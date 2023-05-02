EQS-News: Fintech aifinyo AG after record year on track for profitable growth in Q1 2023

EQS-News: aifinyo AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement

Fintech aifinyo AG after record year on track for profitable growth in Q1 2023



02.05.2023 / 08:05 CET/CEST

Fintech aifinyo AG after record year on track for profitable growth in Q1 2023

Transaction volume +42% to EUR 105.86 million

Gross profit +20 % to EUR 3.15 million

Development of EBIT and EBT also clearly positive

Positive outlook for the full year 2023 and beyond



Berlin, 02 May 2023 After a record year in 2022, aifinyo AG has also made a dynamic start to the new year. Around 10,000 entrepreneurs in Germany now manage their invoices, financing and cash flows on the B2B fintech's smart billing platform. All business areas are currently contributing to aifinyo's growth: The subscription-based tools around invoice and liquidity management with recurring SaaS revenues as well as the revenues from financing services. Billomat, which was acquired in the first quarter of 2022, is also developing well. The integration has been largely completed and subscription revenues have increased by 25% since the acquisition.

aifinyo increased its transaction volume* by 41.9% to EUR 105.86 million, in the seasonally rather quiet first quarter. Gross profit (total operating performance reduced by cost of goods sold and depreciation of leased assets), one of the most important key performance indicators, increased by 20.3% year-on-year from EUR 2.79 million to EUR 3.15 million in the reporting period. aifinyo also increased earnings at all levels in the first quarter of 2023. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBIT) climbed by 58.5% from EUR 393 thousand to EUR 622 thousand and earnings before taxes (EBT) by 63.7% from EUR 203 thousand to EUR 333 thousand. The results in Q1 2022 were adjusted for special costs for the acquisition of Billomat. The slight decline in total output by 5.5% to EUR 12.7 million is due to a change in the mix of financing services demanded, had no negative impact on growth or earnings as previously outlined and should return to normal in the course of the year.

"After the positive first quarter, we expect growth to continue for the full year 2023," says aifinyo CEO Stefan Kempf. "aifinyo offers entrepreneurs a cloud-based eco-system for all aspects of managing, financing and paying invoices that is unique in Germany. We are thus addressing a still largely untapped market of around 4 million companies, the penetration of which will continue to offer us considerable opportunities in the coming years."

The report for the first quarter of 2023 (unaudited) is available at www.aifinyo.de/download.

Key figures overview Q1 (unaudited):

in EURk Q1/2022 Q1/2023 Chance Transaction volume 74,591 105,858 +41.9% Total output 13,454 12,719 -5.5% Gross profit 2,787 3,351 +20.3% EBIT incl. one-time effects 314 622 +98.0% EBIT excl. one-time effects 393 622 +58.5% EBT incl. one-time effects 125 332 +166.5% EBT excl. one-time effects 203 332 +63.7%

*Total factoring, finetrading, leasing and collection transactions processed

About aifinyo

aifinyo is the reliable smart billing partner for entrepreneurs and freelancers to automate the billing, financing and payment of invoices. For this purpose, the fintech operates a unique platform around invoice and liquidity management including uncomplicated financing solutions in the areas of factoring, finetrading, leasing and receivables management. With Billomat, aifinyo also offers one of the leading cloud-based accounting systems in Germany, with which all invoice processes are handled simply and efficiently.

The shares (ISIN: DE000A2G8XP9) of aifinyo AG are listed on Xetra as well as in m:access, a market segment specifically for medium-sized companies within the Regulated Unofficial Market of the Munich Stock Exchange. The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) supervises aifinyo finance GmbH as a financial services provider and aifinyo payments GmbH as a payment services provider.

For further information, visit www.aifinyo.de

