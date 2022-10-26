EQS-News: Focus on youth issues and bringing people together: FUCHS provides EUR 50,000 in sponsorship for 12 social projects in Mannheim

26.10.2022 16:30:07

Focus on youth issues and bringing people together: FUCHS provides EUR 50,000 in sponsorship for 12 social projects in Mannheim

FUCHS PETROLUB SE, which operates globally in the lubricants industry, will be awarding the FUCHS Sponsorship Award for the 23rd time on October 26, 2022. A total of EUR 50,000 will benefit 12 projects in the company's home city. The patron is Mannheim's Lord Mayor, Dr. Peter Kurz.
 
Many of the sponsored social projects focus on children and adolescents. "In choosing these projects, FUCHS is acknowledging the fact that it is families and the very young in particular who are suffering from the current difficult situation and are looking to the future with great uncertainty. This makes our willingness to assume social responsibility all the more important right now," says Stefan Fuchs, Chairman of the Executive Board at FUCHS PETROLUB SE: "The terrible war in Ukraine with new tides of refugees, the ongoing COVID pandemic, the challenges in global supply chains, skyrocketing raw material prices, energy scarcity, Inflation global crises are piling up this year."

At the same time, however, we mustn't lose sight of other dangers that are just as current and serious, such as the climate crisis. "At FUCHS, we see sustainability as core element of sound corporate management," explains Markus Garb, Vice President Sustainability. "Our strategic objectives comprise not just economic but also ecological and social sustainability, which we want to push forward by supporting pioneering projects." Since 2000, the FUCHS Sponsorship Award has been an important part of the company's commitment to helping people help themselves and at the same time providing a visible platform for people who do voluntary work.

This year, the funded projects are grouped around the focus areas of "School, Continuing Education & Awareness", "Coming Together, Meeting & Exchanging" and "Children & Sports". 34 institutions applied for the Sponsorship Award. Twelve of them were successful. In 2022, two special prizes were again offered for a particularly innovative and a pioneering sustainability project.

The award for "Project of the Year Innovation" went to "myBuddy Friendship", an online platform that matches young people from different cultures in "friendship pairs", puts them in touch, and thereby strengthens cultural diversity and social cohesion. "Project of the Year Sustainability" is the education project "Grünblick", which the organization Starkmacher e. V. is using to create transparency in sustainable jobs. In work camps, young people learn about sustainability aspects and acquire green skills so that they are later able to contribute to a sustainable working world.

In the last two years, the award ceremony had to take place virtually due to the COVID pandemic which makes everyone involved all the happier that this year, the event can again be celebrated in person and with musical accompaniment by Philippa Kinsky & Band as well as the Chamber Orchestra Mannheim.

Mannheim, October 26, 2022

 

