23.08.2023 07:30:10
EQS-News: Formycon hosts conference call on financial and earnings position for H1 2023
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
Press Release // August 23, 2023
Formycon hosts conference call on financial
Munich Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY) today announced details of its financial and earnings conference call for the first half of 2023. Following the publication of the half-year report 2023 in the morning of August 30, 2023, Formycons Executive Board will introduce the company's development and key financial figures in a conference call in the afternoon of the same day. The conference call, streamed live on the internet, will be held in English on August 30, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. (CEST).
To join via phone, please register at:
You will then receive a confirmation email with the telephone number, access code and PIN to access the call.
The presentation and audio can be accessed via the following link:
Following a short presentation, the Executive Board will be available for direct questions. A recording of the conference call can subsequently be accessed via the Formycon website at: https://www.formycon.com/en/investor-relations/facts-figures/
Formycon in dialogue
In addition, representatives of the Executive Board will participate in the following international investor conferences in the coming weeks:
August 23 24, 2023
September 18 20, 2023
October 11, 2023
November 14 16, 2023
November 27 29, 2023
Please find our current Events at:
About Formycon:
About Biosimilars:
Contact:
Disclaimer:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Formycon AG
|Fraunhoferstraße 15
|82152 Planegg-Martinsried
|Germany
|Phone:
|089 864667 100
|Fax:
|089 864667 110
|Internet:
|www.formycon.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EWVY8
|WKN:
|A1EWVY
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1709189
