong commercial traction, supporting faster deployment of AI robots and accelerating the company’s growth.



“Circus exemplifies a new type of scalable industrial and technology business with clearly predictable cash flows from long-term customer contracts,” says Paul Huelsmann, CEO of the FINEXITY Group. “Such business models are ideally suited for capital-markets-based bond financings, as they provide strong visibility for interest and repayment structures. FINEXITY acts as an integrated capital markets partner, supporting issuers throughout the entire transaction – from structuring and pre-soundings to roadshows, syndication, allocation and placement.”



Huelsmann adds: “While we work closely with selected banks for institutional placement, FINEXITY focuses particularly on structuring as well as investor outreach and allocation in the retail segment. This creates an integrated placement structure for the issuer, combining institutional demand with additional retail reach.”



From Circus’ perspective, the partnership is also strategically oriented. “For our next phase of growth, we require financing models that support our operational scaling while also meeting the requirements of institutional investors,” says Nikolas Bullwinkel, CEO and founder of Circus. “FINEXITY brings exactly this capital markets expertise and structures and places asset- and cash-flow-based financings with outstanding know-how and a strong network.”



The FINEXITY Capital Markets team has already supported more than 100 bond transactions as Lead Manager and has built an extensive network among both retail and professional investors. Through the FINEXITY platform, access is available to approximately 14,000 registered investors, including investors from the German savings bank (Sparkassen) and cooperative bank (Volksbanken) ecosystem. In addition, through cooperation with distribution partners – including Effecta GmbH and its affiliated intermediary network – a broader investor universe can be addressed, reaching more than 70,000 additional investors. Combined, this represents a significant German retail investor network that can also contribute to increasing the market visibility of the Circus share.



With the partnership with Circus, FINEXITY positions itself beyond the operation of its trading venue as an integrated capital markets partner for asset-backed financings, supporting high-growth companies in structuring and placing capital-markets-based financing solutions.

Disclaimer

This announcement does not constitute a public offering or a solicitation of a public offering of securities, particularly within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (Prospectus Regulation).

About FINEXITY

FINEXITY (XETRA: FXT) operates in the digital assets space with offices in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the United Arab Emirates. Through its proprietary OTC platform infrastructure, FINEXITY connects over 50 issuers of tokenized private market investments with six trading partners and more than 84,000¹ registered investors. The platform enables access to a wide range of Private Market asset classes – including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, renewable energy, and collectibles. Trading partners include independent financial advisors, wealth managers, as well as German Sparkassen and Volksbanken.



This infrastructure is complemented by an in-house capital markets team that supports issuers with efficient structuring and investment brokerage services targeting both retail and professional investors.Combining exchange infrastructure and capital markets expertise, FINEXITY provides the full value chain of tokenized securities – from structuring and tokenization to placement, OTC trading, and settlement.



Over the past few years, the group has raised more than EUR 27 million in growth capital from business angels, strategic investors, and venture capital firms.



¹FINEXITY Group: 14.000 + Effecta GmbH: 70.000; The figures shown are pro forma, unaudited, and provided for illustrative purposes only. The acquisition of 90.10 % of the Effecta GmbH remains subject to the successful completion of the ownership control procedure.



More information at:



About Circus SE

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a global AI and robotics company developing autonomous systems for food supply in both civilian and defense sectors. Its flagship robot, the patented CA-1, is the world’s first fully autonomous food production robot, now in serial production. Powered by proprietary embodied AI, Circus delivers industrial-scale, high-reliability meal output with minimal human input. Headquartered in Munich, the company is building the global infrastructure for autonomous food supply — on a mission to fuel humanity.



Media Contact FINEXITY

Robin Tillmann Sascha Dettmar

E-Mail:

Mobile: +49 175 389 7878 Mobile: +49 151 1007 0566

Mecia Contact CIRCUS

Elena Coles

Head of Investor Relations

E-Mail:

Press:



