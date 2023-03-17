EQS-News: First acquisition in 2023: Mutares signed agreement to acquire majority stake of BEW-Umformtechnik from Marigold Capital

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

First acquisition in 2023: Mutares signed agreement to acquire majority stake of BEW-Umformtechnik from Marigold Capital



17.03.2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





First acquisition in 2023: Mutares signed agreement to acquire majority stake of BEW-Umformtechnik from Marigold Capital

Add-on acquisition for PrimoTECS Group to strengthen the Automotive & Mobility segment

Revenues of approx. EUR 55 million

Producer of forged parts

Munich, 17 March 2023 Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed an agreement to acquire 87.5% of the BEW-Umformtechnik GmbH, a producer of highly stressed forged parts, from the majority shareholder Marigold Capital as well as the minority shareholder Markus Schramek. The closing of the transaction is expected by the end of April 2023, subject to antitrust approval.

The company is headquartered in Rosengarten, Germany and operates mainly in Europe with a strong presence in Germany. BEW employs around 160 people, generating approx. EUR 55 million in revenues and covers the entire value chain from CAD design, tooling, material separation, forging, heat treatment and finishing to mechanical processing of the individual forged parts. The products are used mainly for the automotive industry but also serve the agriculture, construction and machine-building industries.

BEW has a modern machine park and will create high synergies for the Mutares Automotive & Mobility segment. Particularly in combination with Rasche Umformtechnik GmbH, this add-on acquisition is an ideal complement strategically as well as operationally.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: I am pleased to announce our first buy-side transaction this year. The automotive sector currently offers a variety of opportunities. The global market for forging products is expected to continue to grow significantly and with BEW I am confident that we will highly benefit from this upswing. In combination with Rasche Umformtechnik, PrimoTECS, Cimos and MMT-Bordeaux, the acquisition of Magna, this offers us the opportunity to gradually establish a second major player in the market alongside Amaneos."

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the financial year 2022, consolidated revenues of approx. EUR 4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, a net profit in the holding company in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million is expected for the financial year 2025. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

