EQS-News: Fintech aifinyo AG with positive H1 2023: Transaction volume +31% to EUR 206.8 million

03.08.2023 07:55:08

Fintech aifinyo AG with positive H1 2023: Transaction volume +31% to EUR 206.8 million

Fintech aifinyo AG with positive H1 2023: Transaction volume +31% to EUR 206.8 million

03.08.2023 / 07:55 CET/CEST
Fintech aifinyo AG with positive H1 2023: Transaction volume +31% to EUR 206.8 million

  • First half-year: Gross profit EUR 6.9 million (+16%), EBIT EUR 1.1 million (+50%)
  • Double-digit growth in billings and gross profit also in Q2
  • Outlook remains positive

Berlin, 03 August 2023 aifinyo AG continued its profitable growth in the second quarter of 2023. As a result, the B2B fintech has significantly increased its transaction volume*, gross profit** and profit in the entire first half of the current year. The outlook for the operational development in the second half of the year also remains positive.

In the first half of 2023, the operator of a cloud-based platform for invoice and liquidity management that is unique in Germany, including straightforward financing solutions, increased its transaction volume by 31% from EUR 157.90 million in the same period of the previous year to EUR 206.76 million. Gross profit, one of the company's most important key performance indicators, increased by 16.3% to EUR 6.91 million in the reporting period. Operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased by 50.6% from EUR 0.70 million to EUR 1.06 million in the first half of 2023. Earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR 0.38 million, compared to EUR 0.32 million in the same period of the previous year.

"The past has shown that difficult macroeconomic times are a catalyst for innovative business models like ours. Traditional banks reduce their financing offers in such times and entrepreneurs look around for alternatives. aifinyo will benefit from this," says aifinyo CEO Stefan Kempf. "We continue to expand our eco-system around the management, financing and payment of invoices, which is unique in Germany, and are one of the very few profitable providers in the competition." In the first half of 2023, aifinyo pushed ahead with product development to consistently expand the ecosystem and further improve the integration of existing products.

Key figures H1 (unaudited)

In EURk Q2/2022 Q2/2023 H1/2022 H1/2023
Transaction volume 83,304 100,907 157,895 206,765
Total output 14,432 14,043 27,887 27,127
Gross profit 3,154 3,544 5,941 6,909
EBIT 390 405 704 1,063
EBT 194 55 319 380

*Total factoring, finetrading, leasing and collection transactions processed.
**Total performance reduced by cost of goods sold and depreciation of leased assets.
 

About aifinyo

aifinyo is the reliable smart billing partner for entrepreneurs and freelancers to automate the billing, financing and payment of invoices. For this purpose, the fintech operates a unique platform around invoice and liquidity management including uncomplicated financing solutions in the areas of factoring, finetrading, leasing and receivables management. With Billomat, aifinyo also offers one of the leading cloud-based accounting systems in Germany, with which all invoice processes are handled simply and efficiently.

The shares (ISIN: DE000A2G8XP9) of aifinyo AG are listed on Xetra as well as in m:access, a market segment specifically for medium-sized companies within the Regulated Unofficial Market of the Munich Stock Exchange. The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) supervises aifinyo finance GmbH as a financial services provider and aifinyo payments GmbH as a payment services provider.

For further information, visit www.aifinyo.de

Responsible

aifinyo AG
Friedrichstraße 94, 10117 Berlin
Tel.: 0351 / 896 933 10, E-Mail: presse@aifinyo.de
 

Financial media & investor relations contact

Fabian Lorenz
Tel.: 0221 / 29831588, E-Mail: lorenz@florenz-kommunikation.de


Language: English
Company: aifinyo AG
Friedrichstr. 94
10117 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: info@aifinyo.de
Internet: https://www.aifinyo.de/
ISIN: DE000A2G8XP9, DE000A3E5CQ8
WKN: A2G8XP, A3E5CQ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
