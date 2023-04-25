EQS-News: Formycon announces successful results of Phase I clinical trial for ustekinumab biosimilar candidate FYB202 and concludes clinical development

EQS-News: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Study results/Study

Press Release // April 25, 2023

Formycon announces successful results of Phase I clinical trial for ustekinumab biosimilar candidate FYB202 and concludes clinical development

Positive data from extended Phase I pharmacokinetics study complete clinical development program

Phase I and phase III clinical trial program demonstrated comparable safety and efficacy of FYB202 and the reference drug Stelara® *

Submission for regulatory approval in Europe and the U.S. planned for the third quarter of 2023

Munich Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY) today announced the successful conclusion of the extended Phase I clinical study comparing the pharmacokinetics of FYB202 and the reference drug Stelara®.

As early as August 2022, the primary endpoint was achieved in the randomized, double-blind, multicenter Phase III study (VESPUCCI), demonstrating the comparable efficacy of FYB202 and the reference drug in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis vulgaris (plaque psoriasis). The positive results of the Phase I pharmacokinetics study successfully conclude the clinical development program. FYB202 was bioequivalent to the reference drug Stelara® sourced in the EU as well as in the U.S. for all primary endpoint parameters.

European and U.S. regulatory submissions are still planned for the third quarter of 2023. Provided successful approval by the respective health agencies, Fresenius Kabi will commercialize FYB202 in key global markets.

The active ingredient ustekinumab is a human monoclonal antibody that targets the cytokines interleukin-12 and interleukin-23. Since 2009, the originator medicine has been used to treat various severe inflammatory conditions such as moderate-to-severe psoriasis as well as psoriatic arthritis. Its approved indications were expanded to chronic inflammatory bowel diseases like treatment of Crohns disease (2016) and ulcerative colitis (2019). Stelara® achieved a global sales volume of USD 9.7 billion in 2022. [1]

Formycon CEO Dr. Stefan Glombitza comments: The successful conclusion of the development phase of our ustekinumab biosimilar candidate marks a very important milestone for Formycon and highlights the significant progress in our biosimilar pipeline. We are confident that we will provide the authorities with a convincing data package this fall. With FYB202, we can contribute significantly to the treatment options in the growing market segment of inflammatory diseases.

* Stelara® is a registered Trademark of Johnson & Johnson



About Formycon:

Formycon (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY) is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biopharmaceutical medicines, especially biosimilars. The company focuses on treatments in ophthalmology, immunology and on other key chronic diseases, covering the entire value chain from technical development to the clinical phase III as well as the preparation of dossiers for marketing approval. With its biosimilars, Formycon is making a major contribution towards providing as many patients as possible with access to vital and affordable medicines. Formycon currently has six biosimilars in development. Based on its extensive experience in the development of biopharmaceutical drugs, the company is also working on the development of a COVID-19 drug FYB207.

About Biosimilars:

Since their introduction in the 1980s, biopharmaceuticals have revolutionized the treatment of serious diseases such as cancer, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and eye diseases. In the coming years, many of these biotech drugs will lose their patent protection and by 2025, medications with revenues of approximately USD 100 billion will be off patent. Biosimilars are follow-on versions of biopharmaceuticals, for which exclusivity has expired. They are approved via stringent regulatory pathways in highly regulated markets (such as EU, US, Japan, Canada, Australia) based on proven similarity of the biosimilar with the originator biopharmaceutical reference product. Currently, global sales of biosimilars are estimated at more than $15 billion. By 2030, analysts estimate that this figure could rise to over $74 billion.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information which are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, performance of the company, development of the products and the estimates given here. Such known and unknown risks and uncertainties comprise, among others, the research and development, the regulatory approval process, the timing of the actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities, clinical results, changes in laws and regulations, product quality, patient safety, patent litigation, contractual risks and dependencies from third parties. With respect to pipeline products, Formycon AG does not provide any representation, warranties or any other guarantees that the products will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially exploitable and/or successful. Formycon AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments which differ from those anticipated. This document neither constitutes an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of Formycon AG. No public offering of securities of Formycon AG will be made nor is a public offering intended. This document and the information contained therein may not be distributed in or into the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdictions, in which such offer or such solicitation would be prohibited. This document does not constitute an offer for the sale of securities in the United States.

[1] Johnson & Johnson top pharmaceutical products by sales 2022 | Statista.