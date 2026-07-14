Formycon Aktie
WKN DE: A1EWVY / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8
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14.07.2026 06:30:04
EQS-News: Formycon AG and OneSource Specialty Pharma announce strategic Manufacturing Partnership for Biosimilars
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EQS-News: Formycon AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Press Release // July 14, 2026
Formycon AG and OneSource Specialty Pharma announce strategic Manufacturing Partnership for Biosimilars
Munich, Germany / Bangalore, India, July 14, 2026 – Formycon AG (FSE: FYB, Prime Standard, “Formycon”) and OneSource Specialty Pharma Limited (BSE: 544292, NSE: ONESOURCE, “OneSource”), a multi-modality specialty pharma CDMO, today announced a strategic manufacturing partnership for biosimilars.
Under the partnership, OneSource will serve as a strategic manufacturing partner for Formycon and provide integrated Drug Substance (DS) and Drug Product (DP) manufacturing capabilities from its state-of-the-art biologics’ facility in Bangalore, India. The collaboration brings together Formycon’s biosimilar development excellence with OneSource’s end-to-end biologics manufacturing expertise to support Formycon’s biosimilar programs for global markets.
Dr. Stefan Glombitza, Chief Executive Officer of Formycon AG, said: “Reliable, scalable and cost-efficient manufacturing is a cornerstone of our FYB4Growth strategy. By adding OneSource to our network of strategic manufacturing partners, we are further strengthening our supply capabilities with a partner that meets our unwavering commitment to high standards of quality, operational excellence and cost-efficiency. Together, we aim to broaden sustainable global access to life-changing biosimilar therapies.”
Neeraj Sharma, Managing Director & CEO, OneSource Specialty Pharma, said: “We are delighted to partner with Formycon, one of the world’s leading biosimilar developers with a proven track record of bringing high-quality biosimilars to global markets. This partnership brings together Formycon’s development expertise and OneSource’s integrated manufacturing capabilities to expand access to high-quality, affordable biologics for patients worldwide. It also reinforces our belief that India is uniquely positioned to serve as a global hub for the development and manufacturing of world-class biologics.”
The partnership reflects the shared commitment of both companies to advancing global access to biosimilars through reliable, high-quality, and scalable manufacturing. Achieving this requires not only scientific excellence but also a sustainable, cost-effective manufacturing model – one that OneSource is specifically positioned to deliver.
Formycon brings a strong track record in biosimilar development and commercialization, supported by an established portfolio and a robust pipeline. OneSource complements this with an integrated biologics platform spanning cell line development through commercial fill-finish, five manufacturing facilities approved by leading global regulatory authorities, including the US FDA and EMA, and extensive expertise across biologics, sterile injectables, and drug-device combinations.
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About Formycon:
Formycon AG is headquartered in Munich and listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: FYB / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY. Further information can be found at: https://www.formycon.com/
About #FYB4Growth
About OneSource
About Biosimilars:
Contact:
Phone: +49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 369
Disclaimer:
14.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Formycon AG
|Fraunhoferstraße 15
|82152 Planegg-Martinsried
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 864667 100
|Fax:
|+49 89 864667 110
|E-mail:
|ir@formycon.com
|Internet:
|www.formycon.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EWVY8, NO0013586024
|WKN:
|A1EWVY, A4DFJH
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Oslo
|EQS News ID:
|2364852
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2364852 14.07.2026 CET/CEST
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