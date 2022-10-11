EQS-News: Foresight to Present at LD Micro Main Event XV in Los Angeles

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.10.2022 14:00:07

Foresight to Present at LD Micro Main Event XV in Los Angeles

11.10.2022 / 14:00 CET/CEST
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) (Foresight or the Company), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that Eli Yoresh, Chief Financial Officer, and Doron Cohadier, Vice President of Business Development, will present at the LD Micro Main Event XV in Los Angeles, on October 25, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. PT.

The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles. A live stream of the presentation can be found here. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting, contact your LD Micro representative or Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com.

For more information regarding these events, please visit Foresights Investor Relations page here.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the Companys wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-sight accident-prevention solutions.

Foresights vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration and dense three-dimensional (3D) point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobiles cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics.

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com, follow @ForesightAuto1 on Twitter, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.

Contact Details

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal-Scharia, CEO, MS-IR LLC

+1 917-607-8654

msegal@ms-ir.com

Company Website

https://www.foresightauto.com/


