EQS-News: Foresight to Present at LD Micro Main Event XV in Los Angeles
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) (Foresight or the Company), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that Eli Yoresh, Chief Financial Officer, and Doron Cohadier, Vice President of Business Development, will present at the LD Micro Main Event XV in Los Angeles, on October 25, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. PT.
The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles. A live stream of the presentation can be found here. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting, contact your LD Micro representative or Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com.
For more information regarding these events, please visit Foresights Investor Relations page here.
About Foresight
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the Companys wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-sight accident-prevention solutions.
Foresights vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration and dense three-dimensional (3D) point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobiles cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics.
