EQS-News: Finexity AG: FINEXITY Group and EGRO Mediengruppe Launch New Retail Investment Platform 'VolksInvest' with EUR 20 Million Annual Media Value

EQS-News: Finexity AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Product Launch

Finexity AG: FINEXITY Group and EGRO Mediengruppe Launch New Retail Investment Platform 'VolksInvest' with EUR 20 Million Annual Media Value



13.05.2026 / 08:32 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



VolksInvest goes live: Access to tokenized infrastructure bonds for retail investors, minimum investment EUR 50

Access to tokenized infrastructure bonds for retail investors, minimum investment EUR 50 VolksInvest with direct connectivity to the OTC marketplace for broad access to bond offerings

to the OTC marketplace for broad access to bond offerings High-reach media partnership: Strategic cooperation with EGRO, a leading German media group with 70 weekly newspapers, 1 daily newspaper, approx. 3 million printed copies per week, media value EUR 20M

FINEXITY, operator of a digital marketplace infrastructure for tokenized securities, today launched its new retail investment platform VolksInvest. Via



First Bond Now Open for Subscription

Available from launch, the platform's first primary market listing is open for subscription: the tokenized bond "Solarpark Ratekau" allows retail investors to participate in a ground-mounted solar park in Schleswig-Holstein, including an integrated battery storage system capable of charging from both self-generated renewable power and the grid. The bond was structured by the FINEXITY Capital Markets Team, has a projected term of 20 years, and offers a base interest rate of 5.0% p.a. as well as a projected profit participation of up to 0.5% p.a. The bond volume amounts to up to EUR 6.1 million.



Long-Term Media Partnership with EGRO

VolksInvest is supported by a long-term media partnership with EGRO, one of Germany's largest regional media networks, reaching up to ten million readers per week across approximately 70 weekly newspapers and one daily newspaper. The partnership encompasses cross-media communications activities with a media value of approximately EUR 20 million, making it one of the highest-reach media cooperations in the German retail investment segment.



The partnership is designed for the long term and provides for a gradual expansion of asset classes – from additional bond verticals to funds. With the launch of the VolksInvest brand, both parties confirm their medium-term objective of processing low nine-figure primary market transaction volumes through this channel.

Disclaimer

This announcement does not constitute a public offering or a solicitation of a public offering of securities, particularly within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (Prospectus Regulation).

About FINEXITY

FINEXITY (FXT) operates in the digital assets sector with offices in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the United Arab Emirates. Through its proprietary OTC marketplace infrastructure, FINEXITY connects issuers of tokenized securities with trading partners and more than 84,000¹ registered investors. The platform enables investments across a broad range of alternative asset classes, including corporate, infrastructure, real estate, and collectible bonds. Its network of trading partners includes independent financial advisors and asset managers, as well as savings banks and cooperative banks.



The platform is complemented by an in-house Capital Markets team that supports issuers in both efficient structuring and placement with private and institutional investors. This combination of marketplace infrastructure and capital markets expertise enables FINEXITY to cover the entire value chain of tokenized securities transactions—from structuring and tokenization to placement, OTC trading, and settlement.



¹FINEXITY Group: 14,000 + Effecta GmbH: 70,000; figures are pro forma, unaudited, and for illustrative purposes only. The acquisition of 90.10% of Effecta GmbH remains subject to the successful completion of the owner control procedure.



More information at:

About EGRO

EGRO Media Group (stylized: EGRO) is a well-established German media company headquartered in Obertshausen, Germany. Founded in 1962, the group has developed into one of the leading providers of regional media and direct advertising in Germany.



Today, EGRO Media Group operates as a media association comprising eleven publishing houses, several agencies and delivery companies under one roof. Through its proprietary brands, the group publishes numerous free weekly newspapers with a combined circulation in the millions, distributed directly to private households. In addition, EGRO organizes the nationwide distribution of advertising brochures and promotional materials with extensive reach.



Alongside its traditional print business, the media group is increasingly expanding its digital footprint and cross-media offerings. In this context, EGRO recently acquired a majority stake in NANOS AI AG, a technology provider specializing in digital marketing solutions and data-driven visibility tools. This investment is intended to further strengthen EGRO’s digital capabilities and technological expertise.



EGRO Media Group places a strong emphasis on local and regional journalism and positions itself as a trusted partner for retailers, service providers and advertising clients seeking to reach their target audiences across multiple channels. Through its in-house agencies for advertising, media planning and digital services, EGRO offers a broad portfolio of integrated media and communication solutions.

