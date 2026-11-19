Flughafen Wien Aktie
WKN DE: A2AMK9 / ISIN: AT00000VIE62
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19.11.2026 07:30:03
EQS-News: Flughafen Wien AG in Q1-3/2026: Earnings improvement of 2.9% despite adverse market conditions – Growth of the international strategic investments and cost discipline as earnings drivers
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EQS-News: Flughafen Wien AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures
Flughafen Wien AG in Q1-3/2026: Earnings improvement of 2.9% despite adverse market conditions – Growth of the international strategic investments and cost discipline as earnings drivers
“Solid business development due to our international strategic investments – Reduced low-cost carrier offering and fee reductions negatively impact the Vienna flight hub – Better conditions are urgently needed”
“In spite of the ongoing difficult market environment, the Flughafen Wien Group showed an economically stable development in the first three quarters of 2026. The rise in earnings can be mainly attributed to the strong performance in Malta as well as our resolute cost-saving and efficiency enhancement measures. In contrast, the reduction of the low-cost carrier offering and the fee reductions implemented at the beginning of the year are slowing down the business development. Against the backdrop of a virtually unchanged revenue of € 846.6 million, EBITDA rose 4.2% to € 392.8 million and EBIT was up 4.4% to € 291.1 million. The Group net profit before non-controlling interests improved by 2.9% to € 221.9 million.
For these reasons, the financial guidance for 2026 remains unchanged. Despite a difficult economic climate, Vienna Airport is investing approx. € 330 million in this year alone. The new Office Park 4 NEXT is beginning to take shape and construction work designed to complete the Terminal 3 Southern Expansion project is in full swing. Favourable competitive conditions featuring a reduction or elimination of the air travel levy and an acceleration of official licensing procedures are urgently needed to safeguard the airport’s role as an economic driver, job creator and interface for the Austrian economy and tourism”, states Günther Ofner, Joint CEO and CFO of Vienna Airport.
“Strong passenger growth in Malta and Kosice, a further decline in Vienna – Passenger traffic forecast remains intact - Elimination or reduction of the national air travel levy is urgently needed”
“The traffic development of the Flughafen Wien Group shows a differentiated picture in the first three quarters of 2026. Our international strategic investments in Malta and Kosice continued to grow dynamically, generating strong increases in passenger traffic of 14.5% and 32.1%, respectively. In contrast, passenger volume at Vienna Airport fell by 4.5% as expected. The underlying reasons are the substantial reduction of the low-cost carrier offering and the effects of the ongoing Middle East conflict. This trend is continuing. In October 2026, passenger volume at Vienna Airport declined by 7.7%. Nevertheless, thanks to the good development of our international strategic investments, we continue to confirm our passenger guidance for the entire year 2026 forecasting 30.5 million passengers at Vienna Airport and 42.5 million in the entire Flughafen Wien Group.
We are resolutely moving ahead with our quality campaign so that we can offer our passengers the best possible experience during their stay at the airport. Work on finishing the Terminal 3 Southern Expansion project is in full swing and we expect the building to come on stream in April 2027. At that time passengers will be able to enjoy an expanded offering on 70,000 m² of additional shopping and restaurant space, new and spacious lounges, one large, centralised security checkpoint and other amenities. However, the future perspectives are the crucial factor. International aviation continues to grow whereas Vienna Airport is stagnating. Airports Council International (ACI) expects annual average passenger growth of 2.4% in Europe. Austria as an aviation hub must become more competitive to ensure that this growth – and thus the passengers as well – do not leave Vienna behind. This is why the elimination or reduction of the air travel levy is urgently required,” concludes Julian Jäger, Joint CEO and COO of Vienna Airport.
January to September 2026: 23.5 million passengers at Vienna Airport – 33.1 million in the Group
Total passenger volume in the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport and the international strategic investments in Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) increased in the first three quarters of 2026 compared to the prior-year period. Total passenger traffic in the Group rose by 0.7% to 33,111,562 travellers. In contrast, passenger volume at Vienna Airport declined, falling by 4.5% to 23,478,801 travellers.
The number of flight movements at Vienna Airport decreased by 5.0% to 172,547 take-offs and landings in the period January to September 2026. The average seat load factor in the first nine months of 2026 equalled 81.1%, comprising a rise of 0.9%p from the previous year. Cargo volume (air cargo and trucking) rose by 2.0% yoy to 237,983 tonnes. Particularly cargo with medical goods showed a substantial rise of 15.6% to 3,823 tonnes.
Malta Airport reported strong passenger growth in Q1-3/2026 to 8,749,247 travellers (+14.5%). Kosice Airport also generated a significant increase in passenger traffic to a total of 883,514 passengers, implying a rise of 32.1%.
Q1-3/2026: Revenue remained stable at € 846.6 million (+0.1%) and improvement of the Group net profit to € 221.9 million (+2.9%)
In Q1-3/2026, revenue of the Flughafen Wien Group remained constant at € 846.6 million (Q1-3/2025: € 845.5 million). EBITDA rose by 4.2% from the previous year to € 392.8 million (Q1-3/2025: € 377.1 million) and EBIT was up 4.4% to € 291.1 million (Q1-3/2025: € 278.8 million). The Group net profit before non-controlling interests in Q1-3/2026 climbed by 2.9% to € 221.9 million (Q1-3/2025: € 215.7 million). The earnings improvement is primarily attributable to the significant increase in earnings at Malta Airport (EBITDA +17.9% to € 89.6 million) and reduced operating expenses at Vienna Airport. The cash flow from operating activities climbed to € 305.5 million (Q1-3/2025: € 268.0 million) due to lower income tax payments and the reduced level of receivables.
