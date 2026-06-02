EQS-News: First high-performance Cells for the LION NMC+ Battery Pack on their way to Germany

EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

First high-performance Cells for the LION NMC+ Battery Pack on their way to Germany



02.06.2026 / 09:23 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



First high-performance Cells for the LION NMC+ Battery Pack on their way to Germany



Garching near Munich, 2 June 2026 - LION Smart Production GmbH, part of LION E-Mobility AG, has reached an important milestone: the first mass-produced NMC+ cells are being shipped from SVOLT’s plant in Suining, China, to Germany. The expected transit time is less than one month. At the same time, the 2026 order book for the new LION high-performance NMC+ battery packs already almost reached the planned production capacity, The order book for 2027 is filling up rapidly, and the defence sector is emerging as a key growth driver.



Successful prototype testing - production upgrade in the final phase

Ahead of series production, prototypes of the new NMC+ battery were extensively tested and qualified by existing customers over the past months. On this basis, significant order volumes are already in place. The conversion of the production lines is progressing rapidly - with Thyssenkrupp as the industrial partner. The work is scheduled to be completed by June.



2026 capacity nearly booked out - strong outlook for 2027

Incoming orders already cover most of the planned production capacity for the 2026 financial year. Further orders are expected in the short term and are likely to fully utilise the planned manufacturing capacity.



The outlook for the following year is equally encouraging: the order book for 2027 is also filling up rapidly. LION Smart expects a significant share of the 2027 production capacity to be contracted at an early stage.



Bus, Truck and Defence driving demand

Alongside long-standing customers in the bus and truck segment, the defence sector is emerging as a key growth driver. Thanks to its outstanding power density and exceptional robustness, the LION NMC+ cell is regarded as best-in-class and is particularly sought after for safety- and mission-critical applications.

About LION E-Mobility AG:

LION E-Mobility AG is a manufacturer of lithium-ion battery packs. The company offers customized plug-and-play solutions for electric vehicles as well as for stationary and industrial applications. With a current annual production capacity of 2 GWh, LION is ideally positioned to address the growing demand for high-performance energy storage solutions. The company operates highly automated module assembly lines at its own production facility in Germany. LION's battery packs offer the highest standards in terms of safety, quality, and reliability. Founded in 2011, LION E-Mobility AG (ISIN: CH0560888270, WKN: A2QH 97) is listed on the stock exchanges in Munich, Frankfurt, and Hamburg



www.lionemobility.com



About LION Smart GmbH

LION Smart GmbH is an innovative developer of battery systems focused on sustainable and high-performance energy storage solutions. The company offers cutting-edge technologies such as the immersion-cooled battery system and has comprehensive expertise in quality, industrialization, and production.



LION E-Mobility Investor Relations:

Kirchhoff Consult

lion@kirchhoff.de

ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com



Media contact

LION Smart GmbH

press@lionsmart.com

www.lionsmart.com



Important notice / Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements and constitutes neither a binding offer nor a warranty commitment. The individual contractual terms of the respective purchase agreement and the wording of the issued bank guarantee shall prevail.

02.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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