EQS-News: Follow-up data-centre orders: technotrans already exceeds previous year’s volume in first half of 2026

EQS-News: technotrans SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Follow-up data-centre orders: technotrans already exceeds previous year’s volume in first half of 2026



15.04.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

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Follow-up data-centre orders: technotrans already exceeds previous year’s volume in first half of 2026

Follow-up orders for Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs) in the high single-digit million euro range

Order momentum already surpasses the full-year volume of the previous year in the first half of 2026

Strong demand confirms position in the focus market Energy Management

Sassenberg, April 15, 2026 – technotrans SE has secured further follow-up orders for liquid cooling systems for data centres and continues to expand its market position. The volume is in the high single-digit million euro range. The thermal management specialist supplies Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs) for the efficient cooling of high-performance server infrastructures.

The follow-up orders confirm the successful collaboration with an established major customer in the data centre equipment sector. At the same time, technotrans is strengthening its position in this market. The existing and newly acquired order volume is expected to exceed the total volume of the previous year already in the first half of 2026, underlining the sustained high growth momentum in this market segment.

Dynamic expansion in the data centre segment

“These orders demonstrate what sets technotrans apart,” says Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE. “With our core competence in thermal management, we solve complex customer requirements in the dynamic data centre environment and are able to scale them accordingly.”

Demand for high-performance cooling solutions in data centres is growing rapidly worldwide. In particular, applications in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) are significantly increasing the power density of IT infrastructures and driving the need for efficient liquid cooling systems.

Liquid cooling as a key technology

The CDUs used handle the central distribution of the cooling medium within modern data centre architectures. They enable precise, scalable, and energy-efficient temperature control, thereby meeting the increasing requirements of today’s high-performance processors.

Liquid cooling is increasingly establishing itself as a key technology in data centres, as conventional air cooling is reaching its physical limits. Especially due to the use of compute-intensive AI applications, efficient thermal management is becoming even more important. This structural technological shift opens up long-term growth opportunities for technotrans in an attractive future market.

Strategy Ready for Growth is paying off

The order is assigned to the focus market Energy Management – a central growth driver of the Group’s Ready for Growth strategy. With its technological expertise and international footprint, technotrans is very well positioned to sustainably meet rising demand and achieve further growth.

To enable further scaling, technotrans is making targeted investments in expanding its capacities. A new plant with a production and logistics area of more than 17,000 m² is planned at the Sassenberg site. This lays the foundation for efficiently supporting future growth and capturing new market opportunities.

Further information: www.technotrans.com

About technotrans SE:

technotrans SE is a technology and services group with worldwide operations. The company’s core skill focuses on application-specific solutions in the area of thermal management. As an integral aspect of customer systems, these solutions optimise energy consumption and govern the temperatures encountered in sophisticated technological applications. With 17 locations, the Group has a presence in all major markets worldwide. Based on the Ready for Growth strategy, technotrans has defined the 4 focus markets Plastics, Energy Management (including electromobility, high power charging stations and data centres), Healthcare & Analytics and Print. In addition, technotrans offers its customers an extensive portfolio of services including installation, refurbishment, maintenance, repair, a 24/7 parts supply and technical documentation. The Group has 6 manufacturing locations in Germany, one in China and one in the United States. technotrans SE is listed in the Prime Standard (ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7 / WKN: A0XYGA) and employs around 1,440 people worldwide. The Group reported revenue of € 244.0 million for the 2025 financial year.

Note

This press release contains statements on the future development of the technotrans Group. They reflect the current views of the management of technotrans SE and are based on corresponding plans, estimates and expectations. Please note that the statements contain certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.