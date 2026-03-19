EQS-News: Following a successful fiscal year 2025, Nemetschek Group targets continued strong revenue growth with higher profitability

EQS-News: Nemetschek SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast

Following a successful fiscal year 2025, Nemetschek Group targets continued strong revenue growth with higher profitability



19.03.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Corporate News Very successful year 2025: All business targets fully achieved

+22.6% revenue growth (currency-adjusted) to EUR 1,191.2 million

+55.6% revenue growth (currency-adjusted) in Subscription & SaaS to EUR 858.7 million

+28.9% increase in EBITDA (currency-adjusted) to EUR 371.1 million

EBITDA margin expands to 31.2%

+31.3% increase in operating cash flow to EUR 402.9 million

Outlook for 2026: Currency-adjusted revenue growth of 14% to 15% with increasing operating profitability. EBITDA margin expected to be 32% to 33% Munich, March 19, 2026 – Nemetschek SE (ISIN 0006452907), a global, leading vertical provider of AI-powered software solutions for the construction and media industries, fully achieved all its targets in fiscal year 2025. For the current fiscal year 2026, the MDAX- and TecDAX-listed Group expects continued, strong double-digit revenue growth of 14% to 15% as well as further increased operational profitability with an EBITDA margin of 32% to 33%. “We are evolving from a leading vertical software provider into a vertical AI leader in our industries. With our deep domain expertise, data access across the building life cycle, network effect and close integration into our customers’ workflows, artificial intelligence is amplifying the innovation that drives our success. It enhances our solutions, unlocks new growth potential across the construction and infrastructure life cycle, and delivers internal efficiency gains,” said Yves Padrines, CEO of the Nemetschek Group. “With AI expanding our addressable market, combined with our business model transformation, international growth, and operational excellence, we are well positioned to lead this next era of profitable growth and innovation.” Key Financial Highlights in Fiscal Year 2025 Group revenue increased significantly in the fiscal year: both organically, particularly in the Build and Design segments, and through the acquisition contribution from GoCanvas in the first half of the year as the GoCanvas acquisition was closed at the end of June 2024, i. e., not included in the comparables of the first half 2025. In addition, temporary positive effects related to the successful completion of the subscription transition at Bluebeam had an impact, leading to increased revenue growth rates especially in the first half of 2025. Overall, revenue exceeded the EUR 1 billion mark for the first time in the company’s history, as Group revenue increased by 19.7% to EUR 1,191.2 million in the fiscal year. On a currency-adjusted basis, the increase was 22.6%, slightly exceeding the forecasted range of 20% to 22% that had already been raised in July 2025.

increased significantly in the fiscal year: both organically, particularly in the Build and Design segments, and through the acquisition contribution from GoCanvas in the first half of the year as the GoCanvas acquisition was closed at the end of June 2024, i. e., not included in the comparables of the first half 2025. In addition, temporary positive effects related to the successful completion of the subscription transition at Bluebeam had an impact, leading to increased revenue growth rates especially in the first half of 2025. Overall, revenue exceeded the EUR 1 billion mark for the first time in the company’s history, as Group revenue increased by 19.7% to EUR 1,191.2 million in the fiscal year. On a currency-adjusted basis, the increase was 22.6%, slightly exceeding the forecasted range of 20% to 22% that had already been raised in July 2025. The main growth drivers were revenues from subscription and SaaS models , which increased by 51.2% (currency-adjusted: 55.6%) to EUR 858.7 million. The share of recurring revenues of total revenue increased in line with the company’s strategy to 92.2% (previous year: 86.5%).

, which increased by 51.2% (currency-adjusted: 55.6%) to EUR 858.7 million. The share of recurring revenues of total revenue increased in line with the company’s strategy to 92.2% (previous year: 86.5%). Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 23.3% to EUR 371.1 million. On a currency-adjusted basis, EBITDA grew by 28.9%, thus rising faster than revenue. The EBITDA margin improved from 30.2% in the previous year to 31.2%, fully meeting the outlook of around 31%. The Group’s EBITDA margin in fiscal year 2025 includes, among other things, an extraordinary, non-operating effect in the low double-digit million-euro range, which resulted in the first half of the year from an unexpected insolvency of a service and payment provider.

