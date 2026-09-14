EQS-News: Finexity AG: FINEXITY Group invites investors, analysts and media to its upcoming Capital Markets Day 2026 in Frankfurt

EQS-News: Finexity AG / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day

Finexity AG: FINEXITY Group invites investors, analysts and media to its upcoming Capital Markets Day 2026 in Frankfurt



14.09.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





FINEXITY Group invites investors, analysts, and other capital markets participants to its Capital Markets Day on 13 October 2026 in Frankfurt am Main.

The Capital Markets Day provides insight into the business model, strategy, and financial development of the FINEXITY Group. In addition, in-depth sessions will offer insights into the capital markets infrastructure of tomorrow, as well as into the interplay between the group's four brands nolivius, Nundara, VolksInvest, and Effecta.

Date: Tuesday, 13 October 2026

Location: Tower185, Frankfurt am Main

Time: 1:30 PM to approximately 5:00 PM

Format: In-person event; presentations in German

Registration: Please register via this link

Presentation materials as well as a recording of the event will be made available afterwards on the FINEXITY Group's website.

The FINEXITY Group (Xetra: FXT · ISIN DE000A40ET88) builds and operates the infrastructure of the digital capital market: issuance, register connectivity and distribution of tokenised securities from a single source — regulated and operational since 2020 — complemented by the display of sell offers on the DLT-OTC (bulletin board). The Group is represented at six locations in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the United Arab Emirates.

Capital Markets Solutions comprises nolivius (Advisory & Structuring) and VolksInvest (the online broker brand of Finexity Invest GmbH); Infrastructure Solutions comprises Nundara (tech infrastructure for tokenisation, subscription and register connectivity) and Effecta¹ (distribution hub and liability umbrella).



Via its proprietary infrastructure, the Group already connects more than 300 issuances from over 50 issuers with more than 84,000² registered investors.

¹ The acquisition of 90.1% of Effecta GmbH remains subject to the successful completion of the owner control procedure.

² FINEXITY Group: 14,000 + Effecta GmbH: 70,000. Pro forma figures, unaudited, for illustrative purposes only.

Media Contacts FINEXITY

Robin Tillmann Sascha Dettmar

E-Mail: presse@finexity.com E-Mail: sascha@dettmar.email

Mobile: +49 175 389 7878 Mobile: +49 151 1007 0566