Finexity Aktie

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WKN DE: A40ET8 / ISIN: DE000A40ET88

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29.10.2026 07:49:43

EQS-News: Finexity AG: FINEXITY Group significantly ahead of budget after the first nine months of 2026

EQS-News: Finexity AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Finexity AG: FINEXITY Group significantly ahead of budget after the first nine months of 2026

29.10.2026 / 07:49 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Finexity Group (ISIN DE000A40ET88, Xetra: FXT), operator of a digital trading venue infrastructure for tokenised securities, is publishing an overview of its business performance in the first nine months of 2026 on the basis of preliminary, unaudited figures.

On a combined pro forma basis for FINEXITY and Effecta GmbH, the Group generated total revenue of approximately EUR 7.31 million in the first nine months of 2026, around 18.8% above its own budget. EBITDA amounted to approximately EUR -2.46 million, around 21.1% better than planned.

The “Infrastructure” business unit, comprising the Nundara and Effecta brands, accounted for approximately EUR 5.51 million of revenue. EBITDA for the first nine months amounted to EUR -1.52 million.

The “Capital Markets” business unit, comprising the nolivius Capital Partners and VolksInvest brands, generated revenue of approximately EUR 1.80 million in the first nine months. When publishing its half-year figures, the Company had already indicated that a substantial part of the business volume in this segment, particularly at nolivius Capital Partners, was expected to be generated only in the second half of the year. The current figures now confirm this. Segment EBITDA amounted to EUR -0.94 million.

Excluding Effecta GmbH, Finexity AG generated revenue of approximately EUR 2.10 million in the first nine months, with EBITDA of approximately EUR -2.60 million. EBITDA continues to reflect targeted upfront investments in the Group’s next stage of expansion.

In addition to Finexity AG and its operating subsidiaries (FINEXITY) – excluding project-related special purpose vehicles (SPVs) – the above figures also include those of Effecta GmbH. The acquisition of 90.1% of the shares in Effecta GmbH remains subject to the successful completion of BaFin’s ownership control procedure. The figures are presented on a pro forma basis, reflecting the situation as if the acquisition had already taken effect on 1 January 2026. As Effecta GmbH’s financial year runs from 1 October to 30 September, the periods are not fully congruent. All figures stated above are preliminary and unaudited.
Disclaimer:
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. They are based on the current assessments, plans and assumptions of the Management Board and constitute neither forecasts nor guarantees. They are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, in particular with regard to BaFin’s ownership control procedure relating to the acquisition of Effecta GmbH, the approval and timing of which are beyond the Company’s control. Actual developments may differ materially from these statements. Finexity AG undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required to do so by law.
About FINEXITY
The FINEXITY Group (Xetra: FXT · ISIN DE000A40ET88) builds and operates the infrastructure of the digital capital market: issuance, register connectivity and distribution of tokenized securities from a single source — operational since 2020 — complemented by the display of sell offers on the DLT-OTC (bulletin board). The Group has six locations in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the United Arab Emirates.

Capital Markets Solutions comprises nolivius (Advisory & Structuring) and VolksInvest (online broker brand of Finexity Invest GmbH); Infrastructure Solutions comprises Nundara (tech infrastructure for tokenization, subscription and register connectivity) and Effecta¹ (distribution hub and liability umbrella).
¹ The acquisition of 90.1% of Effecta GmbH remains subject to the successful completion of the owner control procedure.  

More information: www.finexity-group.com
Media Contacts FINEXITY                                                                    
Robin Tillmann                                                       Sascha Dettmar
E-Mail: presse@finexity.com                               E-Mail: sascha@dettmar.email
Mobile: +49 175 389 7878                                      Mobile: +49 151 1007 0566

 

29.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Finexity AG
Holzdamm 28-32
20099 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 40 822 177 20
E-mail: presse@finexity.com
Internet: https://finexity-group.com/
ISIN: DE000A40ET88
WKN: A40ET8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access)
LEI Code: 8945008OPOP1OA3OUJ12
EQS News ID: 2424140

 
End of News EQS News Service

2424140  29.10.2026 CET/CEST

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