increased by 23.3% to EUR 371.1 million. On a currency-adjusted basis, EBITDA grew by 28.9%, thus rising faster than revenue. The EBITDA margin improved from 30.2% in the previous year to 31.2%, fully meeting the outlook of around 31%. The Group’s EBITDA margin in fiscal year 2025 includes, among other things, an extraordinary, non-operating effect in the low double-digit million-euro range, which resulted in the first half of the year from an unexpected insolvency of a service and payment provider. Consolidated net income increased significantly by 23.8% to EUR 217.2 million, corresponding to an earnings per share (EPS) of EUR 1.88 (previous year: EUR 1.52).

increased significantly by 23.8% to EUR 217.2 million, corresponding to an earnings per share (EPS) of EUR 1.88 (previous year: EUR 1.52). Operating cash flow rose by 31.3% to EUR 402.9 million, underlining the high quality of earnings. Accordingly, the cash conversion reached a very strong level of 108.6%.

rose by 31.3% to EUR 402.9 million, underlining the high quality of earnings. Accordingly, the cash conversion reached a very strong level of 108.6%. Based on the very strong business performance in 2025, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose an increase in the dividend of around 24% to EUR 0.68 per share (previous year: EUR 0.55 per share) to the Annual General Meeting. This would mark the thirteenth consecutive dividend increase by the Nemetschek Group. Strategic Highlights Fiscal Year 2025 The strong focus of the Nemetschek Group on growth and innovation was also reflected in numerous strategic initiatives in 2025: A strategic priority in 2025 was the consistent further development of the Nemetschek Group’s AI strategy . The company follows a structured approach based on three levers: in-house innovation and product development, technology-driven acquisitions and venture investments, and strategic partnerships. In the area of innovation , AI capabilities were further expanded across the solutions, including the introduction of the agent-based Nemetschek AI Assistant across the Group’s portfolio, as well as additional AI-powered analytics, visualization, and assistance features. The group-wide AI & Data Innovation Hub bundles technological capabilities and promotes cross-brand synergies. The AI portfolio was also strategically expanded through acquisitions and venture investments , including the acquisition of Firmus AI, Inc. and Manufacton, as well as a venture investment in Handoff, an AI platform for contractors. In addition, follow-up investments were made in innovative startups such as Briq, Preoptima and SmartPM. At the same time, the Nemetschek Group strengthened its strategic partnerships and research collaborations , including the Technical University of Munich (TUM), Stanford University (CIFE), Nanyang Technological University Singapore, as well as a partnership with Google Cloud.

. The company follows a structured approach based on three levers: in-house innovation and product development, technology-driven acquisitions and venture investments, and strategic partnerships. Internationalization and the group-wide go-to-market approach were also further advanced in 2025. In addition to the successful ongoing expansion in India, the company expanded its presence in the Middle East by establishing an organization in Saudi Arabia. Through the further enhanced strategic account management, collaboration with large, global AEC/O customers was intensified while strengthening cross-selling potential within the Group.

and the group-wide were also further advanced in 2025. In addition to the successful ongoing expansion in India, the company expanded its presence in the Middle East by establishing an organization in Saudi Arabia. Through the further enhanced strategic account management, collaboration with large, global AEC/O customers was intensified while strengthening cross-selling potential within the Group. Operational excellence was also further enhanced in 2025. The focus was on further enhancement of organizational efficiency, harmonizing processes, and optimizing the tool and support system landscape to enable the future growth of the Group. The increased use of AI additionally supports the automation, efficiency and effectiveness of global processes. Development of Segments in Fiscal Year 2025 (see table) In the Design segment , revenues increased to EUR 539.8 million, corresponding to growth of 10.4% (currency-adjusted: 12.2%). At the same time, the transition of the business model towards a fully recurring revenue model continued to progress successfully. The transition temporarily has a dampening accounting related effect on revenue growth and profitability. In addition to the strong operational performance, the segment benefited from stronger-than-expected demand for multi-year contracts. These are strategically offered to support the migration of existing customers from service contracts to subscription models. The segment EBITDA increased to EUR 151.8 million (+4.9%, currency-adjusted: +11.4%). The EBITDA margin was at 28.1%, slightly below the prior-year level (29.6%), impacted by subscription and SaaS transition and extra ordinary, non-operating effect

