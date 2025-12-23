EQS-News: flatexDEGIRO expands Group Management Board and appoints Jens Möbitz as Chief Operating Officer effective January 1, 2026

EQS-News: flatexDEGIRO AG / Key word(s): Personnel

flatexDEGIRO expands Group Management Board and appoints Jens Möbitz as Chief Operating Officer effective January 1, 2026



23.12.2025 / 16:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





flatexDEGIRO expands Group Management Board and appoints Jens Möbitz as Chief Operating Officer effective January 1, 2026

Expansion of the Group Management Board from three to four members

Möbitz to be responsible for banking operations and IT

Effective January 1, 2026, flatexDEGIRO, one of Europe's leading platforms for building wealth, appoints Jens Möbitz (49) to the Management Board of flatexDEGIRO AG. Möbitz, who has held various management positions within the group for almost 25 years, will be responsible for Banking Operations and IT as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of flatexDEGIRO AG. Möbitz already heads both departments on the Management Board of the group's own flatexDEGIRO Bank AG, which he joined in September 2023.

Hans-Hermann Lotter, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of flatexDEGIRO AG, said: "The operational and technical excellence of our platform is a central component of our value proposition. The bundling of expertise in the areas of reliability, security and efficiency in one Management Board department strengthens our customer-focused development. This allows us to sharpen our focus on continuous product innovation and the successful harmonization of our platforms. I am delighted that Jens Möbitz, an experienced and valued manager, is now taking on responsibility at Group Management Board level."

With the expansion of the Group Management Board and the appointment of Jens Möbitz, flatexDEGIRO responds to its successful growth and already anticipates the merger of flatexDEGIRO AG and flatexDEGIRO Bank AG, which is planned for 2026/2027.

Jens Möbitz trained as a banker and then worked for several years as a portfolio manager for Deutsche Bank and Schnigge Vermögensverwaltung before taking over as head of product and project management at XCOM AG in 2001, a provider of e-banking and trading solutions that has since been integrated into the flatexDEGIRO Group.

The Management Board of flatexDEGIRO AG also includes Oliver Behrens (CEO), Dr. Benon Janos (CFO), and Christiane Strubel (CHRO).

Media contact:

Achim Schreck Phone +49 (0) 69 450001 1700

Head of IR & Corporate Communications achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com

Laura Hecker Phone +49 (0) 160 3064 404

Director of Investor Relations laura.hecker@flatexdegiro.com

flatexDEGIRO AG (www.flatexdegiro.com, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR)

Serving more than 3 million customers in 16 countries, flatexDEGIRO’s aspiration is to be the leading European investment platform for building wealth. The company holds assets under custody of some € 90 billion and on average processes more than 60 million securities transactions per year for its customers.

Through three brokerage platforms – DEGIRO, flatex and ViTrade, flatexDEGIRO provides trading access to around 50 stock exchanges in Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region as well as to over-the-counter direct trading. Its customers are active and well-informed traders who trade without investment advice. With ViTrade, flatexDEGIRO also serves highly active traders.

Brokerage and banking business related to securities trading are handled by flatexDEGIRO Bank AG, a subsidiary with a full banking license. flatexDEGIRO uses proprietary technology with very high availability along the entire value chain and thus sets standards in platform and service quality.