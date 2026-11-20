Finexity Aktie
WKN DE: A40ET8 / ISIN: DE000A40ET88
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20.11.2026 10:34:13
EQS-News: Finexity AG: mwb analytics initiates coverage of Finexity AG with Buy rating and EUR 14.00 price target
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EQS-News: Finexity AG
/ Key word(s): Research Update
mwb analytics, the research arm of mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG, has initiated coverage of Finexity AG (ISIN DE000A40ET88, WKN A40ET8, ticker FXT). In the initiation report published on November 18, 2026, analyst Jürgen Wagner rates the shares of the provider of infrastructure for tokenized securities a Buy with a price target of EUR 14.00.
mwb analytics bases its rating on five points:
According to the analyst, the price target holds even under assumptions that are more conservative than management’s plan.
“Capital markets are going digital, just as they once moved from the trading floor to electronic trading. In the future, securities will be issued, administered, and traded on digital infrastructure. We are building this infrastructure with our four brands,” said Paul Huelsmann, CEO of Finexity AG. “We will report on our progress in quarterly update calls starting in the first quarter of 2027.”
The report is available at Finexity AG – Initiation of Coverage – mwb analytics.
Important Notice
The assessments, estimates, forecasts, and price targets contained in the report are solely those of mwb analytics. FINEXITY does not adopt them as its own. This announcement constitutes neither an investment recommendation nor an offer to buy or sell securities.
About FINEXITY
FINEXITY Group (Xetra: FXT · ISIN DE000A40ET88) builds and operates the infrastructure for the digital capital market: issuance, register connectivity and distribution of tokenized securities from a single source – in operation since 2020 – complemented by the display of sell offers on the DLT OTC (bulletin board). The Group has six locations in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the United Arab Emirates.
Capital Markets Solutions comprises nolivius (advisory & structuring) and VolksInvest (online broker brand of Finexity Invest GmbH); Infrastructure Solutions comprises Nundara (tech infrastructure for tokenization, subscription and register connectivity) and Effecta¹ (distribution hub and liability umbrella).
¹ The acquisition of 90.1% of Effecta GmbH remains subject to the successful completion of the qualifying holding procedure (Inhaberkontrollverfahren).
More information at: www.finexity-group.com
Media contacts FINEXITY
Robin Tillmann Sascha Dettmar
E-Mail: presse@finexity.com E-Mail: sascha@dettmar.email
Mobile: +49 175 389 7878 Mobile: +49 151 1007 0566
20.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Finexity AG
|Holzdamm 28-32
|20099 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 40 822 177 20
|E-mail:
|presse@finexity.com
|Internet:
|https://finexity-group.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A40ET88
|WKN:
|A40ET8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access)
|LEI Code:
|8945008OPOP1OA3OUJ12
|EQS News ID:
|2439524
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2439524 20.11.2026 CET/CEST
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