Revenue and earnings development of all segments
Q1-3/2026 revenue of the Airport Segment equalled € 376.6 million, whereas segment EBIT totalled
Capital expenditure
A total of € 241.7 million was invested in intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment as well as investment property or advance payments in Q1-3/2026 (Q1-3/2025: € 199.5 million). The largest investments at Vienna Airport entailed expenditures of € 97.8 million for the Terminal 3 Southern Expansion project and € 28.4 million for Office Park 4 NEXT. A total of € 41.9 million was invested at Malta Airport in the first three quarters of 2026.
Forecast for passenger development in 2026: About 42.5 million passengers expected in the Flughafen Wien Group and approx. 30.5 million at Vienna Airport
For the entire year 2026, Flughafen Wien AG continues to expect about 42.5 million passengers in the Flughafen Wien Group (including the international strategic investments in Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) due to the strong traffic development in Malta and Kosice. Approx. 30.5 million passengers are forecast for Vienna Airport.
Unchanged financial guidance for 2026
The Flughafen Wien Group currently expects total Group revenue to equal roughly € 1,080 million in 2026, as well as EBITDA amounting to approx. € 425 million, a Group net profit for the year before non-controlling interests of about € 220 million and after non-controlling interests of approx. € 190 million. Total investments equalling approx. € 330 million are anticipated in the year 2026. The current passenger outlook and financial guidance assume that there will not be any further adverse geopolitical effects or massive restrictions on flight traffic.
Traffic development in October 2026: Growth in Malta and Kosice, decline in Vienna
Flughafen Wien Group: 3.9 million passengers in October 2026
In the month of October 2026, the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) handled a total of 3,957,927 passengers (-3.3% vs. October 2025). Passenger traffic at Malta Airport rose by 7.3% in October 2026 to 1,049,778 travellers, whereas Kosice Airport reported a 59.6% rise in passenger traffic yoy to 80,552 travellers.
Vienna Airport: 2.8 million passengers in October 2026
Passenger volume at Vienna Airport in the month of October 2026 equalled 2,827,597 travellers, a drop of 7.7% from the previous year.
Traffic results in detail
The number of local passengers at Vienna Airport in October 2026 fell to 2,187,015 travellers (-7.0%), whereas transfer passenger traffic was down 9.6% to a total of 630,324. The number of flight movements in October 2026 declined by 7.6% to 20,585 starts and landings. The seat load factor improved slightly to 81.7% (+0.2%p vs. October 2025). Cargo volume totalled 31,003 tonnes, comprising a yoy increase of 8.8%.
In October 2026, passenger traffic from Vienna Airport to Western Europe equalled 999,668 travellers (-4.0% yoy). The number of passengers flying to Eastern Europe amounted to 191,694 travellers (-22.0%). Vienna Airport reported a total of 44,768 passengers flying to North America (-9.6%) and 40,745 travellers to Africa (+2.4%). A total of 72,778 passengers travelled to the Middle East in October 2026 (-23.0%). The number of passengers flying to destinations in the Far East climbed 13.1% to 78,196 travellers.
Accumulated passenger volumes January to October 2026: -4.8% at Vienna Airport and +0.3% in the Flughafen Wien Group
The total number of passengers handled by Vienna Airport in the ten-month period January-October 2026 amounted to 26,306,398 travellers. Cargo volume rose by 2.8% in this period to 268,986 tonnes. Passenger volume in the entire Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) increased by 0.3% during this period to 37,069,489 travellers.
Details on traffic results can be found in the tables below.
Note: Total number of passengers includes local, transfer and transit passengers,
Consolidated Income Statement
Balance Sheet Indicators
Cash Flow Statement
The Financial report of Flughafen Wien AG from January 1 to September 30, 2026, is available to the general public on the Internet at
http://viennaairport.com/en/company/investor_relations/publications_and_reports.
Vienna Airport, 19 November 2026 The Management Board
Disclaimer
All statements made in this press release that refer to future developments of Flughafen Wien AG/Flughafen Wien Group are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the management. If the premises for these forecasts do not occur or risks indicated in the risk report arise, actual results may vary from these estimates. Despite the utmost care, all forward-looking statements are therefore made without guarantee and Flughafen Wien AG/Flughafen Wien Group assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.
Contact: Corporate Communications of Flughafen Wien AG
Press Office
Tel.: (+43-1-) 7007-23000
E-Mail: p.kleemann@viennaairport.com
Website: www.viennaairport.com
19.11.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Flughafen Wien AG
|Postfach 1
|1300 Wien-Flughafen
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43-1-7007/23126
|Fax:
|+43-1-7007/23806
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@viennaairport.com
|Internet:
|http://www.viennaairport.com
|ISIN:
|AT00000VIE62
|WKN:
|A2AMK9
|Indices:
|ATX PRIME
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; London, Nasdaq OTC, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|LEI Code:
|549300FQ2ILBH7DJ6I45
|EQS News ID:
|2437810
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2437810 19.11.2026 CET/CEST
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