, revenues increased to EUR 539.8 million, corresponding to growth of 10.4% (currency-adjusted: 12.2%). At the same time, the transition of the business model towards a fully recurring revenue model continued to progress successfully. The transition temporarily has a dampening accounting related effect on revenue growth and profitability. In addition to the strong operational performance, the segment benefited from stronger-than-expected demand for multi-year contracts. These are strategically offered to support the migration of existing customers from service contracts to subscription models. The segment EBITDA increased to EUR 151.8 million (+4.9%, currency-adjusted: +11.4%). The EBITDA margin was at 28.1%, slightly below the prior-year level (29.6%), impacted by subscription and SaaS transition and extra ordinary, non-operating effect In the Build segment , strong growth momentum continued in 2025. Revenues increased to EUR 481.3 million, representing growth of 41.3% (currency-adjusted: 46.6%). Key drivers included the acquisition of GoCanvas as well as positive temporary effects related to the subscription transition at Bluebeam, which led to increased revenue momentum, particularly in the first half of 2025 in addition to the very positive momentum in the underlying, unchanged strong operating performance. EBITDA grew by 59.0% to EUR 172.1 million and thus faster than revenue (currency-adjusted: +67.1%). The EBITDA margin increased significantly to 35.8% (previous year: 31.8%).

, strong growth momentum continued in 2025. Revenues increased to EUR 481.3 million, representing growth of 41.3% (currency-adjusted: 46.6%). Key drivers included the acquisition of GoCanvas as well as positive temporary effects related to the subscription transition at Bluebeam, which led to increased revenue momentum, particularly in the first half of 2025 in addition to the very positive momentum in the underlying, unchanged strong operating performance. EBITDA grew by 59.0% to EUR 172.1 million and thus faster than revenue (currency-adjusted: +67.1%). The EBITDA margin increased significantly to 35.8% (previous year: 31.8%). In the Manage segment , revenues increased to EUR 51.9 million in 2025, representing growth of 4.0% (currency-adjusted: 3.9%). EBITDA improved to EUR 6.2 million (previous year: EUR 5.1 million), resulting in a margin growth of 1.8 percentage points to 12.0%.

, revenues increased to EUR 51.9 million in 2025, representing growth of 4.0% (currency-adjusted: 3.9%). EBITDA improved to EUR 6.2 million (previous year: EUR 5.1 million), resulting in a margin growth of 1.8 percentage points to 12.0%. In the Media segment, revenue increased slightly by 0.8% in 2025 (currency-adjusted: +2.9%) to EUR 121.0 million. The moderate growth is primarily attributable to missing revenues related to the insolvency of a service and payment provider. Adjusted for this one-off effect, growth would have been in the mid-single-digit percentage range. EBITDA reached EUR 41.0 million (previous year: EUR 42.9 million), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 33.9%. Adjusted for the one-off effect, EBITDA margin would have been at prior-year level. Outlook 2026: Excellently positioned for further strong and profitable growth Despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, which have recently intensified further, particularly in the Middle East, the long-term structural growth drivers in the Nemetschek Group’s target industries remain fully intact. The global construction and infrastructure industry is facing increasing pressure to improve productivity, sustainability, and efficiency while dealing with rising project complexity and a shortage of skilled labor. As a result, digital transformation continues to gain momentum, with artificial intelligence opening up further opportunities to optimize processes across the entire construction life cycle. The Nemetschek Group is very well positioned to actively shape these developments. For 2026, the company is further advancing its internationalization, customer centric innovation with a focus on AI, targeted investments in start-ups and ventures, as well as additional value-accretive M&A activities. At the same time, the ongoing transformation toward subscription and SaaS models further increases the resilience and predictability of revenues. The strong currency-adjusted growth of 22.6% in 2025 was supported by the consolidation effect of GoCanvas as well as by temporary effects related to the successful completion of the subscription transition at Bluebeam. This led to higher growth rates particularly in the first half of 2025. In the Design segment, the ongoing transition to subscription and SaaS is expected to have a continued dampening effect on revenue growth and profitability in the short term due to accounting-related effects related to the transition towards a fully recurring revenue model. In light of this, the Executive Board expects organic, currency-adjusted revenue growth in the range of 14% to 15% for the 2026 fiscal year. The EBITDA margin is expected to expand further and is projected to be in the range of 32% to 33% due to strong operating leverage and business excellence while continuing to invest strongly into both business expansion and customer-centric business innovation. These forecasts are based on the assumption that global economic and industry-specific conditions will not deteriorate significantly during the current fiscal year. In addition, it is expected that the war in the Middle East will not escalate further or persist for a prolonged period. Therefore, from today's perspective, this is not expected to have any significant impact on the Nemetschek Group's earnings, financial position and net assets. Overview of quarterly key figures (Q4) In EUR million Q4 2025 Q4 2024 ? in %

