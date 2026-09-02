flatexDEGIRO Aktie

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WKN DE: FTG111 / ISIN: DE000FTG1111

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02.09.2026 08:00:04

EQS-News: flatexDEGIRO creates the Position of Chief Growth Officer and appoints Dominik Beier for its next growth phase

EQS-News: flatexDEGIRO SE / Key word(s): Personnel
flatexDEGIRO creates the Position of Chief Growth Officer and appoints Dominik Beier for its next growth phase

02.09.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 flatexDEGIRO creates the Position of Chief Growth Officer and appoints Dominik Beier for its next growth phase

  • Newly created role combines growth strategy, brand leadership and customer development at Group level.
  • Reporting directly to CEO Oliver Behrens, the future Executive Board member will strengthen the strategic alignment of product, customer experience and marketing.
  • By expanding its leadership team, flatexDEGIRO is reinforcing its focus on further European expansion and attracting new investor segments.

Frankfurt am Main, 2 September 2026 – flatexDEGIRO, one of Europe’s leading online brokerage platforms for wealth creation and trading, is strengthening its leadership team by appointing Dominik Beier as Chief Growth Officer (CGO). With this newly created position, the company is placing growth, brand development, and customer engagement even more firmly at the center of its corporate strategy. 

As a divisional board member, Beier will report directly to CEO Oliver Behrens. His responsibilities will include further developing the Group’s growth and brand strategy, as well as driving closer integration between product, customer experience, and marketing. 

The creation of this position underscores flatexDEGIRO’s ambition to further expand its market position across Europe, unlock the full potential of its strong brand, and inspire more people to build long-term wealth through investing. 

Dominik Beier brings many years of experience in building and scaling digital platforms. Most recently, he served as Chief Commercial Officer at Bitpanda, where he was responsible for marketing, growth, and international expansion. Prior to that, he held positions including CEO of the Interwetten Group and senior leadership roles at Sportradar

Commenting on the appointment, Oliver Behrens, CEO of flatexDEGIRO, said: 

“flatexDEGIRO has established a unique position in Europe. At the same time, we see significant opportunities to expand our reach, engage new customer segments, and further strengthen our market position. With Dominik, we are gaining one of Europe’s most accomplished growth leaders, who has repeatedly demonstrated throughout his career how to successfully unlock exactly this kind of potential.” 

Dominik Beier, designated Chief Growth Officer of flatexDEGIRO, added: 

“What excites me about flatexDEGIRO is the company’s tremendous potential. The Group has a unique market position in Europe, a large customer base, and an excellent foundation to inspire significantly more people to invest. I look forward to working with the team to unlock this potential and actively shape the company’s next stage of development.” 

Dominik Beier will assume his role in January 2027


Media Contact:

Paul Wolter
Executive Director Public Relations, flatexDEGIRO
+49 151 70111989
Paul.Wolter@flatexdegiro.com

Tobias Glass
Associate Public Relations, flatexDEGIRO
+49 173 2624138
Tobias.Glass@flatexdegiro.com

 

 

flatexDEGIRO SE – Europe’s leading wealth-building platform

(www.flatexdegiro.com, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR)  

With the ambition of being Europe’s leading wealth-building platform, flatexDEGIRO currently serves more than 3.5 million customers across 16 countries. The company holds more than EUR 100 billion in assets under custody and executed more than 75 million securities transactions for its customers in 2025.

Through its three brokerage platforms, DEGIRO, flatex and ViTrade, flatexDEGIRO provides access to trading on around 50 exchanges across Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) trading. Its customers are active and well-informed investors who trade on an execution-only basis without investment advice. Through ViTrade, flatexDEGIRO also caters to particularly active traders.

Brokerage services and the banking business associated with securities trading are provided through flatexDEGIRO Bank AG, a wholly owned subsidiary holding a full banking licence. flatexDEGIRO operates proprietary technology across the entire value chain, delivering exceptionally high platform availability and setting industry standards for platform and service quality.


02.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO SE
Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
60312 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 450001 0
E-mail: ir@flatexdegiro.com
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com
ISIN: DE000FTG1111
WKN: FTG111
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900IRBZTADXJB6757
EQS News ID: 2392152

 
End of News EQS News Service

2392152  02.09.2026 CET/CEST

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