EQS-News: Formycon hosts conference call on nine-month figures 2023 and presents at further investor conferences

Formycon hosts conference call on nine-month figures 2023 and presents at further investor conferences



10.11.2023 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Press Release // November 10, 2023

Formycon hosts conference call on nine-month figures 2023 and presents at further investor conferences

Munich – Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY) will introduce the company's development and nine-month figures 2023 in a conference call on November 13, 2023.

The conference call, streamed live on the internet, will be held in English on November 13, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. (CEST).

To join via phone, please register at:

https://webcast.meetyoo.de/reg/7EM0LU0WyIdU

You will then receive a confirmation email with the telephone number, access code and PIN to access the call.

The presentation and audio can be accessed via the following link:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/formycon-2023-q3

Following a short presentation, the Executive Board will be available for direct questions. A recording of the conference call can subsequently be accessed via the Formycon website at: https://www.formycon.com/en/investor-relations/facts-figures/

Formycon in dialogue

In addition, representatives of the Executive Board will participate in the following international investor conferences in the coming weeks:

November 14 - 16, 2023

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference 2023

Dr. Stefan Glombitza (CEO), Enno Spillner (CFO)

London

November 27 – 29, 2023



German Equity Forum 2023

Enno Spillner (CFO)

Frankfurt a. M.

Please find our current Events at:

https://www.formycon.com/en/investor-relations/calendar/

About Formycon:

Formycon (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY) is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biopharmaceutical medicines, especially biosimilars. The company focuses on treatments in ophthalmology, immunology and on other key chronic diseases, covering the entire value chain from technical development to the clinical phase III as well as the preparation of dossiers for marketing approval. With its biosimilars, Formycon is making a major contribution towards providing as many patients as possible with access to vital and affordable medicines. Formycon currently has six biosimilars in development.

About Biosimilars:

Since their introduction in the 1980s, biopharmaceuticals have revolutionized the treatment of serious diseases such as cancer, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and eye diseases. In the coming years, many of these biotech drugs will lose their patent protection – and by 2025, medications with revenues of approximately USD 100 billion will be off patent. Biosimilars are follow-on versions of biopharmaceuticals, for which exclusivity has expired. They are approved via stringent regulatory pathways in highly regulated markets (such as EU, US, Japan, Canada, Australia) based on proven similarity of the biosimilar with the originator biopharmaceutical reference product. Currently, global sales of biosimilars are estimated at more than $15 billion. By 2030, analysts estimate that this figure could rise to over $74 billion.

Contact:

Sabrina Müller

Senior Manager Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Formycon AG

Fraunhoferstr. 15

82152 Martinsried/Planegg/Germany

phone +49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 149

fax + 49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 110

Sabrina.Mueller@formycon.com // www.formycon.com



Disclaimer:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information which are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, performance of the company, development of the products and the estimates given here. Such known and unknown risks and uncertainties comprise, among others, the research and development, the regulatory approval process, the timing of the actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities, clinical results, changes in laws and regulations, product quality, patient safety, patent litigation, contractual risks and dependencies from third parties. With respect to pipeline products, Formycon AG does not provide any representation, warranties or any other guarantees that the products will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially exploitable and/or successful. Formycon AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments which differ from those anticipated. This document neither constitutes an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of Formycon AG. No public offering of securities of Formycon AG will be made nor is a public offering intended. This document and the information contained therein may not be distributed in or into the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdictions, in which such offer or such solicitation would be prohibited. This document does not constitute an offer for the sale of securities in the United States.