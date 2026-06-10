Formycon Aktie
WKN DE: A1EWVY / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8
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10.06.2026 16:22:03
EQS-News: Formycon AG Reports Results of Annual General Meeting 2026
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EQS-News: Formycon AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Press Release // June 10, 2026
Formycon AG Reports Results of Annual General Meeting 2026
Planegg-Martinsried – Formycon AG (FSE: FYB, Prime Standard, “Formycon”) today held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) as an in-person event in Munich. During its presentation, the Management Board provided shareholders with a comprehensive update on the Company’s development and answered all questions raised during the general debate.
In its report to the Annual General Meeting, the Management Board outlined the Company’s operational progress during fiscal year 2025 and beginning of 2026, and presented its strategic priorities for the coming month. Formycon achieved important advances across its biosimilar pipeline, expanded its commercial footprint further, and continued strengthening its financial foundation for the next phase of growth.
Through its “FYB4Growth” program, Formycon is pursuing a clearly defined growth strategy that combines geographic diversification, a smart portfolio approach, technological and regulatory excellence, as well as a strong focus on cost efficiency. The Management Board reaffirmed its objective of further developing Formycon into a sustainably profitable biosimilar company.
The shareholders represented at the AGM followed the recommendations of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and approved all proposed resolutions by large majorities. This included the approval of a profit and loss transfer agreement between Formycon AG and FYB202 Project GmbH. By entering into the profit transfer agreement, Formycon is laying the groundwork for a tax consolidation arrangement between Formycon AG and FYB202 Project GmbH. The goal is to make more efficient use of tax benefits within the Group and to further optimize the Group’s structure and financing arrangements.
Votes were cast for 62.34% of the Company’s share capital. Detailed voting results and further information regarding the 2026 Annual General Meeting are available on the Formycon website at: https://www.formycon.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting-2026/
About Formycon:
Formycon AG is headquartered in Munich and listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: FYB / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY. For more information, visit: www.formycon.com
About #FYB4Growth
About Biosimilars:
Contact:
Disclaimer:
10.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Formycon AG
|Fraunhoferstraße 15
|82152 Planegg-Martinsried
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 864667 100
|Fax:
|+49 89 864667 110
|E-mail:
|ir@formycon.com
|Internet:
|www.formycon.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EWVY8, NO0013586024
|WKN:
|A1EWVY, A4DFJH
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Oslo
|EQS News ID:
|2343572
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2343572 10.06.2026 CET/CEST
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