Through equity participations in additional regional publishing houses, including Verlagshaus Taunus Medien GmbH and Hochtaunus Verlag GmbH, EGRO continues to strengthen its presence in key economic regions while further expanding its portfolio of local media titles.



Media Contacts FINEXITY

Robin Tillmann Sascha Dettmar

E-Mail:

Mobile: +49 175 389 7878 Mobile: +49 151 1007 0566



Media Contact EGRO

Sarah Lackner

E-Mail: sarah.lackner@egro-mediengruppe.de FINEXITY, operator of a digital marketplace infrastructure for tokenized securities, today launched its new retail investment platform VolksInvest. Via www.volks-invest.de , retail investors gain straightforward digital access to a curated selection of infrastructure bonds. Through direct connectivity to the OTC marketplace, the platform is designed to expand over time to include additional bond verticals suited to retail investors, such as real estate and corporate bonds.Available from launch, the platform's first primary market listing is open for subscription: the tokenized bond "Solarpark Ratekau" allows retail investors to participate in a ground-mounted solar park in Schleswig-Holstein, including an integrated battery storage system capable of charging from both self-generated renewable power and the grid. The bond was structured by the FINEXITY Capital Markets Team, has a projected term of 20 years, and offers a base interest rate of 5.0% p.a. as well as a projected profit participation of up to 0.5% p.a. The bond volume amounts to up to EUR 6.1 million.VolksInvest is supported by a long-term media partnership with EGRO, one of Germany's largest regional media networks, reaching up to ten million readers per week across approximately 70 weekly newspapers and one daily newspaper. The partnership encompasses cross-media communications activities with a media value of approximately EUR 20 million, making it one of the highest-reach media cooperations in the German retail investment segment.The partnership is designed for the long term and provides for a gradual expansion of asset classes – from additional bond verticals to funds. With the launch of the VolksInvest brand, both parties confirm their medium-term objective of processing low nine-figure primary market transaction volumes through this channel.FINEXITY (FXT) operates in the digital assets sector with offices in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the United Arab Emirates. Through its proprietary OTC marketplace infrastructure, FINEXITY connects issuers of tokenized securities with trading partners and more than 84,000¹ registered investors. The platform enables investments across a broad range of alternative asset classes, including corporate, infrastructure, real estate, and collectible bonds. Its network of trading partners includes independent financial advisors and asset managers, as well as savings banks and cooperative banks.The platform is complemented by an in-house Capital Markets team that supports issuers in both efficient structuring and placement with private and institutional investors. This combination of marketplace infrastructure and capital markets expertise enables FINEXITY to cover the entire value chain of tokenized securities transactions—from structuring and tokenization to placement, OTC trading, and settlement.¹FINEXITY Group: 14,000 + Effecta GmbH: 70,000; figures are pro forma, unaudited, and for illustrative purposes only. The acquisition of 90.10% of Effecta GmbH remains subject to the successful completion of the owner control procedure.More information at: www.finexity-group.com EGRO Media Group (stylized: EGRO) is a well-established German media company headquartered in Obertshausen, Germany. Founded in 1962, the group has developed into one of the leading providers of regional media and direct advertising in Germany.Today, EGRO Media Group operates as a media association comprising eleven publishing houses, several agencies and delivery companies under one roof. Through its proprietary brands, the group publishes numerous free weekly newspapers with a combined circulation in the millions, distributed directly to private households. In addition, EGRO organizes the nationwide distribution of advertising brochures and promotional materials with extensive reach.Alongside its traditional print business, the media group is increasingly expanding its digital footprint and cross-media offerings. In this context, EGRO recently acquired a majority stake in NANOS AI AG, a technology provider specializing in digital marketing solutions and data-driven visibility tools. This investment is intended to further strengthen EGRO’s digital capabilities and technological expertise.EGRO Media Group places a strong emphasis on local and regional journalism and positions itself as a trusted partner for retailers, service providers and advertising clients seeking to reach their target audiences across multiple channels. Through its in-house agencies for advertising, media planning and digital services, EGRO offers a broad portfolio of integrated media and communication solutions.Through equity participations in additional regional publishing houses, including Verlagshaus Taunus Medien GmbH and Hochtaunus Verlag GmbH, EGRO continues to strengthen its presence in key economic regions while further expanding its portfolio of local media titles.Robin Tillmann Sascha DettmarE-Mail: presse@finexity.com E-Mail: sascha@dettmar.email Mobile: +49 175 389 7878 Mobile: +49 151 1007 0566Sarah LacknerE-Mail: sarah.lackner@egro-mediengruppe.de

13.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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