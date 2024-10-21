EQS-News: First wienerberger Investor Day: Focus on Sustainable Growth in Piping and Roofing Business

EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Conference/Sustainability

First wienerberger Investor Day: Focus on Sustainable Growth in Piping and Roofing Business



21.10.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST

› wienerberger continues successful growth path of developing holistic solutions for sustainable construction

› Strategic innovations in water & energy management and roofing systems position wienerberger to meet rising demand

Vienna, October 21, 2024 – wienerberger, leading provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management, hosted its first-ever Investor Day on October 17 in Sittingbourne, UK. The event centered around the theme "It's All About Growth" highlighted the company’s strategic focus on delivering innovative, sustainable construction solutions for buildings and infrastructure to investors and analysts.

Attendees were given a behind-the-scenes look at the FloPlast piping facility, providing valuable insights into cutting-edge technology and production processes. Key highlights of the event included in-depth presentations on wienerberger’s European Piping Operations and Roofing Business, emphasizing the company’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and future growth.

Strategic steps into markets with rising demand

The company's aim is to achieve sustainable growth through strategic steps in markets with increasing demand for wienerberger's innovative solutions. One such market is the piping sector, where structural growth is driven by the energy transition as well as a rising need for resource-efficient buildings as well as climate-resilient infrastructure. Pipelife, wienerberger’s solution brand for water management, provides the necessary solutions.

Smart water management will play an ever more important role in safeguarding life quality to current and future generations, as global warming makes it a more scarce and valuable resource in many parts of the world. That is why wienerberger develops infrastructure solutions to capture and filter rainwater underground to either use it for irrigation or return it back to the ground water reservoir. In addition, these systems have been upgraded to withstand vast amounts of rainwater, protecting populated areas against floods caused by extreme weather events that have become more common due to climate change.

Another market with rising demand is the roofing business. Climate change necessitates vast efforts to renovate the existing European building stock, as buildings are responsible for almost 40 percent of emissions. In particular, old roofs cause around 30 percent of energy waste. Analysts predict an increasing need for roofing solutions, ranging from improved insulation to a proliferation of solar panels. In order to expand its activities in this growing market and drive the green transformation, wienerberger has acquired Terreal in early 2024, a successful European provider of roof renovation and solar products. This step expanded wienerberger’s portfolio of innovative building envelope solutions and made it Europe’s first holistic pitched roof expert. In combination with water management systems by Pipelife, wienerberger now allows for true multi-purpose-roofs for various purposes, from collecting energy through state-of-the-art solar panels to capturing and re-using rainwater.

These and other innovations in water management and roofing create a new platform for growth for wienerberger while at the same time furthering its ambitious sustainability goals.

Heimo Scheuch, CEO of wienerberger, says: “Our strategic focus on growth, supported by targeted initiatives and innovative approaches aimed at driving expansion and sustainability in the construction sector, has enabled us to achieve solid results despite a challenging macroeconomic environment. Amidst global market uncertainties, we have taken the necessary steps to benefit from rising demand in several sectors. In addition, we reaffirm our commitment to our sustainability goals, including climate neutrality by 2050 as outlined in the European Green Deal. Sustainable growth through targeted value-accreting acquisitions, most notably Terreal, allows us to address sustainability challenges in the housing and infrastructure segments and meet rising demand. This not only positions us as a leading international solutions provider in key sectors, but also contributes to safeguarding a sustainable future for generations to come.”

Further information can be found here.

wienerberger

wienerberger is a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management. With more than 20,000 employees worldwide, wienerberger's solutions enable energy-efficient, healthy, climate-friendly, and affordable living. wienerberger is the world’s largest producer of bricks and the market leader in clay roof tiles in Europe as well as concrete pavers in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (ceramic and plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe and a leading supplier of facade products in North America. At the beginning of 2024, wienerberger successfully completed the acquisition of Terreal, becoming the leading European provider of innovative all-in roofing and solar solutions, as well as solutions for the entire building envelope in Europe and North America. With its more than 200 production sites, wienerberger generated revenues of approx. € 4.2 billion and an operating EBITDA of € 811 million in 2023.



For further information, please contact:

Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG

t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com



Therese Jandér, Senior Vice President Investor Relations Wienerberger AG

t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor@wienerberger.com

