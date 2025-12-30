EQS-News: flatexDEGIRO changes legal form to a European Company (Societas Europaea, SE)

EQS-News: flatexDEGIRO SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

flatexDEGIRO changes legal form to a European Company (Societas Europaea, SE)



30.12.2025 / 15:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





flatexDEGIRO changes legal form to a European Company (Societas Europaea, SE)

flatexDEGIRO, one of Europe’s leading and fastest growing online brokers has today announced the change of its legal form from a German stock corporation (“Aktiengesellschaft”, AG) to a Societas Europaea (SE).

Oliver Behrens, CEO of flatexDEGIRO SE, said: "Adopting the European legal form of an SE is a natural next step to align our corporate structure with our pan-European reality. As flatexDEGIRO SE, we will continue our path to establish Europe’s leading platform for building wealth and to deliver the transparency, security, and innovation our clients can expect from a market leader. We are now doing so under a legal form that better matches the scale and diversity of our business.”

The change in legal form has no impact on the company's local operational presence, its stock market listing, or its supervisory and management structure.

At the same time, the legal form of the Group's own flatexDEGIRO Bank AG was also changed to the European legal form of an SE today.

Media contact:

Achim Schreck

Head of IR & Corporate Communications

Phone +49 (0) 69 450001 1700

achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com

Laura Hecker

Director of Investor Relations

Phone +49 (0) 160 3064 404

laura.hecker@flatexdegiro.com

flatexDEGIRO SE (www.flatexdegiro.com, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR)

Serving more than 3 million customers in 16 countries, flatexDEGIRO’s aspiration is to be the leading European investment platform for building wealth. The company holds assets under custody of some € 90 billion and on average processes more than 60 million securities transactions per year for its customers.

Through three brokerage platforms – DEGIRO, flatex and ViTrade, flatexDEGIRO provides trading access to around 50 stock exchanges in Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region as well as to over-the-counter direct trading. Its customers are active and well-informed traders who trade without investment advice. With ViTrade, flatexDEGIRO also serves highly active traders.

Brokerage and banking business related to securities trading are handled by flatexDEGIRO Bank SE, a subsidiary with a full banking license. flatexDEGIRO uses proprietary technology with very high availability along the entire value chain and thus sets standards in platform and service quality.