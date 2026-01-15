EQS-News: Five Years of Sustainability through the Reuse of IT Equipment at DATAGROUP

EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Five Years of Sustainability through the Reuse of IT Equipment at DATAGROUP



15.01.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Five Years of Sustainability through the Reuse of IT Equipment at DATAGROUP

Pliezhausen, January 15, 2026 – For the past five years, DATAGROUP has partnered with the non-profit IT Refurbisher afb, setting a clear example of responsible and sustainable IT hardware management. During this period, approximately 42,000 devices, including notebooks, PCs, tablets, smartphones, monitors, and printers, have been processed for recycling and reuse.

Through certified refurbishment processes such as data erasure, repair, and upgrades, a reuse rate of 70% has been achieved. This initiative significantly contributes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, energy consumption, raw material and water usage, as well as minimizing human toxicity.

In total, 229 tons of IT hardware, equivalent to roughly 42,000 devices, were handled through this partnership, with 70% reused and 30% recycled. Remarketing alone saves substantial resources and reduces emissions, energy demand, and the consumption of water and raw materials.

The collaboration with afb delivers not only ecological benefits but also social impact: As a recognized inclusion company, afb creates jobs for people with disabilities, improving their quality of life in a sustainable way. Nadine Nierzak, Team Lead at DATAGROUP, emphasizes: “Sustainability is an integral part of our daily operations. Our partnership with afb demonstrates how responsible IT hardware management can go hand in hand with social value. The results of the past five years speak for themselves.” Daniel Büchle, Managing Director of afb, adds: “Together with DATAGROUP, we have not only conserved valuable resources but also secured inclusive employment opportunities. This commitment sends a strong signal of lived responsibility.”

About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Some 3,700 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, andoperateIT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOXproduct, DATAGROUPis a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for itsoptimalintegration of new companies. DATAGROUP is activelyparticipatingin the consolidation process with its “buy and turn around” and its “buy and build” strategy.

CONTACT

Anke Banaschewski

Investor Relations & Corporate Communication

presse@datagroup.de