EQS-News: flatexDEGIRO with changes to the Supervisory Board

EQS-News: flatexDEGIRO SE / Key word(s): Personnel

flatexDEGIRO with changes to the Supervisory Board



10.09.2026 / 22:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





flatexDEGIRO with changes to the Supervisory Board

Hans-Hermann Lotter resigned as Chairman of the Supervisory Board effective immediately

Stefan Müller takes over as interim Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Hans-Hermann Lotter and Martina Pfeifer will step down from the Supervisory Board at the latest on 10 October 2026

The search for successors will begin immediately

flatexDEGIRO’s strategic priorities remain unchanged

Frankfurt am Main, 10 September 2026 – Hans-Hermann Lotter, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of flatexDEGIRO SE (the “Company”), has resigned from his position as Chairman effective immediately. He personally informed the Supervisory Board of this decision during today’s Supervisory Board meeting.

Effective immediately, Stefan Müller was elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board on an interim basis. As a long-standing member of the Supervisory Board, he has extensive knowledge of the Company’s structures as well as current business and strategic topics.

Hans-Hermann Lotter will furthermore step down from the Supervisory Board at the latest on 10 October 2026. On this day, Supervisory Board member Martina Pfeifer will also leave the Supervisory Board. This decision stems from differing views on key issues regarding the Company’s future strategic direction and positioning.

The Supervisory Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Hans-Hermann Lotter for his work. He has successfully guided the Company through a period of strong growth and strategic development. The Supervisory Board would also like to thank Martina Pfeifer for her committed work. The Supervisory Board will immediately initiate the process of identifying and selecting qualified candidates for succession.

flatexDEGIRO’s strategic and operational priorities remain unchanged. The Company is on track to achieve its 2026 guidance. As a leading online broker in Europe, flatexDEGIRO is operationally successful, financially strong and positioned in an attractive growth market. The market for securities trading, digital investments and private pensions offers long-term growth potential. Innovation, scalability and operational excellence remain central components of the Company’s development.

flatexDEGIRO SE – Europe’s leading online-brokerage and wealth-building platform

(www.flatexdegiro.com, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR)

With the ambition of being Europe’s leading online-brokerage and wealth-building platform, flatexDEGIRO currently serves more than 3.5 million customers across 16 countries. The company holds more than EUR 100 billion in assets under custody and executed more than 75 million securities transactions for its customers in 2025.

Through its three brokerage platforms, DEGIRO, flatex and ViTrade, flatexDEGIRO provides access to trading on around 50 exchanges across Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) trading. Its customers are active and well-informed investors who trade on an execution-only basis without investment advice. Through ViTrade, flatexDEGIRO also caters to particularly active traders.

Brokerage services and the banking business associated with securities trading are provided through flatexDEGIRO Bank SE, a wholly owned subsidiary holding a full banking licence. flatexDEGIRO operates proprietary technology across the entire value chain, delivering exceptionally high platform availability and setting industry standards for platform and service quality.

Contact:Sandra BüschkenGlobal Head of Corporate CommunicationsflatexDEGIRO SEOmiturm, Grosse Gallusstrasse 16-18D-60312 Frankfurt/Main+49 (0) 173 265 2234sandra.bueschken@flatexdegiro.com