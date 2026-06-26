EQS-News: flatexDEGIRO accelerates its growth trajectory and expects to achieve its 2027 financial targets already in 2026, one year ahead of schedule

EQS-News: flatexDEGIRO SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

flatexDEGIRO accelerates its growth trajectory and expects to achieve its 2027 financial targets already in 2026, one year ahead of schedule



26.06.2026 / 10:47 CET/CEST

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flatexDEGIRO accelerates its growth trajectory and expects to achieve its 2027 financial targets already in 2026, one year ahead of schedule

Revenues in 2026 expected to reach around € 650 million and Net Income around € 200 million

Financial targets originally set for 2027 expected to be achieved one year earlier than planned

New medium-term growth ambitions to be presented in February 2027

Frankfurt/Main, June 26, 2026 – Following strong business performance in the first half of 2026 and sustained momentum across customer growth, trading activity and Interest Income, flatexDEGIRO SE (the “Company”) raises its financial guidance for the full year 2026.

Management now expects Revenues to reach around € 650 million, representing growth of approximately 16 percent versus 2025 (previous guidance: growth of 5-10 percent to approximately € 588-616 million). Net Income is expected to reach around € 200 million, representing growth of approximately 25 percent versus 2025 (previous guidance: growth of 5-15 percent to approximately € 168-184 million).

As a result, flatexDEGIRO expects to achieve its financial targets originally set for 2027 (Revenues of around € 650 million and Net Income of around € 200 million) one year earlier than initially targeted, underlining the strength, scalability and earnings power of its business model in a positive market environment.

Oliver Behrens, CEO of flatexDEGIRO SE, said: "Only sixteen months ago, we set ourselves the ambitious objective of almost doubling Net Income by 2027 to around € 200 million. Achieving this target a full year ahead of schedule demonstrates the strength of our platform, the execution of our strategy and the structural growth opportunities that continue to emerge across the European wealth market. We are achieving in 2026 what we originally planned to deliver in 2027 while continuing to invest for the next leg of growth.”

The stronger outlook is primarily driven by a continued top-line expansion and the scalability of flatexDEGIRO's business model. Revenue growth in 2026 is supported by strong customer acquisition, increased engagement of existing clients and the ongoing expansion of the Company's product offering. At the same time, higher customer cash balances in a more positive interest rate environment, a growing margin loan book and a more active treasury strategy continue to support Interest Income. Despite ongoing investments in product and service initiatives as well as marketing, costs remain well under control, allowing the Company to generate significant operating leverage.

Dr. Benon Janos, CFO of flatexDEGIRO SE, commented: “What stands out is the quality of our growth. We are not only growing faster than expected, but doing so while maintaining our focus on cost discipline. The scalability of our platform continues to translate Revenue growth into disproportionately higher earnings and cash generation. We expect to convert approximately 16 percent Revenue growth into approximately 25 percent growth in Net Income.”

Supported by structural market growth, upcoming pension reforms and increasing retail participation in capital markets across Europe, flatexDEGIRO sees significant opportunities to further expand its customer base and build on its positioning as a leading European platform for building wealth.

Oliver Behrens added: "Reaching our 2027 targets one year early puts us in a position of strength. We have the financial flexibility to continue investing into product innovation, expand our customer value proposition and increase shareholder returns via our existing dividend policy. Across Europe, millions of people remain underinvested and pension reforms are creating additional opportunities for long-term wealth creation. We believe we are exceptionally well positioned to benefit from these structural growth drivers."

The stronger earnings outlook further enhances flatexDEGIRO's ability to balance investments in future growth with increasing direct shareholder returns. The expected achievement of approximately €200 million in Net Income in 2026 would mark the third consecutive year in which annual profitability increased by at least € 40 million.

Against this backdrop, Management intends to present new medium-term ambitions together with the publication of its preliminary full-year 2026 results in February 2027. The new targets will be based on a higher starting point than previously anticipated and reflect the Company's continued growth trajectory, expanding customer base, increasing recurring revenues and ongoing product initiatives.

flatexDEGIRO SE will publish its preliminary half-year results on 22 July 2026 after market close.

Contact:

Achim Schreck +49 (0) 69 450001 1700

Head of IR & Corporate Communications achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com

Laura Hecker +49 (0) 160 3064 404

Executive Director Investor Relations laura.hecker@flatexdegiro.com

Paul Wolter +49 (0) 151 70 11 19 89

Executive Director Public Relations paul.wolter@flatexdegiro.com

flatexDEGIRO SE – leading platform for building wealth

(www.flatexdegiro.com, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR)

With the ambition of being Europe's leading platform for building wealth, flatexDEGIRO serves over 3.6 million retail investors in 16 countries. The Company executed more than 75 million securities transactions for its customers in 2025 and holds over € 100 billion of Assets under Custody.

Through the brokerage platforms DEGIRO, flatex, and ViTrade, flatexDEGIRO provides trading access to around 50 exchanges in Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as over-the-counter direct trading. Its customers are active and well-informed investors who act without investment advice. With ViTrade, flatexDEGIRO also serves highly active traders.

Brokerage and banking activities related to securities trading are conducted through flatexDEGIRO Bank SE, a subsidiary with a full banking license. With proprietary technology offering maximum availability, flatexDEGIRO sets standards in platform and service quality along the entire value chain.