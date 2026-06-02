EQS-News: flatexDEGIRO SE’s Annual General Meeting resolves dividend of 30 cents per share

EQS-News: flatexDEGIRO SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

flatexDEGIRO SE’s Annual General Meeting resolves dividend of 30 cents per share



02.06.2026 / 17:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





flatexDEGIRO SE’s Annual General Meeting resolves dividend of 30 cents per share

Dividend of 30 cents per share approved

Performance Share Plan 2026 approved

Frankfurt/Main, June 2nd, 2026. At today’s Annual General Meeting, flatexDEGIRO SE’s shareholders approved all agenda items with a large majority and in line with the proposals put forward by the Management Board and Supervisory Board. The Annual General Meeting resolved the distribution of a dividend of 30 cents per dividend-entitled share, corresponding to a total payout of approximately €32 million. In addition, shareholders approved the introduction of a Performance Share Plan 2026 as well as the corresponding capital measures required for its implementation.

The Management Board and Supervisory Board also looked back on another very successful financial year in 2025. flatexDEGIRO achieved new record figures with Revenues of approximately €560 million and Net Income of around €160 million.

At year-end, the company served around 3.5 million customers across 16 European markets. For the coming years, flatexDEGIRO expects to remain on a growth trajectory and aims to achieve a Net Income of approximately €200 million by 2027.

Contacts:

Achim Schreck +49 (0) 69 450001 1700

Head of IR & Corporate Communications achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com

Laura Hecker +49 (0) 160 3064 404

Executive Director Investor Relations laura.hecker@flatexdegiro.com

Paul Wolter +49 (0) 151 70 11 19 89

Executive Director Public Relations paul.wolter@flatexdegiro.com

flatexDEGIRO SE – leading platform for building wealth

(www.flatexdegiro.com, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR)

With the ambition of being Europe's leading platform for building wealth, flatexDEGIRO serves around 3.5 million private investors in 16 countries. The company executes more than 60 million securities transactions annually for its customers and holds over EUR 90 billion of Assets under Custody.

Through the brokerage platforms DEGIRO, flatex, and ViTrade, flatexDEGIRO provides trading access to around 50 exchanges in Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as over-the-counter direct trading. Its customers are active and well-informed investors who act without investment advice. With ViTrade, flatexDEGIRO also serves highly active traders.

Brokerage and banking activities related to securities trading are conducted through flatexDEGIRO Bank SE, a subsidiary with a full banking license. With proprietary technology offering maximum availability, flatexDEGIRO sets standards in platform and service quality along the entire value chain.