EQS-News: Formycon hosts conference call on the results of the first quarter 2024

Press Release // May 02, 2024
Formycon hosts conference call on the results of the first quarter 2024
Planegg-Martinsried – Formycon AG (FWB: FYB, 'Formycon') today announced details of the conference call to release the results of the first quarter 2024 on May 08, 2024. The management board will discuss the company's developments and key financial figures and will provide an outlook for the year 2024. The conference call, which will be broadcasted live on the internet, will take place on May 08, 2024, at 3:00 PM (CEST) in English.
To join via phone, please register at:
You will then receive a confirmation email with the telephone number, access code and PIN to access the call.
The presentation and audio can be accessed via the following webcast link:
Following a short presentation, the Executive Board will be available to answer analysts’ questions. A recording of the conference call can subsequently be accessed via the Formycon website at: https://www.formycon.com/en/investor-relations/facts-figures/
Formycon in dialogue
In addition, representatives of the Executive Board will participate in the following international investor conferences in the coming weeks:
May 13 – 15, 2024
