EQS-News: First successful year on the market for Marinomeds Solv4U technology partnerships

First successful year on the market for Marinomeds Solv4U technology partnerships



20.10.2022 / 07:45 CET/CEST

Several feasibility studies completed; follow-on formulation and optimization stages due to start

Compounds from more than ten substance classes successfully solubilized

Marinomed will be attending BioEurope in Leipzig, Germany from 24-24 October 2022 and CPHI in Frankfurt, Germany from 01-03 November 2022

Korneuburg, Austria, 20 October 2022 Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI), an Austrian science-based biotech company with globally marketed therapeutics, today provided an update on the performance of Solv4U, a business area newly launched a year ago. Solv4U offers Marinosolv technology partnerships to clients, supporting them with formulation development to increase both solubility and bioavailability of hydrophobic small molecules and peptides in all stages of drug discovery and development. Partnerships typically start with a feasibility study, moving on to formulation development and optimization.

Within the first year after launching Solv4U, Marinomed performed several feasibility studies with first projects now entering the formulation development phase. So far, compounds from more than ten substance classes have already been successfully solubilized using the Marinosolv technology including corticosteroids and other immunosuppressive drugs, phytochemicals, and substances intended for use in infectiology, oncology, and central nervous system disorders.

We are very pleased that within only one year after launching Solv4U, we could further validate the exceptional potential of our Marinosolv technology by successfully solubilizing substances from a wide variety of chemical classes. The high success rate of our approach combined with the excellent safety and tolerability profile make Solv4U a respectable player in formulation development. We are looking forward to meeting future Solv4U partners at the upcoming CPHI conference, said Dr. Andreas Grassauer, CEO of Marinomed.

Solv4U offers clients access to Marinomeds proprietary Marinosolv technology that is patented in major pharmaceutical markets worldwide. The Marinosolv formulation based on saponins is individually customized for each compound to substantially improve solubility. It is suitable for a wide range of APIs. With its clinically validated Marinosolv lead product candidates, Tacrosolv and Budesolv, Marinomed has been able to demonstrate several key advantages: increasing the solubility results in better permeation and bioavailability, more efficient drug delivery and a significantly faster onset of action. Marinosolv also enables a significant reduction of the administered dose and thus a reduced environmental footprint. Partners also benefit from an economic advantage: drugs based on Marinosolv are eligible for patent protection even if the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) themselves are no longer protectable.

For more information on Solv4U, visit the new Solv4U website, get in touch with Marinomed directly, or meet us, in person or virtually, at BioEurope or CPHI:

BIO-Europe (link)

24-26 October 2022 Leipzig, Germany

Marinomeds BD team will be attending in person and is looking forward to seeing you there. Meetings can be scheduled via the PartneringONE platform.

CPHI worldwide® 2022 (link)

01-03 November 2022 Messe Frankfurt, Frankfurt a.M., Germany and online

The companys exhibition stand #91C76 is located in Hall 9.1 in zone ICSE.

In-person and virtual meetings with Marinomeds BD team can be scheduled via the conference platform or directly via bd@marinomed.com.

Contact for Solv4U:

Susanne Bach, PhD, Senior Manager BD&L

Marinomed Biotech AG, Hovengasse 25, 2100 Korneuburg, Austria

E-Mail: bd@marinomed.com

Tel: +43 2262 90300



About Marinosolv®:

Marinosolv® is an innovative technology platform that enables the solubilization and enhances the bioavailability of small molecules and peptides that are hardly soluble in aqueous formulations. Consequently, new treatments of a multitude of diseases can be envisaged. The use of the Marinosolv® technology can facilitate efficient drug delivery with a low systemic off-target activity. Existing drugs and off-patent active ingredients can be improved and re-patented as part of new formulations using Marinosolv®. Under the brand Solv4U, Marinomed provides Marinosolv® formulation development in technology partnerships for active ingredients at all stages of drug discovery and for lifecycle extension. For more information on Marinosolv® or Solv4U, please visit https://www.solv4u.com. Scientific publications on Marinosolv® can be accessed in the Immunology tabs at https://www.marinomed.com/en/news/scientific-publications.

About Marinomed Biotech AG

Marinomed Biotech AG is an Austrian, science-based biotech company with a growing development pipeline and globally marketed therapeutics. The Company develops innovative patent-protected products in the therapeutic areas immunology and virology based on the platform Marinosolv® and the virus-blocking activity of iota-carrageenan. The Marinosolv® technology improves the solubility and bioavailability of hardly soluble compounds and is used to develop new therapeutics for autoreactive immune disorders. The virology segment includes Carragelose®-based over-the-counter (OTC) products to prevent and treat respiratory viral infections that are partnered in more than 40 countries. Marinomed also develops drugs for other serious viral infectious diseases based on iota-carrageenan. The Company is headquartered in Korneuburg, Austria, and is listed on the prime market of the Vienna Stock Exchange (VSE:MARI). For further information, please visit: https://www.marinomed.com.

For further inquiries contact:

Marinomed Biotech AG

PR: Lucia Mayr-Harting

T +43 2262 90300 158

Email: pr@marinomed.com

IR: Stephanie Kniep

T +43 2262 90300 226

Email: ir@marinomed.com International Media Contact

MC Services AG

Dr. Brigitte Keller, Dr. Regina Lutz

T +49 89 210228 0

UK: Shaun Brown

M: +44 7867 515 918

Email: marinomed@mc-services.eu

