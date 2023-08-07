|
07.08.2023 08:00:03
EQS-News: Formycon and Fresenius Kabi secure U.S. License Date for proposed Ustekinumab Biosimilar
|
EQS-News: Formycon AG
/ Key word(s): Agreement/Market Launch
Press Release // August 7, 2023
Formycon and Fresenius Kabi secure U.S. License Date for proposed Ustekinumab Biosimilar
Munich - Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY) and Fresenius Kabi today announced that they have reached a settlement with Johnson & Johnson for the U.S., concerning FYB202, a proposed ustekinumab biosimilar to Stelara®1. The settlement allows Fresenius Kabi and Formycon to launch their product, once approved by the FDA, in the US no later than April 15, 2025.
FYB202 is a human monoclonal antibody that targets the cytokines interleukin-12 and interleukin 23 for treatment of immune-mediated disorders. Stelara® is approved for treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, Crohns disease, ulcerative colitis as well as active psoriatic arthritis.
"While settlements are common practice to open the market for biosimilars, this agreement is a great achievement as it allows our partner Fresenius Kabi to launch FYB202 in the U.S. within the first launch-group of ustekinumab biosimilars. We are on track to submit the Biologics License Application (BLA) later this year so that our partner can provide patients in the U.S. with a high-quality biosimilar by April 2025 at the latest. commented Nicola Mikulcik, Chief Business Officer of Formycon AG.
We are pleased to have reached a settlement and secured the U.S. license date to provide an alternative treatment option to health care providers and patients living with immunology diseases in the U.S., said Dr. Michael Schönhofen, Fresenius Kabi President Biopharma. Bringing more biosimilars treatment solutions to the U.S. market is a core commitment of the companys Vision 2026 growth strategy. With our continuously expanding pipeline we are becoming a significant player in the evolving field of biosimilars. This agreement takes us a step closer to providing patient access to reliable, high-quality, and safe biologic therapies across the U.S. while reducing the burden on the health care system.
In February 2023, Formycon announced a global license agreement with Fresenius Kabi to commercialize the proposed ustekinumab biosimilar (FYB202) in key global markets after successful approvals. Find further information about the former agreement in the Press Release.1) Stelara® is a registered trademark of Johnson & Johnson
About Formycon:
About Fresenius Kabi:
About Biosimilars:
Contact:
07.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Formycon AG
|Fraunhoferstraße 15
|82152 Planegg-Martinsried
|Germany
|Phone:
|089 864667 100
|Fax:
|089 864667 110
|Internet:
|www.formycon.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EWVY8
|WKN:
|A1EWVY
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1696843
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1696843 07.08.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Formycon AGmehr Nachrichten
|
07.08.23
|EQS-News: Formycon und Fresenius Kabi sichern U.S. Vermarktungsstart für Ustekinumab Biosimilar-Kandidat FYB202 durch Settlement-Vereinbarung (EQS Group)
|
07.08.23
|EQS-News: Formycon and Fresenius Kabi secure U.S. License Date for proposed Ustekinumab Biosimilar (EQS Group)
|
26.07.23
|EQS-News: Formycon reports on the regular Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
26.07.23
|EQS-News: Formycon berichtet über ordentliche Hauptversammlung (EQS Group)
|
29.06.23
|EQS-News: Formycon announces submission of the biologics license application (BLA) for FYB203, an aflibercept biosimilar candidate to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) (EQS Group)
|
29.06.23
|EQS-News: Formycon gibt Einreichung des Zulassungsantrags für Aflibercept Biosimilar-Kandidaten FYB203 bei der US-amerikanischen Zulassungsbehörde FDA bekannt (EQS Group)
|
30.05.23
|EQS-News: Formycon berichtet Ergebnis für das erste Quartal 2023 (EQS Group)
|
30.05.23
|EQS-News: Formycon reports results for the first quarter 2023 (EQS Group)