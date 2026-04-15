technotrans Aktie
WKN DE: A0XYGA / ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7
|
15.04.2026 10:00:04
EQS-News: Follow-up data-centre orders: technotrans already exceeds previous year’s volume in first half of 2026
|
EQS-News: technotrans SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Follow-up data-centre orders: technotrans already exceeds previous year’s volume in first half of 2026
Sassenberg, April 15, 2026 – technotrans SE has secured further follow-up orders for liquid cooling systems for data centres and continues to expand its market position. The volume is in the high single-digit million euro range. The thermal management specialist supplies Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs) for the efficient cooling of high-performance server infrastructures.
The follow-up orders confirm the successful collaboration with an established major customer in the data centre equipment sector. At the same time, technotrans is strengthening its position in this market. The existing and newly acquired order volume is expected to exceed the total volume of the previous year already in the first half of 2026, underlining the sustained high growth momentum in this market segment.
Dynamic expansion in the data centre segment
Demand for high-performance cooling solutions in data centres is growing rapidly worldwide. In particular, applications in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) are significantly increasing the power density of IT infrastructures and driving the need for efficient liquid cooling systems.
Liquid cooling as a key technology
Liquid cooling is increasingly establishing itself as a key technology in data centres, as conventional air cooling is reaching its physical limits. Especially due to the use of compute-intensive AI applications, efficient thermal management is becoming even more important. This structural technological shift opens up long-term growth opportunities for technotrans in an attractive future market.
Strategy Ready for Growth is paying off
To enable further scaling, technotrans is making targeted investments in expanding its capacities. A new plant with a production and logistics area of more than 17,000 m² is planned at the Sassenberg site. This lays the foundation for efficiently supporting future growth and capturing new market opportunities.
Further information: www.technotrans.com
About technotrans SE:
Note
15.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|technotrans SE
|Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
|48336 Sassenberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1000
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1030
|E-mail:
|info@technotrans.de
|Internet:
|http://www.technotrans.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XYGA7
|WKN:
|A0XYGA
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2308654
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2308654 15.04.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu technotrans SE
|
10:00
|EQS-News: Datacenter-Folgeaufträge: technotrans übertrifft Vorjahresvolumen bereits im ersten Halbjahr 2026 (EQS Group)
|
10:00
|EQS-News: Follow-up data-centre orders: technotrans already exceeds previous year’s volume in first half of 2026 (EQS Group)
|
08.04.26
|EQS-News: technotrans wins major rail order for battery cooling (EQS Group)
|
08.04.26
|EQS-News: technotrans gewinnt Bahn-Großauftrag für Batteriekühlung (EQS Group)
|
27.03.26
|EQS-DD: technotrans SE: Natascha Sander, buy (EQS Group)
|
27.03.26
|EQS-DD: technotrans SE: Natascha Sander, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
26.03.26
|EQS-DD: technotrans SE: Michael Finger, buy (EQS Group)
|
26.03.26
|EQS-DD: technotrans SE: Michael Finger, Kauf (EQS Group)