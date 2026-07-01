flatexDEGIRO Aktie

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WKN DE: FTG111 / ISIN: DE000FTG1111

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01.07.2026 09:59:33

EQS-News: flatexDEGIRO surpasses €100 billion in customer securities under custody 

EQS-News: flatexDEGIRO SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
flatexDEGIRO surpasses €100 billion in customer securities under custody 

01.07.2026 / 09:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News / Frankfurt am Main, July 1st, 2026

flatexDEGIRO surpasses €100 billion in customer securities under custody 

Frankfurt am Main, July 01, 2026. flatexDEGIRO, one of Europe’s leading online brokers, has surpassed €100 billion in customer securities (excluding cash balances), marking a significant milestone in the company’s development. 

The milestone reflects a decade of immense growth across all key financial metrics. Over the same period, flatexDEGIRO has built substantial scale: 

  • 3.5 million customer accounts (+1,650%) 
  • >€100 billion assets under custody (+1,000%) 
  • €560 million revenues (+489%) 
  • €160 million net income (+1,201%)

This development underlines the company’s strong position in the European retail investing landscapeand the increasing participation of private investors in capital markets.

Over the past years, flatexDEGIRO has consistently expanded its platform across Europe, combining broad market access with efficient and transparent pricing. Growth has been driven by a steadily increasing customer base, higher levels of engagement, increasing profitability and the continuous development of the platform. 

Oliver Behrens, CEO of flatexDEGIRO, said: “Reaching more than €100 billion in customer securities is a major milestone for flatexDEGIRO. It reflects the trust of our customers and the consistent execution of our strategy over many years. 

Over the years, we have built one of Europe’s leading platforms for building wealth. When people start taking their financial future seriously, they increasingly turn to capital markets, and many choose flatexDEGIRO as their trusted partner. Our success is closely linked to the success of our customers: the more effectively they build long-term wealth, the more successful we become. 

With retail participation in capital markets across Europe still below its potential, we see significant opportunities to continue growing our customer base, assets and earnings in the years ahead.”

With its scalable platform, strong customer base and continued focus on efficiency and product development, flatexDEGIRO aims to further strengthen its position as a leading European platform for building wealth. 

Media Contacts:

Achim Schreck    +49 (0) 69 450001 1700 
Head of IR & Corporate Communications  
achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com

Laura Hecker      +49 (0) 160 3064 404 
Executive Director Investor Relations  
laura.hecker@flatexdegiro.com

Paul Wolter      +49 (0) 151 70 11 19 89
Executive Director Public Relations  
paul.wolter@flatexdegiro.com
 

flatexDEGIRO SE – leading platform for building wealth

(www.flatexdegiro.com, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) 

With the ambition of being Europe's leading platform for building wealth, flatexDEGIRO serves around 3.5 million private investors in 16 countries. The company executes more than 75 million securities transactions annually for its customers and holds over EUR 100 billion of Securities under Custody. 

Through the brokerage platforms DEGIRO, flatex, and ViTrade, flatexDEGIRO provides trading access to around 50 exchanges in Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as over-the-counter direct trading. Its customers are active and well-informed investors who act without investment advice. With ViTrade, flatexDEGIRO also serves highly active traders.

Brokerage and banking activities related to securities trading are conducted through flatexDEGIRO Bank SE, a subsidiary with a full banking license. With proprietary technology offering maximum availability, flatexDEGIRO sets standards in platform and service quality along the entire value chain


Contact:
Achim Schreck
Head of IR & Corporate Communications
flatex AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
D-60327 Frankfurt/Main
+49 (0) 69 450001 1700
achim.schreck@flatex.com

01.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO SE
Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
60312 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 450001 0
E-mail: ir@flatexdegiro.com
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com
ISIN: DE000FTG1111
WKN: FTG111
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2357860

 
End of News EQS News Service

2357860  01.07.2026 CET/CEST

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