EQS-News: Formycon Announces Participation in International Investor Conferences in Q2/2023

Formycon Announces Participation in International Investor Conferences in Q2/2023

Munich/Martinsried Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY) today announced that members of the Management Board will present at the following investor conferences in the second quarter of 2023:

Equity Forum Spring Conference 2023

May 16 17, 2023

Frankfurt/Main, Germany

Presentation and 1x1 Meetings (Enno Spillner, CFO)

Hauck Aufhäuser - Stockpicker Summit 2023

May 30 June 01, 2023

Mallorca, Spain

1x1 Meetings (Dr. Stefan Glombitza, CEO & Enno Spillner, CFO)

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2023

June 07 08, 2023

New York City, USA

Presentation and 1x1 Meetings (Dr. Stefan Glombitza, CEO & Enno Spillner, CFO)

Stifel European Healthcare Summit 2023

June 29 30, 2023

Bordeaux, France

1x1 Meetings (Enno Spillner, CFO)

For further information please visit the Formycon Website at Calendar - Formycon AG.

About Formycon:

Formycon (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY) is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biopharmaceutical medicines, especially biosimilars. The company focuses on treatments in ophthalmology, immunology and on other key chronic diseases, covering the entire value chain from technical development to the clinical phase III as well as the preparation of dossiers for marketing approval. With its biosimilars, Formycon is making a major contribution towards providing as many patients as possible with access to vital and affordable medicines. Formycon currently has six biosimilars in development. Based on its extensive experience in the development of biopharmaceutical drugs, the company is also working on the development of a COVID-19 drug FYB207.

About Biosimilars:

Since their introduction in the 1980s, biopharmaceuticals have revolutionized the treatment of serious diseases such as cancer, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and eye diseases. In the coming years, many of these biotech drugs will lose their patent protection and by 2025, medications with revenues of approximately USD 100 billion will be off patent. Biosimilars are follow-on versions of biopharmaceuticals, for which exclusivity has expired. They are approved via stringent regulatory pathways in highly regulated markets (such as EU, US, Japan, Canada, Australia) based on proven similarity of the biosimilar with the originator biopharmaceutical reference product. Currently, global sales of biosimilars are estimated at more than $15 billion. By 2030, analysts estimate that this figure could rise to over $74 billion.

Contact:

Sabrina Müller

Senior Manager Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Formycon AG

Fraunhoferstr. 15

82152 Martinsried/Planegg/Germany

phone +49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 149

fax + 49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 110

Sabrina.Mueller@formycon.com // www.formycon.com



Disclaimer:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information which are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, performance of the company, development of the products and the estimates given here. Such known and unknown risks and uncertainties comprise, among others, the research and development, the regulatory approval process, the timing of the actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities, clinical results, changes in laws and regulations, product quality, patient safety, patent litigation, contractual risks and dependencies from third parties. With respect to pipeline products, Formycon AG does not provide any representation, warranties or any other guarantees that the products will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially exploitable and/or successful. Formycon AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments which differ from those anticipated. This document neither constitutes an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of Formycon AG. No public offering of securities of Formycon AG will be made nor is a public offering intended. This document and the information contained therein may not be distributed in or into the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdictions, in which such offer or such solicitation would be prohibited. This document does not constitute an offer for the sale of securities in the United States.