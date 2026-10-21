Formycon Aktie
WKN DE: A1EWVY / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8
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21.10.2026 06:30:03
EQS-News: Formycon and Biocelys Combine Complementary Development and Manufacturing Expertise in New Biosimilar Project FYB286
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EQS-News: Formycon AG
/ Key word(s): Alliance
Press Release // October 21, 2026
Formycon and Biocelys Combine Complementary Development and Manufacturing Expertise in New Biosimilar Project FYB286
Planegg-Martinsried, Germany / Montevideo, Uruguay – Formycon AG (FSE: FYB, Prime Standard, “Formycon“) and Biocelys S.A. (“Biocelys”), a company of the ATHOS Group, today announced the launch of a collaboration to develop the biosimilar candidate FYB286. The partnership combines Formycon’s proven expertise in biosimilar development with Biocelys’ state-of-the-art manufacturing infrastructure. The project is being financed upfront by Santo Biosimilar GmbH (“Santo”), an affiliated company of ATHOS KG (“ATHOS”). ATHOS is Formycon’s largest anchor shareholder and indirectly controls both Santo Biosimilar GmbH and Biocelys S.A.
Under the agreement with Santo, Formycon will receive arm’s-length compensation for its development services and will participate in future revenues of Santo with a low double-digit percentage share. The technologically demanding development program targets a niche indication with attractive growth potential, making FYB286 a strategically compelling addition to Formycon’s value-focused biosimilar portfolio.
Dr. Stefan Glombitza, CEO of Formycon AG, commented: “Biosimilars for niche-busters1 combine two key elements: they meet the strong demand for high-quality biologic therapies for relatively rare conditions while creating an attractive market opportunity. For FYB286, we expect demand to increase substantially, particularly in emerging markets. Together with Biocelys, we can achieve both objectives: help patients with rare diseases and tap into a new market. Biocelys and Formycon complement each other perfectly by combining state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities with our extensive expertise and operational excellence in biosimilar development. With Biocelys as part of our network of strategic manufacturing partners, we are strengthening our supply capabilities well beyond the FYB286 project and setting another important cornerstone in our FYB4Growth strategy.”
With FYB4Growth, Formycon is pursuing a growth strategy based on four strategic pillars focused on sustainable value creation: An intelligent portfolio strategy, geographic diversification of target markets, outstanding scientific excellence, and consistent cost efficiency form the foundation of Formycon’s robust and growth-oriented business model.
“In line with our vision to produce high-quality pharmaceuticals from Latin America for patients around the world, our collaboration with Formycon on the FYB286 project marks an important milestone. Our Montevideo site not only features state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities but also the expertise required to manufacture complex biologic molecules. Together with Formycon as our project partner, we will improve access to a much-needed therapy, particularly in regions where patient needs remain largely unmet,” said Adive Carrasco, Managing Director of Biocelys S.A.
“As long-term investors, we support FYB286 as a collaboration model that brings together the complementary strengths of our portfolio companies. The combination of scientific development excellence and modern biopharmaceutical manufacturing provides a solid foundation for executing projects of this kind efficiently and with clear focus on value creation. By providing the upfront financing, we are creating the framework that enables Formycon and Biocelys to implement the project independently and in partnership,” added ATHOS KG.
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1 We define a “niche-buster” as a drug for a niche indication with global annual sales in the low- to mid-single-digit billion-dollar range
About Formycon:
Formycon AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: FYB / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY. Further information can be found at: https://www.formycon.com/en/
About #FYB4Growth:
About Biocelys:
About Biosimilars:
Disclaimer:
21.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Formycon AG
|Fraunhoferstraße 15
|82152 Planegg-Martinsried
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 864667 100
|Fax:
|+49 89 864667 110
|E-mail:
|ir@formycon.com
|Internet:
|www.formycon.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EWVY8, NO0013586024
|WKN:
|A1EWVY, A4DFJH
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Oslo
|LEI Code:
|39120005TZ76GQOY8Z19
|EQS News ID:
|2418978
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2418978 21.10.2026 CET/CEST
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