Finexity AG, operator of a digital capital markets and trading infrastructure for tokenized securities and private market investments, has entered into a long-term financing partnership with the listed Circus Group. The strategic framework agreement focuses on FINEXITY supporting the Munich-based global AI robotics company as Lead Manager in establishing a multi-stage, capital-markets-based financing pathway – from structuring and syndication to placement and digital settlement.By leveraging FINEXITY’s structuring expertise, placement capabilities and trading infrastructure, financings in the form of bonds can be placed efficiently, investor bases can be expanded, and transparency as well as settlement processes across the entire value chain can be digitally supported.Circus develops AI-driven robotics solutions for the automation of food-service processes. The scaling of its business model is primarily based on the rollout of its robotics systems as well as a contractually secured deployment and usage model generating predictable, long-term cash flows. Following the start of series production of the CA-1 AI robot last year and deliveries to existing customers including German trade and tourism giant REWE and Mercedes-Benz, Circus expects production volumes of its systems to reach triple-digit units in 2026 and has issued revenue guidance of EUR 44 million to EUR 55 million.As a first step within the cooperation, an asset-backed financing was implemented through a specially structured special purpose vehicle (SPV). The SPV acquired several robotics systems and leased them back to Circus under a long-term sale-and-leaseback agreement. The contractually fixed lease payments form the basis for stable cash flows to service the financing.The model combines industrial asset financing with capital-markets access for private investors. By combining asset-backed structuring, digital placement, and broad retail distribution, a scalable financing pathway is created for technology-driven growth companies.The placement, with a financing volume in the seven-figure Euro range, is being carried out via FINEXITY’s investor network and affiliated distribution channels and is aimed exclusively at private investors. The transaction also serves as a proof of concept for a scalable asset financing model through which FINEXITY intends to support the Circus Group as a long-term financing partner in the bond market and orchestrate access to both institutional and private investors. Looking ahead, bond financings in the eight-figure Euro range are envisaged on the basis of Circus’ already strong commercial traction, supporting faster deployment of AI robots and accelerating the company’s growth.“Circus exemplifies a new type of scalable industrial and technology business with clearly predictable cash flows from long-term customer contracts,” says. “Such business models are ideally suited for capital-markets-based bond financings, as they provide strong visibility for interest and repayment structures. FINEXITY acts as an integrated capital markets partner, supporting issuers throughout the entire transaction – from structuring and pre-soundings to roadshows, syndication, allocation and placement.”Huelsmann adds: “While we work closely with selected banks for institutional placement, FINEXITY focuses particularly on structuring as well as investor outreach and allocation in the retail segment. This creates an integrated placement structure for the issuer, combining institutional demand with additional retail reach.”From Circus’ perspective, the partnership is also strategically oriented. “For our next phase of growth, we require financing models that support our operational scaling while also meeting the requirements of institutional investors,” says. “FINEXITY brings exactly this capital markets expertise and structures and places asset- and cash-flow-based financings with outstanding know-how and a strong network.”The FINEXITY Capital Markets team has already supported more than 100 bond transactions as Lead Manager and has built an extensive network among both retail and professional investors. Through the FINEXITY platform, access is available to approximately 14,000 registered investors, including investors from the German savings bank (Sparkassen) and cooperative bank (Volksbanken) ecosystem. In addition, through cooperation with distribution partners – including Effecta GmbH and its affiliated intermediary network – a broader investor universe can be addressed, reaching more than 70,000 additional investors. Combined, this represents a significant German retail investor network that can also contribute to increasing the market visibility of the Circus share.With the partnership with Circus, FINEXITY positions itself beyond the operation of its trading venue as an integrated capital markets partner for asset-backed financings, supporting high-growth companies in structuring and placing capital-markets-based financing solutions.FINEXITY (XETRA: FXT) operates in the digital assets space with offices in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the United Arab Emirates. Through its proprietary OTC platform infrastructure, FINEXITY connects over 50 issuers of tokenized private market investments with six trading partners and more than 84,000¹ registered investors. The platform enables access to a wide range of Private Market asset classes – including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, renewable energy, and collectibles. Trading partners include independent financial advisors, wealth managers, as well as German Sparkassen and Volksbanken.This infrastructure is complemented by an in-house capital markets team that supports issuers with efficient structuring and investment brokerage services targeting both retail and professional investors.Combining exchange infrastructure and capital markets expertise, FINEXITY provides the full value chain of tokenized securities – from structuring and tokenization to placement, OTC trading, and settlement.Over the past few years, the group has raised more than EUR 27 million in growth capital from business angels, strategic investors, and venture capital firms.¹FINEXITY Group: 14.000 + Effecta GmbH: 70.000; The figures shown are pro forma, unaudited, and provided for illustrative purposes only. The acquisition of 90.10 % of the Effecta GmbH remains subject to the successful completion of the ownership control procedure.More information at: www.finexity-group.com Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a global AI and robotics company developing autonomous systems for food supply in both civilian and defense sectors. Its flagship robot, the patented CA-1, is the world’s first fully autonomous food production robot, now in serial production. Powered by proprietary embodied AI, Circus delivers industrial-scale, high-reliability meal output with minimal human input. Headquartered in Munich, the company is building the global infrastructure for autonomous food supply — on a mission to fuel humanity.Robin Tillmann Sascha DettmarE-Mail: presse@finexity.com E-Mail: sascha@dettmar.email Mobile: +49 175 389 7878 Mobile: +49 151 1007 0566Elena ColesHead of Investor RelationsE-Mail: ir@circus-group.com Press: press@circus-group.com

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