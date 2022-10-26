|
EQS-News: Focus on youth issues and bringing people together: FUCHS provides EUR 50,000 in sponsorship for 12 social projects in Mannheim
Focus on youth issues and bringing people together: FUCHS provides EUR 50,000 in sponsorship for 12 social projects in Mannheim
FUCHS PETROLUB SE, which operates globally in the lubricants industry, will be awarding the FUCHS Sponsorship Award for the 23rd time on October 26, 2022. A total of EUR 50,000 will benefit 12 projects in the company's home city. The patron is Mannheim's Lord Mayor, Dr. Peter Kurz.
At the same time, however, we mustn't lose sight of other dangers that are just as current and serious, such as the climate crisis. "At FUCHS, we see sustainability as core element of sound corporate management," explains Markus Garb, Vice President Sustainability. "Our strategic objectives comprise not just economic but also ecological and social sustainability, which we want to push forward by supporting pioneering projects." Since 2000, the FUCHS Sponsorship Award has been an important part of the company's commitment to helping people help themselves and at the same time providing a visible platform for people who do voluntary work.
This year, the funded projects are grouped around the focus areas of "School, Continuing Education & Awareness", "Coming Together, Meeting & Exchanging" and "Children & Sports". 34 institutions applied for the Sponsorship Award. Twelve of them were successful. In 2022, two special prizes were again offered for a particularly innovative and a pioneering sustainability project.
