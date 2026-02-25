EQS-News: Formycon announces positive clinical data for Keytruda® biosimilar candidate FYB206 (pembrolizumab)

EQS-News: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Study results/Study

Formycon announces positive clinical data for Keytruda® biosimilar candidate FYB206 (pembrolizumab)



25.02.2026

Press Release // February 25, 2026



Formycon announces positive clinical data for Keytruda® biosimilar candidate FYB206 (pembrolizumab)

Dahlia PK study demonstrates pharmacokinetic equivalence of FYB206 (pembrolizumab) with the reference drug Keytruda ®

Positive clinical data from the pivotal study underline Formycon’s strong position among the leading developers of a pembrolizumab biosimilar

Focus on completing development and preparing the regulatory dossiers

Planegg-Martinsried, Germany – Formycon AG (FSE: FYB, „Formycon“) announces that the pivotal Dahlia pharmacokinetic study (PK study) has successfully met its primary study objective. The randomized, double-blind, multicenter clinical PK study demonstrated pharmacokinetic equivalence (bioequivalence) of FYB206 (pembrolizumab) with the oncology blockbuster drug Keytruda®1.

Dr. Andreas Seidl, Chief Scientific Officer of Formycon AG, comments: “Reaching this important milestone in our clinical development program in such a short time reflects our exceptional scientific expertise as well as our strong capabilities in efficiently conducting clinical trials. The positive results of the Dahlia PK study for our biosimilar candidate FYB206 underline our position as one of the leading biosimilar developers for this important biologic drug. They confirm the strategy of our streamlined clinical development program as well as the high quality of our study design and management. We are now one step closer to making FYB206 available worldwide as quickly as possible and improving access to this essential therapy.”

At the beginning of 2025, Formycon and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had agreed on a streamlined clinical strategy that aims to sufficiently demonstrate the therapeutic comparability of FYB206 with the reference drug Keytruda®, based on comprehensive analytical data and data from the Dahlia PK study. Having achieved the primary study objective, Formycon is now focusing on completing all development activities to finalize the documents for regulatory approval. The company is working closely with the regulatory authorities to make FYB206 available as soon as possible after the exclusivity of the reference drug expires. In the meantime, patients from the Dahlia study will continue to be treated to ensure optimum clinical care.

Pembrolizumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody that belongs to the class of immune checkpoint inhibitors and is used to treat various types of cancer. Due to this broad range of indications in oncology, global sales of Keytruda® in 2025 increased by 7% year-on-year to US$ 31.7 billion.2 Keytruda® thus maintains its top position among the world’s best-selling drugs.

--------------

1 Keytruda® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co, Inc, Rahway, NJ/USA.

2 https://www.merck.com/news/merck-highlights-progress-advancing-broad-diverse-pipeline/



About Formycon:

Formycon AG (FSE: FYB) is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biosimilars, follow-on products of biopharmaceutical medicines. The company focuses on therapies in ophthalmology, immunology, immuno-oncology and other key disease areas, covering almost the entire value chain from technical development through clinical trials to approval by the regulatory authorities. For commercialization of its biosimilars, Formycon relies on strong, well-trusted and long-term partnerships worldwide. With FYB201/ranibizumab and FYB202/ustekinumab, Formycon already has two biosimilars on the market. Another biosimilar, FYB203/aflibercept, has been approved by the FDA, EMA, and MHRA. Four pipeline candidates – including FYB208/dupilumab – are currently in development. With its biosimilars, Formycon is making an important contribution to providing as many patients as possible with access to highly effective and affordable medicines.

Formycon AG is headquartered in Munich and listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: FYB / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY. Further information can be found at: https://www.formycon.com/



About Biosimilars:

Since their introduction in the 1980s, biopharmaceutical drugs have revolutionized the treatment of serious and chronic diseases. By 2032, many of these drugs will lose their patent protection – including 45 blockbusters with an estimated total annual global turnover of more than 200 billion US dollars. Biosimilars are successor products to biopharmaceutical drugs for which market exclusivity has expired. They are approved in highly regulated markets such as the EU, the USA, Canada, Japan and Australia in accordance with strict regulatory procedures. Biosimilars create competition and thus give more patients access to biopharmaceutical therapies. At the same time, they reduce costs for healthcare systems. Global sales of biosimilars currently amount to around 21 billion US dollars. Analysts assume that sales could rise to over 74 billion US dollars by 2030.

Contact:

Sabrina Müller

Director Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Formycon AG

Fraunhoferstr. 15

82152 Planegg-Martinsried

Germany



Phone +49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 149

Fax + 49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 110

Sabrina.Mueller@formycon.com

www.formycon.com