(FX-adj.) ARR 1,199.2 1,019.9 +17.6%

(+22.9%) Revenues 325.3

290.9

+11.8%

(+16.7%) - thereof software licenses 14.5

26.0

-44.3%

(-42.8%) - thereof recurring revenues 299.8 255.0 +17.6%

(+22.9%) - Subscription + SaaS (part of recurring revenue) 243.9 186.7 +30.7%

(+37.2%) EBITDA 106.9 95.1 +12.4%

(+19.9%) EBITDA margin 32.9% 32.7% EBIT 87.7 73.7 +19.0% EBIT margin 27.0% 25.3% Net income (Group shares) 64.7 51.7 +25.2% Earnings per share in EUR 0.56 0.45 +25.2% Net income (Group shares) before amortization of purchase price allocation (PPA) 72.2 55.7 +29.6% Earnings per share in EUR before amortization of PPA 0.63 0.48 +29.6%

Overview of quarterly key figures per segment (Q4) In EUR million Q4 2025 Q4 2024 ? in %

(FX-adj.) Design Revenues 150.5 145.0 +3.8%

(+6.5%) EBITDA 44.8 48.8 -8.1%

(-1.8%) EBITDA margin 29.8% 33.6% Build Revenues 130.2 102.2 +27.4%

(+36.1%) EBITDA 46.9 31.5 +48.8%

(+62.8%) EBITDA margin 36.0% 30.8% Manage Revenues 14.0 13.1 +6.8%

(+6.6%) EBITDA 2.2 2.4 -6.3%

(-10.1%) EBITDA margin 16.0% 18.3% Media Revenues 31.2 31.4 -0.7%

(+3.9%) EBITDA 12.9 12.4 +3.7%

(+4.1%) EBITDA margin 41.3% 39.6% Group Key Figures: 12-Month Overview In EUR million FY 2025 FY 2024 ? in %

(FX-adj.) ARR 1,199.2 1,019.9 +17.6%

(+22.9%) Revenues 1,191.2 995.6 +19.7%

(+22.6%) - thereof software licenses 55.9 100.7 -44.4%

(-43.9%) - thereof recurring revenues 1,098.1 861.2 +27.5%

(+30.8%) - Subscription + SaaS (part of recurring revenue) 858.7 567.8 +51.2%

(+55.6%) EBITDA 371.1 301.0 +23.3%

(+28.9%) EBITDA margin 31.2% 30.2% EBIT 298.0 234.2 +27.2% EBIT margin 25.0% 23.5% Net income (Group shares) 217.2 175.4 +23.8% Earnings per share in EUR 1.88 1.52 +23.8% Net income (Group shares) before amortization of purchase price allocation (PPA) 248.2 200.8 +23.6% Earnings per share in EUR before amortization of PPA 2.15 1.74 +23.6%



Segment Key Figures: 12-Month Overview In EUR million FY 2025 FY 2024 ? in %

(FX-adj.) Design Revenues 539.8 488.8 +10.4%

(+12.2%) EBITDA 151.8 144.8 +4.9%

(+11.4%) EBITDA margin 28.1% 29.6% Build Revenues 481.3 340.7 +41.3%

(+46.6%) EBITDA 172.1 108.3 +59.0%

(+67.1%) EBITDA margin 35.8% 31.8% Manage Revenues 51.9 49.9 +4.0%

(+3.9%) EBITDA 6.2 5.1 +21.8%

(+14.8%) EBITDA margin 12.0% 10.2% Media Revenues 121.0 120.1 +0.8%

(+2.9%) EBITDA 41.0 42.9 -4.4%

(-7.4%) EBITDA margin 33.9% 35.7% For further information about the company, please contact



Nemetschek Group

Stefanie Zimmermann

Investor Relations

+49 89 540459 250

szimmermann@nemetschek.com

About the Nemetschek Group The Nemetschek Group is a leading global vertical software and AI provider driving the digital transformation of the AECO and media industries. With our deep domain expertise and intelligent, connected software solutions, we enable customers to turn data into real-time insights and smarter decisions throughout the entire lifecycle of buildings and infrastructure from ideation through planning, visualization, construction, operation, and renovation. Our AI-powered technologies and open standards approach boost productivity, collaboration, and sustainability for architects, engineers, contractors, building operators, and creative professionals. More than 7 million users worldwide rely on our customer-centric, human-led AI solutions. Founded by Professor Georg Nemetschek in 1963, today we employ over 4,000 experts globally and are ISO 27001-certified, underlining our strong commitment to data security and trustworthy digital innovation. The Nemetschek Group, listed in the MDAX and TecDax since 1999, achieved a revenue of EUR 1.19 billion and an EBITDA of EUR 371.1 million in 2025.

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