flatexDEGIRO Aktie

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WKN DE: FTG111 / ISIN: DE000FTG1111

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27.10.2026 08:30:04

EQS-News: flatexDEGIRO: Bafin lowers SREP capital requirement, individual capital surcharge waived

EQS-News: flatexDEGIRO SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
flatexDEGIRO: Bafin lowers SREP capital requirement, individual capital surcharge waived

27.10.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bafin lowers SREP capital requirement, individual capital surcharge waived
  • SREP capital requirement (P2R) for the flatexDEGIRO Group lowered by 100 basis points to 1.50 percent
  • Individual capital surcharge at flatexDEGIRO Bank completely waived
The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bafin) has informed flatexDEGIRO that it will reduce the additional capital requirement (Pillar 2 Requirement, P2R) for the flatexDEGIRO Group, determined as part of the regular Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP), by 100 basis points, from 2.50 percent to 1.50 percent.

At the same time, the individual capital surcharge previously imposed on flatexDEGIRO Bank, which was mandated several years ago due to identified deficiencies in the business organization, has been completely lifted. flatexDEGIRO Bank’s SREP capital requirement will thus be 2.25 percent going forward. flatexDEGIRO views Bafin's decision as recognition of its successful and sustained efforts to address the findings from previous audits and to restore its proper business organization.

Oliver Behrens, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of flatexDEGIRO, says: “The further reduction of the SREP surcharge and, in particular, the complete removal of the individual capital surcharge, sends a strong signal from the regulator and confirms the significant progress we have made since the Bafin special audit in 2022.”

Dr. Benon Janos, CEO of flatexDEGIRO, says: “By successfully addressing all of Bafin’s findings in recent years, we have continuously strengthened and developed our organization and, in doing so, have sustainably enhanced our regulatory processes and control systems. This, along with the resulting reduction in capital requirements at the group level, increases our strategic flexibility in capital allocation and supports our long-term growth ambitions.”

Media Contact:
Achim Schreck                                                Phone +49 (0) 160 9277 4570   
Head of Investor Relations                                 achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com

Sandra Büschken                                             Phone +49 (0) 173 2652 234     
Head of Corporate Communications                  sandra.bueschken@flatexdegiro.com
flatexDEGIRO SE – Leading Platform for Securities Trading and Wealth Building in Europe
(www.flatexdegiro.com, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) 

With the goal of being the leading platform for securities trading and wealth building in Europe, flatexDEGIRO currently serves more than 3.5 million customers in 16 countries. The company holds assets totaling over 100 billion euros and processed more than 75 million securities transactions for its customers in 2025. 

Through three brokerage platforms, DEGIRO, flatex, and ViTrade, flatexDEGIRO offers access to trading on approximately 50 exchanges in Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as over-the-counter direct trading. Its clients are active and well-informed traders who trade without investment advice. With ViTrade, flatexDEGIRO also serves particularly active traders. 

Brokerage services and the banking activities associated with securities trading are conducted through flatexDEGIRO Bank SE, a subsidiary with a full banking license. flatexDEGIRO utilizes proprietary technology with very high availability throughout the entire value chain, thereby setting standards for platform and service quality.
 

27.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO SE
Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
60312 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 450001 0
E-mail: ir@flatexdegiro.com
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com
ISIN: DE000FTG1111
WKN: FTG111
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900IRBZTADXJB6757
EQS News ID: 2422534

 
End of News EQS News Service

2422534  27.10.2026 CET/CEST

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