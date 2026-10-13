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WKN DE: FTG111 / ISIN: DE000FTG1111

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13.10.2026 18:21:13

EQS-News: flatexDEGIRO gains Prof. Dr. Katrin Löhr as a member of the Supervisory Board

EQS-News: flatexDEGIRO SE / Key word(s): Personnel
flatexDEGIRO gains Prof. Dr. Katrin Löhr as a member of the Supervisory Board

13.10.2026 / 18:21 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

flatexDEGIRO gains Prof. Dr. Katrin Löhr as a member of the Supervisory Board

Frankfurt/Main, October 13, 2026 – flatexDEGIRO has initiated the process to have Prof. Dr. Katrin Löhr judicially appointed as a new member of the Supervisory Board. The expected judicial appointment will remain in effect until the Annual General Meeting in June 2027, at which she should be nominated for election.

Prof. Dr. Löhr is a recognized expert in finance, corporate governance, and accounting. Her qualifications for serving on the supervisory board are also reflected in her “Qualified Supervisory Board Member” and “Specialized Supervisory Board Member – Financial Expert” certifications from Deutsche Börse. As a professor of business administration, specializing in accounting and finance, she combines academic expertise with many years of practical experience in financial and regulatory matters. Her professional expertise and her long-standing involvement with issues of corporate governance, financial reporting, and financial education make her a valuable addition to the flatexDEGIRO Supervisory Board.

In addition to her academic work, Prof. Dr. Löhr has been committed to strengthening financial literacy in Germany for many years. In various volunteer roles, she works to enhance the public’s understanding of financial matters and promote personal wealth accumulation.

“We are extremely pleased that Katrin Löhr has agreed to serve as a financial expert on the flatexDEGIRO Supervisory Board. With her, we are gaining a highly qualified and independent individual with proven expertise in the areas of accounting, corporate governance, and financial education. She will enrich our board with her experience and insights and constructively support the further development of our company,” said Stefan Müller, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of flatexDEGIRO.

 

Media Contact:

Achim Schreck    
Leiter IR & Corporate Communications
Telefon +49 (0) 160 9277 4520   
achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com

Sandra Büschken    
Head of Corporate Communications
Telefon +49 (0) 173 265 2234   
sandra.bueschken@flatexdegiro.com

Laura Hecker      
Executive Director Investor Relations
Telefon +49 (0) 160 3064 404 
laura.hecker@flatexdegiro.com

 

 

flatexDEGIRO SE – Leading Platform for Securities Trading and Wealth Building in Europe

(www.flatexdegiro.com, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR)

With the ambition of being Europe’s leading platform for securities trading and building wealth, flatexDEGIRO currently serves more than 3.5 million customers across 16 countries. The company holds more than EUR 100 billion in assets under custody and executed more than 75 million securities transactions for its customers in 2025.

Through its three brokerage platforms, DEGIRO, flatex and ViTrade, flatexDEGIRO provides access to trading on around 50 exchanges across Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) trading. Its customers are active and well-informed investors who trade on an execution-only basis without investment advice. Through ViTrade, flatexDEGIRO also caters to particularly active traders.

Brokerage services and the banking business associated with securities trading are provided through flatexDEGIRO Bank SE, a wholly owned subsidiary holding a full banking license. flatexDEGIRO operates proprietary technology across the entire value chain, delivering exceptionally high platform availability and setting industry standards for platform and service quality.


13.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO SE
Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
60312 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 450001 0
E-mail: ir@flatexdegiro.com
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com
ISIN: DE000FTG1111
WKN: FTG111
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900IRBZTADXJB6757
EQS News ID: 2415206

 
End of News EQS News Service

2415206  13.10.2026 CET/CEST

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