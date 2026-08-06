Focus Universal Aktie
WKN DE: A40PBU / ISIN: US34417J2033
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06.08.2026 09:33:21
EQS-News: Focus Universal Inc. to Showcase Deterministic AI Technology at H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference
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EQS-News: Focus Universal Inc.
/ Key word(s): Financial
MONTEREY PARK, CA - August 6, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT), 5G and SEC Financial Reporting AI-Driven Automation Software, today announced that Focus will showcase its multi-industry Deterministic AI technology. This includes Focus’ SEC Financial Reporting Automation, including its novel Edgarization and XBRL tag components, its Financial Auditing Automation, and its noteworthy Deterministic AI Forms Auto-Populate Engine.
The H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference is to be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City on September 14-16, 2026, with the company presentation slated to be on demand within the Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Growth Track.
Gamechanger for Deterministic AI Financial Reporting
Focus believes that its SEC Financial Reporting software is not only potentially 10,000 times faster than traditional manual methods, demonstrating the transformative power of automation and AI-driven innovation, but also the accuracy of the SEC financial reporting software is well beyond human professional-level accuracy. With a single click, months of complex SEC financial reporting work can be completed within a few short minutes. The Company is excited to showcase all the groundbreaking technologies to the public, delivering on our commitment to our shareholders and the global technology community.
The Company cordially invites all prospective customers, investors, and shareholders to experience firsthand the remarkable power, efficiency, and potential of our technology at the Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference and schedule a meeting with the Company during this period. The Company will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Interested investors should contact H.C. Wainwright to schedule an in-person meeting. For more information, please visit the conference website at: https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/.
Automated EDGARization and XBRL Tagging from Raw Documents
SEC filings must be prepared in XBRL (eXtensible Business Reporting Language), a standardized machine-readable format that enables investors, regulators, and analysts to automatically extract, analyze, and compare financial information across companies and reporting periods. Because XBRL is based on XML programming language and requires specialized technical expertise, most CPAs, CFOs, auditors, and securities attorneys do not perform this work themselves. As a result, many issuers rely on specialized EDGAR filing agents to handle Edgarization and XBRL tagging.
The current process is often expensive, labor-intensive, and time-consuming. To meet filing deadlines, issuers frequently must deliver their draft reports to filing agents several days in advance, creating additional pressure on management teams and reducing flexibility during the reporting process. Deterministic AI is designed to process SEC filings using only the Word document as input. Leveraging accumulated domain knowledge from large volumes of filings, the system is designed to:
The Company noted that as additional filings are processed, the system refines its ability to align disclosures with standard GAAP taxonomy elements and reduce reliance on company-specific custom tags, while maintaining deterministic output behavior.
One of the most significant advantages of Deterministic AI is its ability to perform complex tasks with minimal user input. Traditional automation systems generally require users to provide structured data, predefined workflows, mapping instructions, templates, or prior-period information before a task can be completed. Generative AI systems often require detailed prompts, extensive context, supporting documents, and multiple rounds of user interaction to achieve acceptable results.
Deterministic AI Forms Auto-Populate Engine
This Engine enables organizations to upload raw business documents from multiple sources and automatically identify, extract, validate, correlate, and populate information across downstream business forms. Unlike conventional automation software that depends on predefined templates or workflow programming, the platform is designed to process diverse document types using embedded domain knowledge and deterministic business logic.
Organizations simply upload their business documents - including purchase orders, bills of lading, arrival notices, invoices, contracts, shipping documents, customs documentation, and other structured or semi-structured business records. The platform automatically recognizes document types, understands relationships among documents, validates information across multiple sources, and generates completed business forms such as commercial invoices, packing lists, certificates of origin, customs declarations, shipping instructions, export documentation, financial reports, contracts, and other operational documents.
“Deterministic AI is an execution AI designed to automate business processes with certainty and consistency. Organizations that adopt Deterministic AI can improve operational efficiency by several orders of magnitude compared with traditional manual workflows. The productivity gains are so significant, the subscription fee is negligible relative to the value it delivers. Business owners can verify efficiency, accuracy, and return on investment almost immediately after deployment. Since the benefits are measurable, tangible, and easy to demonstrate, we believe that marketing and selling Deterministic AI can be straightforward,” Dr. Desheng Wang, CEO of Focus Universal said.
Dr. Desheng Wang continues, “The completion of the Deterministic AI Engine marks only the beginning. Built upon this core technology, we expect rapid expansion into numerous business domains, including accounting, tax preparation, medical billing, freight forwarding, insurance, and many other industries were deterministic, rule-based automation can dramatically improve productivity.”
About Focus Universal:
Forward-Looking Statements:
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations
News Source: Focus Universal Inc.
06.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Focus Universal Inc.
|United States
|ISIN:
|US34417J2033
|EQS News ID:
|2378574
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2378574 06.08.2026 CET/CEST
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