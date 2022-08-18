|
18.08.2022 08:00:30
EQS-News: Flughafen Wien AG: Announcement pursuant to section 14 of the Austrian Takeover Act
|
EQS-News: Flughafen Wien AG
/ Key word(s): Statement/Miscellaneous
Flughafen Wien AG
Announcement pursuant to section 14 of the Austrian Takeover Act
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft announces that the statements by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft pursuant to section 14 of the Austrian Takeover Act (Übernahmegesetz the Act) and the expert assessment pursuant to section 14 (2) in conjunction with section 13 of the Act on the voluntary public partial offer (sections 4 et seqq of the Act) made by Airports Group Europe S.à r.l. to the shareholders of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft on 11 August 2022 are available free of charge at the corporate seat of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, Office Park 1, 1300 Wien Flughafen, Investor Relations from 18 August 2022 and are also available on the website www.viennaairport.com/partial_takeover_offer_ifm_2022 . In addition, the statements are available from the receiving and payment agent UniCredit Bank Austria AG, Rothschildplatz 1, 1020 Vienna and will be published on the website of the Takeover Commission at www.takeover.at.
Vienna, 18 August 2022
The Management Board
Contact:
Christian Schmidt
Head of Investor Relations
Flughafen Wien AG
Tel.: +43 1 7007/23126
E-mail: christian.schmidt@viennaairport.com
18.08.2022 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Flughafen Wien AG
|Postfach 1
|1300 Wien-Flughafen
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43-1-7007/23126
|Fax:
|+43-1-7007/23806
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@viennaairport.com
|Internet:
|http://www.viennaairport.com
|ISIN:
|AT00000VIE62
|WKN:
|A2AMK9
|Indices:
|ATX PRIME
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Nasdaq OTC, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1422729
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1422729 18.08.2022 CET/CEST
