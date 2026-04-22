EQS-News: Finexity AG: FINEXITY Group Signs Girolist as First Partner for FINEXITY Access - Focus on Scalable Primary Market Distribution

EQS-News: Finexity AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Finexity AG: FINEXITY Group Signs Girolist as First Partner for FINEXITY Access - Focus on Scalable Primary Market Distribution



22.04.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Plug-and-Play Integration: Girolist seamlessly integrates FINEXITY Access into existing issuance structures

Girolist seamlessly integrates FINEXITY Access into existing issuance structures End-to-End Value Chain: Structuring, tokenization, digital subscription, and OTC trading from a single infrastructure

Structuring, tokenization, digital subscription, and OTC trading from a single infrastructure Eight-Figure Volume Target: FINEXITY Access is set to become the primary subscription channel in the primary market within twelve months

FINEXITY Group (Xetra: FXT), operator of a digital capital markets and trading venue infrastructure for tokenized securities, has signed Girolist AG as the first cooperation partner for its recently launched digital subscription infrastructure, FINEXITY Access. The partnership aims to enable the scalable placement of tokenized and conventional securities through a unified, fully digital subscription workflow.



Going forward, Girolist will actively deploy FINEXITY Access for its issuer clients, enabling digital subscriptions for both conventionally securitized and tokenized securities offerings. At the same time, issuers will gain access to the powerful distribution reach of the FINEXITY ecosystem, including its network of distribution partners and a broad investor base.



For Girolist, the integration of FINEXITY Access represents a significant expansion of its service offering: in addition to structuring, securitization, and settlement of securities issuances, issuers will now be able to place their securities efficiently in the market through a fully digital infrastructure.



In parallel, FINEXITY Group will integrate Girolist AG as a paying agent for conventional securities. This encompasses, in particular, the establishment of collective safe custody and the processing of interest and dividend payments, carried out in cooperation with a BaFin-licensed bank. For tokenized securities, these functions are fully automated and executed via smart contracts through the FINEXITY Group's own infrastructure.



This partnership is part of FINEXITY Group's primary market scaling strategy. The objective is to process an eight-figure issuance volume through FINEXITY Access over the next twelve months.



Paul Huelsmann, CEO FINEXITY Group: "I am very much looking forward to partner with Girolist - a strong issuance partner serving numerous well-known issuers. Together, we will offer issuers efficient, fully digital subscription processes while broadening access to the distribution partners connected to the FINEXITY trading venue ecosystem."



Andreas Lammel, Board Member Girolist AG: "We are pleased to be able to offer our issuer clients a powerful technical infrastructure for digital subscriptions through FINEXITY Access - covering both conventional and tokenized securities. Our clients will also benefit from the placement strength of the FINEXITY ecosystem, giving them access to a significantly broader investor base."

Disclaimer

This announcement does not constitute a public offering or a solicitation of a public offering of securities, particularly within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (Prospectus Regulation).

About FINEXITY

FINEXITY (XETRA: FXT) operates in the digital assets space with offices in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the United Arab Emirates. Through its proprietary OTC platform infrastructure, FINEXITY connects over 50 issuers of tokenized private market investments with six trading partners and more than 84,000¹ registered investors. The platform enables access to a wide range of Private Market asset classes – including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, renewable energy, and collectibles. Trading partners include independent financial advisors, wealth managers, as well as German Sparkassen and Volksbanken.



This infrastructure is complemented by an in-house capital markets team that supports issuers with efficient structuring and investment brokerage services targeting both retail and professional investors.Combining exchange infrastructure and capital markets expertise, FINEXITY provides the full value chain of tokenized securities – from structuring and tokenization to placement, OTC trading, and settlement.



Over the past few years, the group has raised more than EUR 27 million in growth capital from business angels, strategic investors, and venture capital firms.



¹FINEXITY Group: 14.000 + Effecta GmbH: 70.000; The figures shown are pro forma, unaudited, and provided for illustrative purposes only. The acquisition of 90.10 % of the Effecta GmbH remains subject to the successful completion of the ownership control procedure.



More information at:

Media Contact FINEXITY

Robin Tillmann Sascha Dettmar

E-Mail:

Mobile: +49 175 389 7878 Mobile: +49 151 1007 0566

FINEXITY Group (Xetra: FXT), operator of a digital capital markets and trading venue infrastructure for tokenized securities, has signed Girolist AG as the first cooperation partner for its recently launched digital subscription infrastructure, FINEXITY Access. The partnership aims to enable the scalable placement of tokenized and conventional securities through a unified, fully digital subscription workflow.Going forward, Girolist will actively deploy FINEXITY Access for its issuer clients, enabling digital subscriptions for both conventionally securitized and tokenized securities offerings. At the same time, issuers will gain access to the powerful distribution reach of the FINEXITY ecosystem, including its network of distribution partners and a broad investor base.For Girolist, the integration of FINEXITY Access represents a significant expansion of its service offering: in addition to structuring, securitization, and settlement of securities issuances, issuers will now be able to place their securities efficiently in the market through a fully digital infrastructure.In parallel, FINEXITY Group will integrate Girolist AG as a paying agent for conventional securities. This encompasses, in particular, the establishment of collective safe custody and the processing of interest and dividend payments, carried out in cooperation with a BaFin-licensed bank. For tokenized securities, these functions are fully automated and executed via smart contracts through the FINEXITY Group's own infrastructure.This partnership is part of FINEXITY Group's primary market scaling strategy. The objective is to process an eight-figure issuance volume through FINEXITY Access over the next twelve months."I am very much looking forward to partner with Girolist - a strong issuance partner serving numerous well-known issuers. Together, we will offer issuers efficient, fully digital subscription processes while broadening access to the distribution partners connected to the FINEXITY trading venue ecosystem.""We are pleased to be able to offer our issuer clients a powerful technical infrastructure for digital subscriptions through FINEXITY Access - covering both conventional and tokenized securities. Our clients will also benefit from the placement strength of the FINEXITY ecosystem, giving them access to a significantly broader investor base."FINEXITY (XETRA: FXT) operates in the digital assets space with offices in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the United Arab Emirates. Through its proprietary OTC platform infrastructure, FINEXITY connects over 50 issuers of tokenized private market investments with six trading partners and more than 84,000¹ registered investors. The platform enables access to a wide range of Private Market asset classes – including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, renewable energy, and collectibles. Trading partners include independent financial advisors, wealth managers, as well as German Sparkassen and Volksbanken.This infrastructure is complemented by an in-house capital markets team that supports issuers with efficient structuring and investment brokerage services targeting both retail and professional investors.Combining exchange infrastructure and capital markets expertise, FINEXITY provides the full value chain of tokenized securities – from structuring and tokenization to placement, OTC trading, and settlement.Over the past few years, the group has raised more than EUR 27 million in growth capital from business angels, strategic investors, and venture capital firms.¹FINEXITY Group: 14.000 + Effecta GmbH: 70.000; The figures shown are pro forma, unaudited, and provided for illustrative purposes only. The acquisition of 90.10 % of the Effecta GmbH remains subject to the successful completion of the ownership control procedure.More information at: www.finexity-group.com Robin Tillmann Sascha DettmarE-Mail: presse@finexity.com E-Mail: sascha@dettmar.email Mobile: +49 175 389 7878 Mobile: +49 151 1007 0566

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