20.07.2022 14:30:02

EQS-News: First Smart City project in Peru relies on Kapsch TrafficCom

First Smart City project in Peru relies on Kapsch TrafficCom

20.07.2022 / 14:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Lima District Miraflores introduces intelligent mobility and safety management
  • State-of-the-art technology developed by Kapsch TrafficCom and Cibernos

 Lima, July 20, 2022 Miraflores is the first city to launch a comprehensive Smart City project in Peru.

The objective: Improve the quality of life for citizens by strengthening security as well as efficient traffic management and making the district more sustainable. To this end, a modular growth platform will integrate various information such as on mobility, security, tourism and the environment using open protocols and analytics.

Mobility solution provided by Kapsch

The mobility and safety verticals of the project rely on advanced technology developed by Kapsch TrafficCom and Cibernos. The two companies make up the consortium chosen by Miraflores to provide the mobility and safety management systems. These will be integrated into the city's Smart City platform. For mobility management, Kapsch will implement its Ecotrafix solution, a state-of-the-art integrated mobility management software. The technology has already been implemented in cities such as Buenos Aires, Madrid, Belo Horizonte, Panama City, among several others around the world.

State-of-the-art traffic management increases safety

Mobility in the city will be improved by intelligent traffic signalization with EcoTrafiX Controller which is highly robust and efficient and has the most advanced functionalities in terms of traffic management. In addition, intelligent horizontal signaling for crosswalks will be implemented, with traffic lights that replicate the on-road signaling by illuminating the floor at the crossings to increase pedestrian safety.

The project also includes the installation of more than 300 cameras with various functions such as license plate recognition, facial recognition, traffic analytics and photo fines, the latter managed by the powerful EcoTrafix Enforce module. The new cameras will generate an electronic perimeter for access control and road safety. Integrated into the EcoTrafix platform, they will be able to generate data on traffic flow, vehicle fleet and service level status on the municipality's roads, in addition to enabling easy recognition of pedestrians to enhance citizen safety, traffic and pedestrian traceability. Thus, district managers will have access to the necessary information for an intelligent and proactive management of mobility.

Smart Cities are the future

"This project will bring direct benefits to the citizens and we are very proud to make a contribution to it with our technology, says Carlos Wiedmaier, Vice President Solution Consulting for Latin America at Kapsch TrafficCom. We are certain that Smart Cities are the future. We hope that more Latin American cities will be inspired and start investing in technology for smarter mobility management.

 Please find the full release at: Press (kapsch.net)

 

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the application fields of tolling, tolling services, traffic management and demand management contribute to a healthy world without congestion.

With one-stop-shop solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems.

Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2021/22 financial year, 4,220 employees generated revenues of about EUR 520 million.

 
Press Contact: 		 
Carolin Treichl
Executive Vice President Marketing & Communications
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria
T: +43 50 811 1710
carolin.treichl@kapsch.net		 Ingrid Riegler
Head of Corporate Communications
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria
T: +43 50 811 1724
ingrid.riegler@kapsch.net

20.07.2022 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
1120 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 50811 1122
Fax: +43 50811 99 1122
E-mail: ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
Internet: www.kapschtraffic.com
ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9
WKN: A0MUZU
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1401317

 
1401317  20.07.2022 

