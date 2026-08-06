EQS-News: Focus Universal Inc. to Showcase Deterministic AI Technology at H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

EQS-News: Focus Universal Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

Focus Universal Inc. to Showcase Deterministic AI Technology at H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference



06.08.2026 / 09:33 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MONTEREY PARK, CA - August 6, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT), 5G and SEC Financial Reporting AI-Driven Automation Software, today announced that Focus will showcase its multi-industry Deterministic AI technology. This includes Focus’ SEC Financial Reporting Automation, including its novel Edgarization and XBRL tag components, its Financial Auditing Automation, and its noteworthy Deterministic AI Forms Auto-Populate Engine.

The H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference is to be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City on September 14-16, 2026, with the company presentation slated to be on demand within the Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Growth Track.

Gamechanger for Deterministic AI Financial Reporting

Focus believes that its SEC Financial Reporting software is not only potentially 10,000 times faster than traditional manual methods, demonstrating the transformative power of automation and AI-driven innovation, but also the accuracy of the SEC financial reporting software is well beyond human professional-level accuracy. With a single click, months of complex SEC financial reporting work can be completed within a few short minutes. The Company is excited to showcase all the groundbreaking technologies to the public, delivering on our commitment to our shareholders and the global technology community.

The Company cordially invites all prospective customers, investors, and shareholders to experience firsthand the remarkable power, efficiency, and potential of our technology at the Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference and schedule a meeting with the Company during this period. The Company will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Interested investors should contact H.C. Wainwright to schedule an in-person meeting. For more information, please visit the conference website at: https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/ .

Automated EDGARization and XBRL Tagging from Raw Documents

SEC filings must be prepared in XBRL (eXtensible Business Reporting Language), a standardized machine-readable format that enables investors, regulators, and analysts to automatically extract, analyze, and compare financial information across companies and reporting periods. Because XBRL is based on XML programming language and requires specialized technical expertise, most CPAs, CFOs, auditors, and securities attorneys do not perform this work themselves. As a result, many issuers rely on specialized EDGAR filing agents to handle Edgarization and XBRL tagging.

The current process is often expensive, labor-intensive, and time-consuming. To meet filing deadlines, issuers frequently must deliver their draft reports to filing agents several days in advance, creating additional pressure on management teams and reducing flexibility during the reporting process. Deterministic AI is designed to process SEC filings using only the Word document as input. Leveraging accumulated domain knowledge from large volumes of filings, the system is designed to:

Identify financial reporting concepts within disclosures

Determine appropriate XBRL taxonomy elements

Perform EDGARization formatting

Generate structured, compliance-ready outputs

Improve consistency of taxonomy selection over time

The Company noted that as additional filings are processed, the system refines its ability to align disclosures with standard GAAP taxonomy elements and reduce reliance on company-specific custom tags, while maintaining deterministic output behavior.

One of the most significant advantages of Deterministic AI is its ability to perform complex tasks with minimal user input. Traditional automation systems generally require users to provide structured data, predefined workflows, mapping instructions, templates, or prior-period information before a task can be completed. Generative AI systems often require detailed prompts, extensive context, supporting documents, and multiple rounds of user interaction to achieve acceptable results.

Deterministic AI Forms Auto-Populate Engine

This Engine enables organizations to upload raw business documents from multiple sources and automatically identify, extract, validate, correlate, and populate information across downstream business forms. Unlike conventional automation software that depends on predefined templates or workflow programming, the platform is designed to process diverse document types using embedded domain knowledge and deterministic business logic.

Organizations simply upload their business documents - including purchase orders, bills of lading, arrival notices, invoices, contracts, shipping documents, customs documentation, and other structured or semi-structured business records. The platform automatically recognizes document types, understands relationships among documents, validates information across multiple sources, and generates completed business forms such as commercial invoices, packing lists, certificates of origin, customs declarations, shipping instructions, export documentation, financial reports, contracts, and other operational documents.

“Deterministic AI is an execution AI designed to automate business processes with certainty and consistency. Organizations that adopt Deterministic AI can improve operational efficiency by several orders of magnitude compared with traditional manual workflows. The productivity gains are so significant, the subscription fee is negligible relative to the value it delivers. Business owners can verify efficiency, accuracy, and return on investment almost immediately after deployment. Since the benefits are measurable, tangible, and easy to demonstrate, we believe that marketing and selling Deterministic AI can be straightforward,” Dr. Desheng Wang, CEO of Focus Universal said.

Dr. Desheng Wang continues, “The completion of the Deterministic AI Engine marks only the beginning. Built upon this core technology, we expect rapid expansion into numerous business domains, including accounting, tax preparation, medical billing, freight forwarding, insurance, and many other industries were deterministic, rule-based automation can dramatically improve productivity.”

About Focus Universal:

Focus Universal Inc. is a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G. The company has developed five disruptive patented technology platforms with 26 patents and patents pending in various phases and eight trademarks pending in various phases to solve the major problems facing hardware and software design and production within the industry today. For maintenance cost control, the company has also omnibus patents encompassing these patents into patent family groups. These technologies combined to have the potential to reduce costs, product development timelines and energy usage while increasing range, speed, efficiency, and security. Focus Universal is a publicly listed company committed to innovation and long-term value creation through strategic investments and business development. Through its global subsidiaries, the Company continues to expand into high-growth markets while delivering sustainable business solutions to customers worldwide. Focus currently trades on the Nasdaq Markets.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward looking statements include statements regarding the platform being designed to serve consumers and business partners across multiple international markets while supporting the growing demand for seamless global commerce; the Company strengthening its global competitiveness, diversifying its revenue streams, and creating lasting value for customers, business partners, and shareholders by expanding its presence in the international e-commerce sector; the new venture further enhancing the Company’s international footprint and supporting its long-term strategic objectives; the business beginning to generate both revenue and income in the near term and the Company creating long-term value through innovation, global collaboration, operational excellence, and exceptional customer service Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to the Company’s ability to derive the benefits from the partnership including its ability to generate near term revenue, diversify revenue streams, strengthen its global competitiveness; expand its international presence and create value for shareholders; market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequent quarterly reports on Form10-Q filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and Focus Universal specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

626-272-3883

ir@focusuniversal.com

News Source: Focus Universal Inc.