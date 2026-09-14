Finexity Aktie
WKN DE: A40ET8 / ISIN: DE000A40ET88
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14.09.2026 08:00:03
EQS-News: Finexity AG: FINEXITY Group invites investors, analysts and media to its upcoming Capital Markets Day 2026 in Frankfurt
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EQS-News: Finexity AG
/ Key word(s): Capital Markets Day
FINEXITY Group invites investors, analysts, and other capital markets participants to its Capital Markets Day on 13 October 2026 in Frankfurt am Main.
The Capital Markets Day provides insight into the business model, strategy, and financial development of the FINEXITY Group. In addition, in-depth sessions will offer insights into the capital markets infrastructure of tomorrow, as well as into the interplay between the group's four brands nolivius, Nundara, VolksInvest, and Effecta.
Date: Tuesday, 13 October 2026
Presentation materials as well as a recording of the event will be made available afterwards on the FINEXITY Group's website.
About FINEXITY
The FINEXITY Group (Xetra: FXT · ISIN DE000A40ET88) builds and operates the infrastructure of the digital capital market: issuance, register connectivity and distribution of tokenised securities from a single source — regulated and operational since 2020 — complemented by the display of sell offers on the DLT-OTC (bulletin board). The Group is represented at six locations in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the United Arab Emirates.
Capital Markets Solutions comprises nolivius (Advisory & Structuring) and VolksInvest (the online broker brand of Finexity Invest GmbH); Infrastructure Solutions comprises Nundara (tech infrastructure for tokenisation, subscription and register connectivity) and Effecta¹ (distribution hub and liability umbrella).
¹ The acquisition of 90.1% of Effecta GmbH remains subject to the successful completion of the owner control procedure.
14.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Finexity AG
|Holzdamm 28-32
|20099 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 40 822 177 20
|E-mail:
|presse@finexity.com
|Internet:
|https://finexity-group.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A40ET88
|WKN:
|A40ET8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access)
|LEI Code:
|8945008OPOP1OA3OUJ12
|EQS News ID:
|2398348
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2398348 14.09.2026 CET/CEST
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|33,60
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