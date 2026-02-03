EQS-News: Finexity AG: FINEXITY Group Expands Capital Markets Footprint With Xetra Listing

EQS-News: Finexity AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Finexity AG: FINEXITY Group Expands Capital Markets Footprint With Xetra Listing



03.02.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

“The move to Xetra marks an important milestone in strengthening FINEXITY Group’s visibility and accessibility in the capital markets,” said Paul Huelsmann, CEO of FINEXITY Group. “For many of our international shareholders, Xetra is a key prerequisite for continued or expanded investment. By joining one of the world’s leading trading platforms, we are opening the door to a broader and more international investor base.”



FINEXITY is executing a clearly defined growth strategy aimed at positioning the company as a leading infrastructure and capital markets platform for tokenized securities. At the core of this strategy is the expansion of an integrated, regulatorily compliant platform that seamlessly connects issuance, structuring, trading, and distribution of illiquid and semi-liquid asset classes. This approach addresses longstanding inefficiencies in traditional private market segments and transforms alternative assets into investable, capital market-ready products for a wider investor universe, particularly institutional and semi-professional investors.



In parallel, FINEXITY continues to scale its business model in a disciplined manner. Key priorities include expanding its ecosystem of issuers, distribution partners, and institutional market participants, further strengthening its technological and operational infrastructure, and sustainably increasing market visibility and liquidity. Enhancing the company’s capital markets presence, including access to major trading venues and an intensified investor relations approach, is a central element of this strategy and provides the foundation for FINEXITY Group’s next phase of operational as well as capital markets development.



FINEXITY operates in the digital assets space with offices in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the United Arab Emirates. Through its proprietary OTC platform infrastructure, FINEXITY connects over 50 issuers of tokenized private market investments with six trading partners and more than 84,000¹ registered investors. The platform enables access to a wide range of Private Market asset classes – including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, renewable energy, and collectibles. Trading partners include independent financial advisors, wealth managers, as well as German Sparkassen and Volksbanken.



This infrastructure is complemented by an in-house capital markets team that supports issuers with efficient structuring and investment brokerage services targeting both retail and professional investors.Combining exchange infrastructure and capital markets expertise, FINEXITY provides the full value chain of tokenized securities – from structuring and tokenization to placement, OTC trading, and settlement.



Over the past few years, the group has raised more than EUR 25 million in growth capital from business angels, strategic investors, and venture capital firms.



¹FINEXITY Group: 14.000 + Effecta GmbH: 70.000; The figures shown are pro forma, unaudited, and provided for illustrative purposes only. The acquisition of 90.10 % of the Effecta GmbH remains subject to the successful completion of the ownership control procedure.



Robin Tillmann Sascha Dettmar

E-Mail:

Mobile: +49 175 389 7878 Mobile: +49 151 1007 0566

