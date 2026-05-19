Formycon Aktie
WKN DE: A1EWVY / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8
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19.05.2026 06:30:03
EQS-News: Formycon expands commercial portfolio: Aflibercept biosimilars Ahzantive® and Baiama® are now available in the European Union
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EQS-News: Formycon AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Press Release // May 19, 2026
Formycon expands commercial portfolio: Aflibercept biosimilars Ahzantive® and Baiama® are now available in the European Union
Planegg-Martinsried, Germany – Formycon AG (FSE: FYB, “Formycon”) and its licensing partner Klinge Biopharma GmbH (“Klinge”) jointly announce the launch of the Eylea®1 2mg biosimilar FYB203 in the European Union. This marks an important milestone in Formycon's growth strategy and expands its commercial portfolio to three in-house developed biosimilars. The market launch of the Ahzantive®2 and Baiama®3 pre-filled syringes (“PFS”) through multiple commercialization partners began on May 15, 2026, in key European markets such as Germany, France, and Italy. The rollout in additional Central and Eastern European countries will take place step by step over the coming weeks and months.
Nicola Mikulcik, CBO of Formycon AG, said: “With the launch of Ahzantive® and Baiama®, we are reaching another important milestone in scaling our portfolio commercially. In line with our FYB4Growth strategy, we are positioning our biosimilar broadly across Europe’s diverse market landscape together with several strong licensing partners. This provides patients with severe retinal diseases with another safe, effective, and cost-efficient treatment option.”
In March 2026, Formycon entered into a settlement and licensing agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Regeneron”) and Bayer Healthcare LLC (“Bayer”), ensuring the market launch in Europe starting May 15, 2026. In October 2025, Formycon had already secured the U.S. market launch for the fourth quarter of 2026 – or potentially earlier under certain circumstances – as part of an agreement with Regeneron.
Ahzantive® and Baiama® are being launched across Europe as pre-filled syringes. This user-friendly system was specifically designed to meet the requirements of intravitreal injections and supports the efficient and safe treatment of patients with neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and other serious retinal diseases. The Ahzantive® and Baiama® vials will be introduced in selected European regions over the coming months.
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1) Eylea® is a registered trademark of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
About Formycon:
Formycon AG is headquartered in Munich and listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: FYB / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY. Further information can be found at: https://www.formycon.com/
About #FYB4Growth:
About Biosimilars:
Contact:
Phone +49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 149
Disclaimer:
19.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Formycon AG
|Fraunhoferstraße 15
|82152 Planegg-Martinsried
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 864667 100
|Fax:
|+49 89 864667 110
|E-mail:
|ir@formycon.com
|Internet:
|www.formycon.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EWVY8, NO0013586024
|WKN:
|A1EWVY, A4DFJH
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Oslo
|EQS News ID:
|2329148
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2329148 19.05.2026 CET/CEST
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