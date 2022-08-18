Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
18.08.2022 08:00:30

EQS-News: Flughafen Wien AG: Announcement pursuant to section 14 of the Austrian Takeover Act

EQS-News: Flughafen Wien AG / Key word(s): Statement/Miscellaneous
Flughafen Wien AG: Announcement pursuant to section 14 of the Austrian Takeover Act

18.08.2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Flughafen Wien AG

Announcement pursuant to section 14 of the Austrian Takeover Act

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft announces that the statements by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft pursuant to section 14 of the Austrian Takeover Act (Übernahmegesetz the Act) and the expert assessment pursuant to section 14 (2) in conjunction with section 13 of the Act on the voluntary public partial offer (sections 4 et seqq of the Act) made by Airports Group Europe S.à r.l. to the shareholders of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft on 11 August 2022 are available free of charge at the corporate seat of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, Office Park 1, 1300 Wien Flughafen, Investor Relations from 18 August 2022 and are also available on the website www.viennaairport.com/partial_takeover_offer_ifm_2022 . In addition, the statements are available from the receiving and payment agent UniCredit Bank Austria AG, Rothschildplatz 1, 1020 Vienna and will be published on the website of the Takeover Commission at www.takeover.at.

Vienna, 18 August 2022

The Management Board
Contact:
Christian Schmidt
Head of Investor Relations
Flughafen Wien AG
Tel.: +43 1 7007/23126
E-mail: christian.schmidt@viennaairport.com

18.08.2022 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Flughafen Wien AG
Postfach 1
1300 Wien-Flughafen
Austria
Phone: +43-1-7007/23126
Fax: +43-1-7007/23806
E-mail: investor-relations@viennaairport.com
Internet: http://www.viennaairport.com
ISIN: AT00000VIE62
WKN: A2AMK9
Indices: ATX PRIME
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Nasdaq OTC, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1422729

 
End of News EQS News Service

1422729  18.08.2022 CET/CEST

